“Archive Of Humanity”: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Millions of moments have shaped the world as we know it today. Some were major turning points, like certain wars, inventions and discoveries. Others might seem less important… But even the events we perceive as slightly insignificant have played a big part in history.
Of course, so much has happened throughout the years that it could be easy to forget a lot of it. That’s where photography, writing, documenting and archiving come in. They preserve the memories of people, places and things so that future generations can look back and see how far humanity has come, and how far we have yet to go.
If you dig taking a deep dive into the past, you might want to join an online community called Archive of Humanity. It has close to 100,000 weekly visitors, and is a “curated space dedicated to preserving the visual legacy of our species.” From pivotal moments in human history to major breakthroughs in space exploration, science, and technology, the page is a beautiful, bottomless virtual archive.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of its most interesting posts for you to scroll through while even more history is made today.
#1 Cracked And Faded Statue Of Vladimir Komarov, The First Human To Lose His Life During A Space Mission. Now Stands Forgotten At An Abandoned Children’s Camp Outside Moscow
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, sovietvisuals
What were the most important events in history? The answer may vary depending on who you ask, where and when they were born, and what they’ve experienced in their own lifetime.
Some may include World War II, others could go straight to the invention of the cellphone, or man’s first visit to the moon. There are hundreds, if not thousands, more potential responses. All are significant and all have shaped the world as we know it today – in one way or the other.
But certain events are so massive that they change the world instantly, forever…
#2 One Of The First “Drone Shots” In History, 1911
Image source: PerryAwesome
#3 This Is What Mount Saint Helens Looked Like Before And After Its 1980 Eruption
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, Everett
Among the most recent is one that still haunts many of us: The Covid-19 pandemic. What a time to be alive…
One moment we were living our (best-as-we-could) lives, the next we were in an unexpected global lockdown, watching the fatalities rise all around us.
“On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, sending shockwaves across the planet. Overnight, borders closed, cities locked down, and daily life changed for billions—something unseen since previous pandemics, but on a much larger scale,” reports the History Collection site. “The speed and scope of the response was unprecedented, with countries scrambling to adapt.”
More than 7 million people lost their lives to the virus, economies took a knock, businesses shut down, families were left homeless and many still haven’t fully recovered from the crisis.
#4 Vincas Juška, A Lithuanian Book Smuggler That Transported Language Books Into Lithuania, Circa Late 1800s
Smugglers like Juška transported books a across the border to preserve the Lithuanian language and culture, March 16th is celebrated in Lithuania as the Day of the Book Smugglers
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, Unknown author
Another fairly recent date many of us will never forget is September 11, 2001, or 9/11, as it’s since become known.
Again, things began as normal on this fateful day in history until suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, two planes flew into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York. A series of co-ordinated attacks followed. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon, and another into a Pennsylvania field, leaving America and the rest of the world stunned.
Close to 3,000 people lost their lives in those incidents. Air travel, politics, and daily life for many, would never be the same again.
“In a single morning, global priorities shifted, leading to sweeping changes in security and foreign policy,” notes History Collection. It wasn’t long before a number of wars would be launched.
