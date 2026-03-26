“Archive Of Humanity”: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

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Millions of moments have shaped the world as we know it today. Some were major turning points, like certain wars, inventions and discoveries. Others might seem less important… But even the events we perceive as slightly insignificant have played a big part in history.

Of course, so much has happened throughout the years that it could be easy to forget a lot of it. That’s where photography, writing, documenting and archiving come in. They preserve the memories of people, places and things so that future generations can look back and see how far humanity has come, and how far we have yet to go.

If you dig taking a deep dive into the past, you might want to join an online community called Archive of Humanity. It has close to 100,000 weekly visitors, and is a “curated space dedicated to preserving the visual legacy of our species.” From pivotal moments in human history to major breakthroughs in space exploration, science, and technology, the page is a beautiful, bottomless virtual archive.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of its most interesting posts for you to scroll through while even more history is made today.

#1 Cracked And Faded Statue Of Vladimir Komarov, The First Human To Lose His Life During A Space Mission. Now Stands Forgotten At An Abandoned Children’s Camp Outside Moscow

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, sovietvisuals

What were the most important events in history? The answer may vary depending on who you ask, where and when they were born, and what they’ve experienced in their own lifetime.

Some may include World War II, others could go straight to the invention of the cellphone, or man’s first visit to the moon. There are hundreds, if not thousands, more potential responses. All are significant and all have shaped the world as we know it today – in one way or the other.

But certain events are so massive that they change the world instantly, forever…

#2 One Of The First “Drone Shots” In History, 1911

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: PerryAwesome

#3 This Is What Mount Saint Helens Looked Like Before And After Its 1980 Eruption

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, Everett

Among the most recent is one that still haunts many of us: The Covid-19 pandemic. What a time to be alive…

One moment we were living our (best-as-we-could) lives, the next we were in an unexpected global lockdown, watching the fatalities rise all around us.

“On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, sending shockwaves across the planet. Overnight, borders closed, cities locked down, and daily life changed for billions—something unseen since previous pandemics, but on a much larger scale,” reports the History Collection site. “The speed and scope of the response was unprecedented, with countries scrambling to adapt.”

More than 7 million people lost their lives to the virus, economies took a knock, businesses shut down, families were left homeless and many still haven’t fully recovered from the crisis.

#4 Vincas Juška, A Lithuanian Book Smuggler That Transported Language Books Into Lithuania, Circa Late 1800s

Smugglers like Juška transported books a across the border to preserve the Lithuanian language and culture, March 16th is celebrated in Lithuania as the Day of the Book Smugglers

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, Unknown author

Another fairly recent date many of us will never forget is September 11, 2001, or 9/11, as it’s since become known.

Again, things began as normal on this fateful day in history until suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, two planes flew into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York. A series of co-ordinated attacks followed. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon, and another into a Pennsylvania field, leaving America and the rest of the world stunned.

Close to 3,000 people lost their lives in those incidents. Air travel, politics, and daily life for many, would never be the same again.

“In a single morning, global priorities shifted, leading to sweeping changes in security and foreign policy,” notes History Collection. It wasn’t long before a number of wars would be launched.

#5 Mihailo Tolotos, A Greek Orthodox Monk That Lived For 82 Years (1856 To 1938) Without Having Ever Seen A Woman In His Life

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#6 An Ottoman Supply Train Still Resting Where It Was Ambushed By Lawrence Of Arabia Over 100 Years Ago On The Hejaz Railway

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#7 Norwegian Storyteller Eiliv Braatene Spent Much Of His Life As A Wandering Vagabond, Carrying All His Possessions In A Tin Can And A Small Bundle, 1897

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#8 It Took 36 Years For This Archaeologist To Make The Most Accurate Model Of Ancient Rome

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, Jean-Pierre Dalbéra

#9 In 1912, Jim Thorpe Had His Running Shoes Stolen The Morning Of His Olympic Events. He Found This Mismatched Pair Of Shoes In The Garbage And Ran In Them To Win Two Olympic Gold Medals

