“Never Change, Japan!”: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It’s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

by

With its deeply rooted culture of politeness and quirky sense of humor recalling the funniest moments of our favorite anime, it’s not surprising to learn why so many people are enchanted by Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun.

From ubiquitous vending machines and bizarre game shows to maid cafes, to us westerners, Japan is like a distant parallel universe with its own set of rules and customs. So to celebrate this culture, which has been showering us with its meme-like charm unlike any other, Bored Panda has compiled some of its weirdest cultural practices to show why the internet can’t get enough of it.

#1 When People Matter

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: cheeseter78

#2 Old People In Japan Clean Up Radiation So The Younger Generation Won’t Have To Expose Themselves To It

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: Bob9865

#3 Mr. And Mrs. Kuroki Of Japan

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: nickfrik

#4 This Is 95 Hirane From Japan. I Accidently Entered His Shop To Ask For Directions. So How We Got Talking And Became Good Friends. And Now He Dedicates 2 Hours Everyday To Teaching Me Japanese

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: Sellatra

#5 Japan, Just Japan

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: esberat

#6 Cafe In Japan Gives An Oportunity To Paralyzed People To Feel Fulfilled

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: smildon13

#7 It’s Japan As Always

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: Bmchris44

#8 After Their Shocking Win Against Germany, Japan Fans Stayed After The Match To Clean Up The Stadium. Respect

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: rosseepoo

#9 No Cap

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: medalwinner16

#10 There’s A Park In Japan That Lets You Shake Hands With Otters

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: RODROGAX

#11 In Nara, Deers Have Learned To Open The Doors Of Food Establishments And Bow To Ask For Food

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: offender_defender_

#12 A Tree In Japan Being Removed (With Roots Being Painstakingly Protected) And Being Saved And Moved (Instead Of Being Cleared For Road Widening)

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: Ineedunderscoreadvic

#13 When Pope Francis Visted Japan Last Year, He Was Gifted A Custom Anime Robe, Which He Wore

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: Palana

#14 This Latte Art Made Me Chuckle

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#15 Go Go Godzilla

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: oarngebean

#16 Im Crying Over This Old Man In Japan Who Patiently Walks His Giant Tortoise Everyday

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: Wholesomepost

#17 Grandpa In Japan Makes Totoro So People Wouldn’t Be Lonely At The Bus Stop

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: bulletooftony

#18 Why Is Japan Just So Great

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: WeGotEm42069

#19 My Wife Was Visiting Me In Japan When She Suddenly Fell Ill On Her Birthday, When The Nurse Found Out That She Had To Celebrate Her Birthday Alone, She Gifted Her This!

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: A_C_A__B

#20 Kindergarten School Buses In Japan

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: plywood747

#21 Taking Historic Architecture Into Account When Adding Vending Machines

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: VanillaLoaf

#22 A Japanese Diver Has Been Entrusted To Oversee One Of Japan’s Shinto Shrines, Which Is Located Beneath The Surface Of Japan’s Tateyama Bay. Over The Decades, He Became Best Friends With One Of The Marine Creatures Who Live Around The Shrine, An Asian Sheepshead Wrasse Named Yoriko

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: modianos

#23 If You Have A Cup Noodle In Japan, You’ll Get Cats On The Inside Of The Lids. However, At A 6% Chance, You’ll Get A Tibetan Fox (Middle Right)

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: sinmantky

#24 Do You Keep The Plushie?

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: feemcbee

#25 Japan’s Dedication To Return This Toy Is Adorably Commendable

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: Sbutle

#26 Japan And Its Erasers

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: ararararagi_koyomi

#27 Where Do I Sign Up?

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: jhaji09

#28 In Japan A Cat Named Coco-Chan Alerts People To Elderly Man Who Fell Into Ditch. Humans Make Him Police Chief For A Day. Coco-Chan’s Thoughts: “Hooooomans Are Weirdos”

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: kervokian

#29 A Japan Fan At The World Cup

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: orangetmofficial

#30 This Restaurant Being Wholesome

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: JonnTheBig

#31 The Giant Straw Sculptures Of The Wara Art Festival In Japan

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: CYBERSson

#32 This Train Station In Japan

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: That-Row-3038

#33 I Bought Some Collectibles From Japan. Found This Message On The Parcel

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: VladimirCognoscenti

#34 ‘Please Turn Down Your Volume’ Seibu Railway Etiquette Poster

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: Public_esko

#35 Good For You Japan

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: memezzer, mondomascots

#36 In Hong Kong And Japan, Mcdonald’s Has A “Doors Are Always Open” Policy. People Who Have Nowhere To Stay Take Advantage Of This And “Live” In Mcdonald’s, Often Referred To As Mcrefugees

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: 9w_lf9

#37 Japanese Twitter Helps Anon

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: Mello115935

#38 *wheeze*

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: mondomascots

#39 A Man Walked 70km In 3 Days From Kota Kinabalu Airport To Get To His Hometown Kota Marudu To Avoid Spreading Covid-19 After Returning From Japan. His Name Is Alixson Mangundok. He Also Adopted A Dog He Met During The Journey

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: obviouslythisnotme

#40 Solving The Problem Of Eating A Burger With Dignity

&#8220;Never Change, Japan!&#8221;: 40 Interesting And Wholesome Things About Japan That Prove It&#8217;s Unlike Anywhere Else In The World

Image source: VanillaLoaf

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed Demonstrations And Riots In Copenhagen When “Ungdomshuset” Was Cleared
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Create Weird, Surrealistic, Psychedelic Art, And Here Are 6 Of My Best Works
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Me What Is One Weird Thing That You Collect? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Rusty Love: 8 Wedding Pictures Taken At Abandoned Locations In Belgium
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Things Immature People Think Are “Signs Of Maturity”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Parrot Is Actually A Human Being!
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.