#5 Mihailo Tolotos, A Greek Orthodox Monk That Lived For 82 Years (1856 To 1938) Without Having Ever Seen A Woman In His Life
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#6 An Ottoman Supply Train Still Resting Where It Was Ambushed By Lawrence Of Arabia Over 100 Years Ago On The Hejaz Railway
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#7 Norwegian Storyteller Eiliv Braatene Spent Much Of His Life As A Wandering Vagabond, Carrying All His Possessions In A Tin Can And A Small Bundle, 1897
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#8 It Took 36 Years For This Archaeologist To Make The Most Accurate Model Of Ancient Rome
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, Jean-Pierre Dalbéra
#9 In 1912, Jim Thorpe Had His Running Shoes Stolen The Morning Of His Olympic Events. He Found This Mismatched Pair Of Shoes In The Garbage And Ran In Them To Win Two Olympic Gold Medals
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, Gallica
#10 Astronaut Frank Culbertson, Aboard The Iss, Was The Only American To Witness The 9/11 Events From Space; His Historic Photograph Captures A Visible Plume Of Smoke Rising Over Manhattan
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, NASA
#11 A 1966 Photo From The Netherlands Dubbed The “Dutchiest Father Of All Time” Captures A Father Fully Embracing Classic Mid-1960s Dutch Practicality
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#12 When Humanity Tried To Ride Zebras: A Forgotten 1890–1940 Experiment That Failed Spectacularly
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, rarehistoricalphotos.com
#13 Ultraviolet Bath Given To Soviet Kids, Ussr, 1980s
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#14 Members Of The Blackfoot Tribe Photographed In Glacier National Park, 1913
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, Roland W. Reed
#15 Native American Looking At The Newly Built Transcontinental Railroad, 1868
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#16 King Island Inuit Woman And Child, King Island, Alaska, Taken Between 1915 And 1925
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#17 Chief John Smith Was An Ojibwe (Chippewa) Indian Who Lived In The Area Of Cass Lake, Minnesota. He Passed In 1922 At The (Alleged) Ripe Old Age Of 137
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#18 A Young Boy Playing The Banjo With His Dog, 1920
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#19 In The Late 1800s, Explorers Photographing The Jungles Of Guatemala Captured This Image Of Stela K At Quiriguá, An Ancient Maya City Near The Motagua River
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#20 Photograph Of A Man Eating Rice, 1904
Image source: PerryAwesome
#21 No One Wants To Remember The Horrors Of War. Poland, Warsaw, 1946
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#22 Woman Kneeling Next To Bed Of Child, In An Underground Tunnel During The Bombing Of London, World War II, January 1945
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, Toni Frissell
#23 Nagasaki, 20 Minutes After The Atomic Bombing In Japan, 1945
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, Hiromichi Matsuda
#24 In 2003, Fast Attack Submarine Uss Connecticut (Ssn-22) Had Partly Surfaced In An Ice Pack When A Polar Bear Began To Lick And Paw The Exposed Rudder To Determine If It Was Worth Eating
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, upload.wikimedia.org
#25 A Fishermen Returns With His Fish In Istanbul 1930s
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#26 Children In Front Of World’s Largest Log Cabin In Portland, Oregon, USA 1938. Built In 1905 Burned Down In 1964
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#27 The First Self Portrait In Space, Taken By Buzz Aldrin In 1966
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, NASA/Buzz Aldrin
#28 Tourist And His Car At The Edge Of The Grand Canyon. Arizona, USA. 1914
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#29 Leicester, England, 1950s. When Coal Was Very Much The Number One Energy Source
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#30 During The 19th Century, Rich British Landowners Ordered Exaggerated Portraits Of Their Livestock As Symbols Of Wealth, Frequently Depicting Them With Unusually Large Rectangular Bodies
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#31 The First Ever Underwater Photograph Taken In The South Of France At A Depth Of 164 Feet By Louis Boutan In 1899
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#32 The Stadium At Aphrodisias In Modern Turkey, Built During The 1st Century Ad, Is Among The Best-Preserved Examples Of Ancient Greek Stadiums
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#33 Boy Selling Apples Beside A Road In North Carolina, 1934 (During The Great Depression). Photo By Bayard Wootten
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#34 A Mississippi River Pearl Diver, Using A Car’s Old Gas Tank For A Helmet, Prepares To Descend Into The River. 1938
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#35 The Kailasa Temple At Ellora Was Built In The 8th Century
It Was Carved From A Single Massive Rock, Cut From The Top Down, Not Built With Stones Or Bricks. Nearly 400,000 Tons Of Rock Were Removed Using Simple Tools, Making It One Of The Most Impressive Engineering Feats In History.