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, Gallica

#10 Astronaut Frank Culbertson, Aboard The Iss, Was The Only American To Witness The 9/11 Events From Space; His Historic Photograph Captures A Visible Plume Of Smoke Rising Over Manhattan

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, NASA

#11 A 1966 Photo From The Netherlands Dubbed The “Dutchiest Father Of All Time” Captures A Father Fully Embracing Classic Mid-1960s Dutch Practicality

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#12 When Humanity Tried To Ride Zebras: A Forgotten 1890–1940 Experiment That Failed Spectacularly

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, rarehistoricalphotos.com

#13 Ultraviolet Bath Given To Soviet Kids, Ussr, 1980s

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#14 Members Of The Blackfoot Tribe Photographed In Glacier National Park, 1913

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, Roland W. Reed

#15 Native American Looking At The Newly Built Transcontinental Railroad, 1868

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#16 King Island Inuit Woman And Child, King Island, Alaska, Taken Between 1915 And 1925

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#17 Chief John Smith Was An Ojibwe (Chippewa) Indian Who Lived In The Area Of Cass Lake, Minnesota. He Passed In 1922 At The (Alleged) Ripe Old Age Of 137

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#18 A Young Boy Playing The Banjo With His Dog, 1920

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#19 In The Late 1800s, Explorers Photographing The Jungles Of Guatemala Captured This Image Of Stela K At Quiriguá, An Ancient Maya City Near The Motagua River

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#20 Photograph Of A Man Eating Rice, 1904

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: PerryAwesome

#21 No One Wants To Remember The Horrors Of War. Poland, Warsaw, 1946

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#22 Woman Kneeling Next To Bed Of Child, In An Underground Tunnel During The Bombing Of London, World War II, January 1945

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, Toni Frissell

#23 Nagasaki, 20 Minutes After The Atomic Bombing In Japan, 1945

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, Hiromichi Matsuda

#24 In 2003, Fast Attack Submarine Uss Connecticut (Ssn-22) Had Partly Surfaced In An Ice Pack When A Polar Bear Began To Lick And Paw The Exposed Rudder To Determine If It Was Worth Eating

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, upload.wikimedia.org

#25 A Fishermen Returns With His Fish In Istanbul 1930s

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#26 Children In Front Of World’s Largest Log Cabin In Portland, Oregon, USA 1938. Built In 1905 Burned Down In 1964

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#27 The First Self Portrait In Space, Taken By Buzz Aldrin In 1966

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, NASA/Buzz Aldrin

#28 Tourist And His Car At The Edge Of The Grand Canyon. Arizona, USA. 1914

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#29 Leicester, England, 1950s. When Coal Was Very Much The Number One Energy Source

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#30 During The 19th Century, Rich British Landowners Ordered Exaggerated Portraits Of Their Livestock As Symbols Of Wealth, Frequently Depicting Them With Unusually Large Rectangular Bodies

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#31 The First Ever Underwater Photograph Taken In The South Of France At A Depth Of 164 Feet By Louis Boutan In 1899

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#32 The Stadium At Aphrodisias In Modern Turkey, Built During The 1st Century Ad, Is Among The Best-Preserved Examples Of Ancient Greek Stadiums

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#33 Boy Selling Apples Beside A Road In North Carolina, 1934 (During The Great Depression). Photo By Bayard Wootten

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#34 A Mississippi River Pearl Diver, Using A Car’s Old Gas Tank For A Helmet, Prepares To Descend Into The River. 1938

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#35 The Kailasa Temple At Ellora Was Built In The 8th Century

It Was Carved From A Single Massive Rock, Cut From The Top Down, Not Built With Stones Or Bricks. Nearly 400,000 Tons Of Rock Were Removed Using Simple Tools, Making It One Of The Most Impressive Engineering Feats In History.

