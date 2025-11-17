“Never Change, Japan!”: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It’s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

With its deeply rooted culture of politeness and quirky sense of humor recalling the funniest moments of our favorite anime, it’s not surprising to learn why so many people are enchanted by Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun.
From ubiquitous vending machines and bizarre game shows to maid cafes, to us westerners, Japan is like a distant parallel universe with its own set of rules and customs. So to celebrate this culture, which has been showering us with its meme-like charm unlike any other, Bored Panda has compiled some of its weirdest cultural practices to show why the internet can’t get enough of it.
#1 When People Matter
Image source: cheeseter78
#2 Old People In Japan Clean Up Radiation So The Younger Generation Won’t Have To Expose Themselves To It
Image source: Bob9865
#3 Mr. And Mrs. Kuroki Of Japan
Image source: nickfrik
#4 This Is 95 Hirane From Japan. I Accidently Entered His Shop To Ask For Directions. So How We Got Talking And Became Good Friends. And Now He Dedicates 2 Hours Everyday To Teaching Me Japanese
Image source: Sellatra
#5 Japan, Just Japan
Image source: esberat
#6 Cafe In Japan Gives An Oportunity To Paralyzed People To Feel Fulfilled
Image source: smildon13
#7 It’s Japan As Always
Image source: Bmchris44
#8 After Their Shocking Win Against Germany, Japan Fans Stayed After The Match To Clean Up The Stadium. Respect
Image source: rosseepoo
#9 No Cap
Image source: medalwinner16
#10 There’s A Park In Japan That Lets You Shake Hands With Otters
Image source: RODROGAX
#11 In Nara, Deers Have Learned To Open The Doors Of Food Establishments And Bow To Ask For Food
Image source: offender_defender_
#12 A Tree In Japan Being Removed (With Roots Being Painstakingly Protected) And Being Saved And Moved (Instead Of Being Cleared For Road Widening)
Image source: Ineedunderscoreadvic
#13 When Pope Francis Visted Japan Last Year, He Was Gifted A Custom Anime Robe, Which He Wore
Image source: Palana
#14 This Latte Art Made Me Chuckle
Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe
#15 Go Go Godzilla
Image source: oarngebean
#16 Im Crying Over This Old Man In Japan Who Patiently Walks His Giant Tortoise Everyday
Image source: Wholesomepost
#17 Grandpa In Japan Makes Totoro So People Wouldn’t Be Lonely At The Bus Stop
Image source: bulletooftony
#18 Why Is Japan Just So Great
Image source: WeGotEm42069
#19 My Wife Was Visiting Me In Japan When She Suddenly Fell Ill On Her Birthday, When The Nurse Found Out That She Had To Celebrate Her Birthday Alone, She Gifted Her This!
Image source: A_C_A__B
#20 Kindergarten School Buses In Japan
Image source: plywood747
#21 Taking Historic Architecture Into Account When Adding Vending Machines
Image source: VanillaLoaf
#22 A Japanese Diver Has Been Entrusted To Oversee One Of Japan’s Shinto Shrines, Which Is Located Beneath The Surface Of Japan’s Tateyama Bay. Over The Decades, He Became Best Friends With One Of The Marine Creatures Who Live Around The Shrine, An Asian Sheepshead Wrasse Named Yoriko
Image source: modianos
#23 If You Have A Cup Noodle In Japan, You’ll Get Cats On The Inside Of The Lids. However, At A 6% Chance, You’ll Get A Tibetan Fox (Middle Right)
Image source: sinmantky
#24 Do You Keep The Plushie?
Image source: feemcbee
#25 Japan’s Dedication To Return This Toy Is Adorably Commendable
Image source: Sbutle
#26 Japan And Its Erasers
Image source: ararararagi_koyomi
#27 Where Do I Sign Up?
Image source: jhaji09
#28 In Japan A Cat Named Coco-Chan Alerts People To Elderly Man Who Fell Into Ditch. Humans Make Him Police Chief For A Day. Coco-Chan’s Thoughts: “Hooooomans Are Weirdos”
Image source: kervokian
#29 A Japan Fan At The World Cup
Image source: orangetmofficial
#30 This Restaurant Being Wholesome
Image source: JonnTheBig
#31 The Giant Straw Sculptures Of The Wara Art Festival In Japan
Image source: CYBERSson
#32 This Train Station In Japan
Image source: That-Row-3038
#33 I Bought Some Collectibles From Japan. Found This Message On The Parcel
Image source: VladimirCognoscenti
#34 ‘Please Turn Down Your Volume’ Seibu Railway Etiquette Poster
Image source: Public_esko
#35 Good For You Japan
Image source: memezzer, mondomascots
#36 In Hong Kong And Japan, Mcdonald’s Has A “Doors Are Always Open” Policy. People Who Have Nowhere To Stay Take Advantage Of This And “Live” In Mcdonald’s, Often Referred To As Mcrefugees
Image source: 9w_lf9
#37 Japanese Twitter Helps Anon
Image source: Mello115935
#38 *wheeze*
Image source: mondomascots
#39 A Man Walked 70km In 3 Days From Kota Kinabalu Airport To Get To His Hometown Kota Marudu To Avoid Spreading Covid-19 After Returning From Japan. His Name Is Alixson Mangundok. He Also Adopted A Dog He Met During The Journey
Image source: obviouslythisnotme
#40 Solving The Problem Of Eating A Burger With Dignity
Image source: VanillaLoaf