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#36 Heliphants, Indian Air Force Helicopter Unit 116 Were Hal Chetak Helicopters Covered With Elephant-Shaped Decorations Used In Air Displays, 1970s
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#37 Aloha Airlines Flight 243 Lost Its Fuselage Midair And Landed Safely On 28th April 1988
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#38 Winter In Times Square, 1947
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#39 Man Guards His Family From The Cannibals During The Madras Famine Of 1877 At The Time Of British Raj, India
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#40 A Tree House Of The Koiari People, East Of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, 1886
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#41 Inky Paws Found On A 15th Century Manuscript
Image source: PerryAwesome
#42 Last Eruption Of MT. Vesuvius,1944 – Colorised
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#43 Faces Of Passersby Upon Seeing The 9/11 Incident
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#44 Series Of Photos Of Calcutta, British India Taken In 1860s By Samuel Bourne Titled “Views Of Calcutta And Barrackpore”, Colourised
Image source: MayankNoob
#45 A Polar Bear Cub And Child Meet, (1975), Wrangel Island, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Russian Sfsr
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#46 The Blue Void Earth’s Most Isolated Hemisphere, This Is The Pacific-Centered View Of Earth The Side We Rarely See In Maps Or Textbooks
Unlike The Familiar Africa–europe Or Asia View, This Hemisphere Is Dominated Almost Entirely By The Pacific Ocean, The Largest And Deepest Ocean On The Planet.
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#47 Zbigniew Religa – Most Famous Polish Cardiac Surgeon After 23-Hour-Long (Successful) Heart Transplant. His Assistant Is Sleeping In The Corner. 1987
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#48 A Migratory Mexican Field Worker Stands Beside His Makeshift Home Near A Pea Field In Imperial Valley, California, 1937
Photographed By Dorothea Lange During The Great Depression, Capturing The Stark Realities Of Agricultural Labor And Displacement.
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#49 Deep Sea Diver With An Umbrella, 1949
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#50 At The Greenhouse Of The “Decorative Cultures” State Farm, (1980s), Nalchik, Kabardino-Balkarian Assr
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#51 A New Guinea Resident Was Stunned To See A White Man For The First Time. Until 1930, Mountain Tribes Believed They Were The Only People On Earth
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#52 The World’s Last Commercial Ocean-Going Sailing Ship – The Pamir – Rounding Cape Horn, 1949
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#53 The Only Surviving War Elephant Armour In The World From 17th Century India Displayed At The Royal Armouries Museum In Leeds, England
Image source: SwiPerHaHa
#54 Soviet Northern Explorer Nikolai Machulyak Feeds Polar Bears With Condensed Milk. Chukchi Sea, 1976
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#55 A Third Class Ticket Of Titanic In 1912
Image source: SwiPerHaHa
#56 Colorized Image Of Young Boy Who Lost His Parents To A V2 Rocket London Wwii
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#57 The Cosquer Cave Is A Palaeolithic Decorated Cave, Located In France, That Contains Numerous Cave Drawings Dating Back As Far As 27,000 Years Bp
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#58 64,000 Years Ago In What Is Now Spain’s La Pasiega Cave, A Neanderthal Drew This Image
Image source: Deaconstpawn
#59 Golden Chamber (Burial Chamber), The Reliefs Are Not Just Colors, But Are A Recessed And Relieved, Ultra-Precise Sculpture, Which Has Preserved Its Bright Colors For More Than 3000 Years
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#60 Engraved Handprints On White Mountain Wyoming, Sacred To The Shoshone, Arapaho And Ute Tribes Today
Image source: Deaconstpawn
#61 Algeria Is Home To Seven Unesco World Heritage Sites And Is The Second Country In The World With The Most Roman Ruins After Italy
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#62 Classroom Doodles Of 6 Or 7 Yo Boy Onfim From Novgorod Around 800 Years Ago
Image source: dumpaccount882212
#63 Norwegian Ethnologist Thor Heyerdahl And His Raft ‘Kon-Tiki’ Crossing The Pacific Ocean