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#36 Heliphants, Indian Air Force Helicopter Unit 116 Were Hal Chetak Helicopters Covered With Elephant-Shaped Decorations Used In Air Displays, 1970s

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#37 Aloha Airlines Flight 243 Lost Its Fuselage Midair And Landed Safely On 28th April 1988

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#38 Winter In Times Square, 1947

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#39 Man Guards His Family From The Cannibals During The Madras Famine Of 1877 At The Time Of British Raj, India

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#40 A Tree House Of The Koiari People, East Of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, 1886

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#41 Inky Paws Found On A 15th Century Manuscript

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: PerryAwesome

#42 Last Eruption Of MT. Vesuvius,1944 – Colorised

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#43 Faces Of Passersby Upon Seeing The 9/11 Incident

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#44 Series Of Photos Of Calcutta, British India Taken In 1860s By Samuel Bourne Titled “Views Of Calcutta And Barrackpore”, Colourised

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: MayankNoob

#45 A Polar Bear Cub And Child Meet, (1975), Wrangel Island, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Russian Sfsr

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#46 The Blue Void Earth’s Most Isolated Hemisphere, This Is The Pacific-Centered View Of Earth The Side We Rarely See In Maps Or Textbooks

Unlike The Familiar Africa–europe Or Asia View, This Hemisphere Is Dominated Almost Entirely By The Pacific Ocean, The Largest And Deepest Ocean On The Planet.

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#47 Zbigniew Religa – Most Famous Polish Cardiac Surgeon After 23-Hour-Long (Successful) Heart Transplant. His Assistant Is Sleeping In The Corner. 1987

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#48 A Migratory Mexican Field Worker Stands Beside His Makeshift Home Near A Pea Field In Imperial Valley, California, 1937

Photographed By Dorothea Lange During The Great Depression, Capturing The Stark Realities Of Agricultural Labor And Displacement.

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#49 Deep Sea Diver With An Umbrella, 1949

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#50 At The Greenhouse Of The “Decorative Cultures” State Farm, (1980s), Nalchik, Kabardino-Balkarian Assr

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#51 A New Guinea Resident Was Stunned To See A White Man For The First Time. Until 1930, Mountain Tribes Believed They Were The Only People On Earth

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#52 The World’s Last Commercial Ocean-Going Sailing Ship – The Pamir – Rounding Cape Horn, 1949

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#53 The Only Surviving War Elephant Armour In The World From 17th Century India Displayed At The Royal Armouries Museum In Leeds, England

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: SwiPerHaHa

#54 Soviet Northern Explorer Nikolai Machulyak Feeds Polar Bears With Condensed Milk. Chukchi Sea, 1976

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#55 A Third Class Ticket Of Titanic In 1912

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: SwiPerHaHa

#56 Colorized Image Of Young Boy Who Lost His Parents To A V2 Rocket London Wwii

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#57 The Cosquer Cave Is A Palaeolithic Decorated Cave, Located In France, That Contains Numerous Cave Drawings Dating Back As Far As 27,000 Years Bp

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#58 64,000 Years Ago In What Is Now Spain’s La Pasiega Cave, A Neanderthal Drew This Image

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Deaconstpawn

#59 Golden Chamber (Burial Chamber), The Reliefs Are Not Just Colors, But Are A Recessed And Relieved, Ultra-Precise Sculpture, Which Has Preserved Its Bright Colors For More Than 3000 Years

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#60 Engraved Handprints On White Mountain Wyoming, Sacred To The Shoshone, Arapaho And Ute Tribes Today

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Deaconstpawn

#61 Algeria Is Home To Seven Unesco World Heritage Sites And Is The Second Country In The World With The Most Roman Ruins After Italy

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#62 Classroom Doodles Of 6 Or 7 Yo Boy Onfim From Novgorod Around 800 Years Ago

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: dumpaccount882212

#63 Norwegian Ethnologist Thor Heyerdahl And His Raft ‘Kon-Tiki’ Crossing The Pacific Ocean