Heyerdahl Built The Boat And Sailed It From Peru To Polynesia In 101 Days, Thus Demonstrating That Trips Of That Magnitude Were Within The Realm Of Possibility For Prehistoric Peoples (1947)
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#64 The Full-Scale Recreation Of The Roman Forum Built For The Filming Of ‘The Fall Of The Roman Empire’ (1964)
Constructed In Las Matas Near Madrid, It Was The Largest Outdoor Film Set In History At That Time, At 92,000 M2 (23 Acres). No Matte Paintings Were Used To Extend The Set
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#65 There Is A Spacecraft Graveyard In The South Pacific Ocean Known As“Point Nemo”, It Is The Furthest Place On The Earth From Land
It Is Home To Over 300 Spacecraft And Associated Space Debris, Including The Mir Space Station, The First Ever Object Assembled In Planetary Orbit By Russian Cosmonauts
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#66 Trainees Donning Makeshift Astronaut Suits Marching Through Zambian Villages
A step forward for that country’s short-lived but highly ambitious space program whose aim was to put Zambians on the moon before the US, 1969
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#67 On October 16, 1964, China Carried Out Its First Successful Nuclear Detonation, Becoming The 5th Country In The World To Develop Nuclear Weapons
Among The Most Striking Demonstrations Were Cavalry Units Riding Toward The Blast Zone Shortly After The Explosion
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#68 Picture Of Mahabodhi Temple Before (1879) vs. During (1883) vs. After (1899) Its Restoration, It Is The Site Where Gautam Buddha Attained Enlightenment
Image source: MayankNoob
#69 A Bedouin Woman From Tunisia In 1907
Image source: DonnaHistoria, commons.wikimedia.org
#70 To Study The Medical Effects Of Weightlessness In Space, Scientists Convinced Captain Druey P. Parks To Toss A Kitten In The Air While Cruising In His F-94c Jet At An Altitude Of 25,000 Feet
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#71 Frozen Niagara Falls, Around 1905
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#72 President John F. Kennedy Leans Over His Desk In This Iconic Photo, Dubbed “The Lonliest Job.” February 11, 1961
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#73 Afghan Hunter With A Fox-Mask, 1970s
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#74 Latitude 41′ 46n And Longitude 50′ 14w, The Place Where The Titanic Sank (Atlantic Ocean 1912)
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#75 Human Creativity 30,000 Years Ago, Prehistoric Cave Paintings Of Bhimbetka Rock Shelters (Unesco World Heritage Site)
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#76 Vision Of The Future In The 1930’s Soviet Futurism Art, Electro-Magnetic Rapid Transit System
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#77 Inside Esna Temple, Luxor — 2,000-Year-Old Ceilings That Still Look Unreal
Image source: Artifexa
#78 Man With A Mask – By Peter Ondreička
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#79 Geologist Thomas Griffith Taylor And Meteorologist Charles Wright In The Entrance Of An Ice Grotto. Terra Nova Expedition, Ross Island, 5 January 1911. Photo Taken By Herbert Ponting
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, Herbert Ponting
#80 Cueva De Las Manos (Cave Of The Hands) In The Río Pinturas Canyon In Southern Argentina, The Handprints Were Placed In Waves From 7,300 Bc All The Way To Ad 700
Image source: Deaconstpawn, Mariano
#81 Native American Rock Art In The Lower Pecos Canyonlands Of Texas And Northern Mexico, With A Tradition Lasting Over 4,000 Years And Beginning Nearly 6,000 Years Ago
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#82 Belka The Space Dog Upon Returning From Her Cosmic Voyage. Ussr, August 1960
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#83 Astronaut Chimpanzee, Ham, Gets An Apple After His First Successful Flight Into Space 31 January 1961 By NASA, Ham Was The First American Primate In Space
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, NASA
#84 The Information Desk At Idlewild Airport (Now Jfk), Designed By Eero Saarinen, 1956
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#85 In 1930, Brothers John And Kenneth Hunter Set An Aviation Record With A 23-Day Nonstop Flight
They Cracked The Code Of Mid-Air Refueling, Carefully Syncing With Another Plane To Grab Fuel And Supplies.
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, The New York Times Collection
#86 Bab Souika Square In Tunis, Tunisia (1899)
Image source: DonnaHistoria
#87 Robert Cornelius, Takes The First Self Image In Front Of His Shop In Philadelphia (1839)
Image source: Deaconstpawn
#88 On May 18, 1980, Richard Lasher Shot This Epic Photo Of The Eruption Of Mount St. Helens
Lasher Was Forced To Abandon His Pinto And Flee The Giant Plume Of Ash On His Motorcycle. Lasher Survived, His Pinto Did Not.
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#89 Soviet Soldiers Feeding A Polar Bear From Their Tank, 1950
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#90 Gladys Roy And Ivan Unger Play Tennis On The Wing Of A Biplane In Flight, 1925
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#91 Group Of Japanese Samurai In Front Of Egypt’s Sphinx, 1864
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#92 A Young American Boy Examines Radioactive Samples From A Chemistry Set In 1950, Wearing Headphones Connected To A Geiger Counter Sensitive Enough To Detect Radiation From A Wristwatch
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#93 Empire State Building From New Jersey Before The City Grew Skyscrapers, 1930s
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#94 A Page From The Voynich Manuscript Written Sometime In The 1400s. The Book Has Unknown Plants And Is Written In A Language That Has Yet To Be Deciphered
Image source: Deaconstpawn
#95 1500 Year Old Ceramic Mayan Figure With Removable Helmet
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#96 Intricate Marble Carvings Inside The Luna Vasahi Temple, Part Of The Renowned Dilwara Temples In Mount Abu, Photographed Circa 1948
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#97 Bab El Bhar (Porte De France) Surrounded By Shops, Tunis,1895
Image source: DonnaHistoria
#98 Buddhas Of Bamiyan Statue In Afghanistan Before Its Destruction In 2001 By Taliban
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#99 A Family Poses In Front Of A 1,341 Year Old Sequoia Tree Nicknamed “Mark Twain” That Was Felled In 1892 After A Team Of Two Men Spent 13 Days Sawing It In The Pacific Northwest. The Giant Tree Was 331 Feet Tall (100 Meters)it Was Cut Down To “Prove Such A Large Tree Existed”
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#100 Las Vegas Nevada: Flash Of A Atomic Bomb Test Taken On The Early Morning Of June 24, 1957. The Blast Was 65 Miles Away
Image source: waffen123
#101 Huge Formation Of American Planes Over Uss Missouri And Tokyo Bay Celebrating The Signing, 2 September 1945
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, U.S. Navy
#102 A Hiker Admiring MT. St. Helens, 1952
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#103 A 100-Foot Trestle Built In Washington In 1906 To Haul Logs After A Forest Fire—traces Of These Structures Still Remain In The Pacific Northwest Forests
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#104 A British Magazine From The Early 1960’s Called ‘Knowledge’, Displaying Different Races Around The World
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#105 Aerial View Of Timber Blowdown, Destroyed By The May 18 Eruption Of Mount St. Helens, In Skamania County, Washington, On June 8, 1980
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#106 Woman Standing Next To Redwood Tree, 1950s, Redwood Tree Is One Of The Tallest And Oldest Tree Species On Earth, Native Mainly To California And Parts Of Oregon
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#107 A Surreal View From New York City, 1982. (65 W 54th St, Taken From The Warwick Hotel)
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#108 An Aerial Photo Of The Kowloon Walled City, Hong Kong Taken In 1989. The Walled City Contained 50,000 Residents Within Its 2.6-Hectare (6.4-Acre) Borders. It Was Demolished In 1994
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196
#109 Space Shuttle Endeavour Silhouetted Against Earth’s Horizon As It Approaches The International Space Station For Docking During The Sts-130 Mission
Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, NASA/Crew of Expedition 22
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