Heyerdahl Built The Boat And Sailed It From Peru To Polynesia In 101 Days, Thus Demonstrating That Trips Of That Magnitude Were Within The Realm Of Possibility For Prehistoric Peoples (1947)

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#64 The Full-Scale Recreation Of The Roman Forum Built For The Filming Of ‘The Fall Of The Roman Empire’ (1964)

Constructed In Las Matas Near Madrid, It Was The Largest Outdoor Film Set In History At That Time, At 92,000 M2 (23 Acres). No Matte Paintings Were Used To Extend The Set

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#65 There Is A Spacecraft Graveyard In The South Pacific Ocean Known As“Point Nemo”, It Is The Furthest Place On The Earth From Land

It Is Home To Over 300 Spacecraft And Associated Space Debris, Including The Mir Space Station, The First Ever Object Assembled In Planetary Orbit By Russian Cosmonauts

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#66 Trainees Donning Makeshift Astronaut Suits Marching Through Zambian Villages

A step forward for that country’s short-lived but highly ambitious space program whose aim was to put Zambians on the moon before the US, 1969

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#67 On October 16, 1964, China Carried Out Its First Successful Nuclear Detonation, Becoming The 5th Country In The World To Develop Nuclear Weapons

Among The Most Striking Demonstrations Were Cavalry Units Riding Toward The Blast Zone Shortly After The Explosion

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#68 Picture Of Mahabodhi Temple Before (1879) vs. During (1883) vs. After (1899) Its Restoration, It Is The Site Where Gautam Buddha Attained Enlightenment

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: MayankNoob

#69 A Bedouin Woman From Tunisia In 1907

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: DonnaHistoria, commons.wikimedia.org

#70 To Study The Medical Effects Of Weightlessness In Space, Scientists Convinced Captain Druey P. Parks To Toss A Kitten In The Air While Cruising In His F-94c Jet At An Altitude Of 25,000 Feet

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#71 Frozen Niagara Falls, Around 1905

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#72 President John F. Kennedy Leans Over His Desk In This Iconic Photo, Dubbed “The Lonliest Job.” February 11, 1961

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#73 Afghan Hunter With A Fox-Mask, 1970s

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#74 Latitude 41′ 46n And Longitude 50′ 14w, The Place Where The Titanic Sank (Atlantic Ocean 1912)

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#75 Human Creativity 30,000 Years Ago, Prehistoric Cave Paintings Of Bhimbetka Rock Shelters (Unesco World Heritage Site)

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#76 Vision Of The Future In The 1930’s Soviet Futurism Art, Electro-Magnetic Rapid Transit System

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#77 Inside Esna Temple, Luxor — 2,000-Year-Old Ceilings That Still Look Unreal

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Artifexa

#78 Man With A Mask – By Peter Ondreička

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source:  Front-Coconut-8196

#79 Geologist Thomas Griffith Taylor And Meteorologist Charles Wright In The Entrance Of An Ice Grotto. Terra Nova Expedition, Ross Island, 5 January 1911. Photo Taken By Herbert Ponting

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, Herbert Ponting

#80 Cueva De Las Manos (Cave Of The Hands) In The Río Pinturas Canyon In Southern Argentina, The Handprints Were Placed In Waves From 7,300 Bc All The Way To Ad 700

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Deaconstpawn, Mariano

#81 Native American Rock Art In The Lower Pecos Canyonlands Of Texas And Northern Mexico, With A Tradition Lasting Over 4,000 Years And Beginning Nearly 6,000 Years Ago

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#82 Belka The Space Dog Upon Returning From Her Cosmic Voyage. Ussr, August 1960

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#83 Astronaut Chimpanzee, Ham, Gets An Apple After His First Successful Flight Into Space 31 January 1961 By NASA, Ham Was The First American Primate In Space

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, NASA

#84 The Information Desk At Idlewild Airport (Now Jfk), Designed By Eero Saarinen, 1956

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#85 In 1930, Brothers John And Kenneth Hunter Set An Aviation Record With A 23-Day Nonstop Flight

They Cracked The Code Of Mid-Air Refueling, Carefully Syncing With Another Plane To Grab Fuel And Supplies.

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, The New York Times Collection

#86 Bab Souika Square In Tunis, Tunisia (1899)

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: DonnaHistoria

#87 Robert Cornelius, Takes The First Self Image In Front Of His Shop In Philadelphia (1839)

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Deaconstpawn

#88 On May 18, 1980, Richard Lasher Shot This Epic Photo Of The Eruption Of Mount St. Helens

Lasher Was Forced To Abandon His Pinto And Flee The Giant Plume Of Ash On His Motorcycle. Lasher Survived, His Pinto Did Not.

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#89 Soviet Soldiers Feeding A Polar Bear From Their Tank, 1950

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#90 Gladys Roy And Ivan Unger Play Tennis On The Wing Of A Biplane In Flight, 1925

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#91 Group Of Japanese Samurai In Front Of Egypt’s Sphinx, 1864

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#92 A Young American Boy Examines Radioactive Samples From A Chemistry Set In 1950, Wearing Headphones Connected To A Geiger Counter Sensitive Enough To Detect Radiation From A Wristwatch

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#93 Empire State Building From New Jersey Before The City Grew Skyscrapers, 1930s

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#94 A Page From The Voynich Manuscript Written Sometime In The 1400s. The Book Has Unknown Plants And Is Written In A Language That Has Yet To Be Deciphered

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Deaconstpawn

#95 1500 Year Old Ceramic Mayan Figure With Removable Helmet

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#96 Intricate Marble Carvings Inside The Luna Vasahi Temple, Part Of The Renowned Dilwara Temples In Mount Abu, Photographed Circa 1948

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#97 Bab El Bhar (Porte De France) Surrounded By Shops, Tunis,1895

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: DonnaHistoria

#98 Buddhas Of Bamiyan Statue In Afghanistan Before Its Destruction In 2001 By Taliban

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#99 A Family Poses In Front Of A 1,341 Year Old Sequoia Tree Nicknamed “Mark Twain” That Was Felled In 1892 After A Team Of Two Men Spent 13 Days Sawing It In The Pacific Northwest. The Giant Tree Was 331 Feet Tall (100 Meters)it Was Cut Down To “Prove Such A Large Tree Existed”

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#100 Las Vegas Nevada: Flash Of A Atomic Bomb Test Taken On The Early Morning Of June 24, 1957. The Blast Was 65 Miles Away

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: waffen123

#101 Huge Formation Of American Planes Over Uss Missouri And Tokyo Bay Celebrating The Signing, 2 September 1945

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248, U.S. Navy

#102 A Hiker Admiring MT. St. Helens, 1952

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#103 A 100-Foot Trestle Built In Washington In 1906 To Haul Logs After A Forest Fire—traces Of These Structures Still Remain In The Pacific Northwest Forests

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#104 A British Magazine From The Early 1960’s Called ‘Knowledge’, Displaying Different Races Around The World

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#105 Aerial View Of Timber Blowdown, Destroyed By The May 18 Eruption Of Mount St. Helens, In Skamania County, Washington, On June 8, 1980

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#106 Woman Standing Next To Redwood Tree, 1950s, Redwood Tree Is One Of The Tallest And Oldest Tree Species On Earth, Native Mainly To California And Parts Of Oregon

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#107 A Surreal View From New York City, 1982. (65 W 54th St, Taken From The Warwick Hotel)

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#108 An Aerial Photo Of The Kowloon Walled City, Hong Kong Taken In 1989. The Walled City Contained 50,000 Residents Within Its 2.6-Hectare (6.4-Acre) Borders. It Was Demolished In 1994

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#109 Space Shuttle Endeavour Silhouetted Against Earth’s Horizon As It Approaches The International Space Station For Docking During The Sts-130 Mission

&#8220;Archive Of Humanity&#8221;: 109 Photos Showing The Most Important Moments In Our History

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196, NASA/Crew of Expedition 22

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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