Here Are 50 Moments Of People Taking Laziness To Another Level

by

In a perfect world, everyone is productive. Ticking every box on their to-do list, managing their time and concentrating on the task at hand. Sounds great, right?

But as we all know, that is rarely the case… And one of the main reasons why is our own laziness.

There’s plenty of creative people who try to make life a bit easier. Bored Panda has compiled a list full of the most brilliant ways to work with as little effort as possible. From manipulating your cat into turning the light off to leaving the side table unassembled and using it as it is, we’ve got you covered.

Don’t forget to check out Bored Panda’s previous post where people took laziness to a whole new level!

#1 Chores

Image source: kenzhadley

#2 How I Shut The Light Off When I’m Feeling Lazy

Image source: imgur.com

#3 When You’re Too Lazy To Build A Snowman

#4 Left My Christmas Lights Up. Laziness Paid Off For Once

Image source: nieman23

#5 The Student Chose A Character Who Speaks Only 3 Words And That Is His Name – I Am Groot

Image source: ROBODAVISWFISD

#6 It Took Me A Minute To Comprehend That My 5-Year-Old Had Invented A New Hands-Free iPad Technology

Image source: MerryAntoinette

#7 Ditto

Image source: drukqsx

#8 My Dad’s Christmas Tree

Image source: JessicaRabbit4

#9 We Don’t Deserve Dogs

Image source: Sophie Billington

#10 I Got Inspired To Be Lazy And Not Put Up All My Christmas Lights

Image source: Cradnee

#11 I’m Really Lazy When It Comes To Putting On A Costume

Image source: beingginger

#12 Laziness: Dream Level

Image source: sfc949

#13 9-Year-Old’s Tablet Solution

Image source: voiceofreasoninchaos

#14 Lazy Bastard

Image source: Mullagain

#15 It’s My Dad’s Birthday Today. I Was Too Lazy To Get Him A Proper Card

Image source: CatPresident

#16 Lazy But Genius Parenting

Image source: youandmeandrainbows

#17 Just Feeling A Little Lazy

Image source: cn2092

#18 I Hate Signing Yearbooks For Students, So I Had A Rubber Stamp Made

Image source: Jameseatscheese

#19 Laziness Meets Ingenuity, Me: “What’s That Pipe On Your Railing?” Sister: “It’s Our Soda Can Chute”

Image source: manderpants

#20 Lazy Security Guard

Image source: adictamente.blogspot.com

#21 This Shortcut Symbolizes Human Laziness (Yes, I Use It)

Image source: Aukrust

#22 I Trusted My Husband To Clean-Up From Christmas Last Year. This Is What I Discovered When I Went Down To Our Basement To Begin Decorating This Year. Life Hack Or Lazy?

Image source: 342636_stephy_a

#23 Be Lazy. Make A Garage For Your Heavy Small Appliances With Cheap Rolling Plant Stands

Image source: whisk_kid

#24 I Figured Out You Don’t Actually Have To Assemble These Things

Image source: ImWadeYo

#25 Road Sign

Image source: pech

#26 My Daughter Wanted A Fort. I Was Feeling Lazy

Image source: NoTrickWick

#27 My Lazy Little Brother Learning Writing English Letters

Image source: Im_that_stupid

#28 Lazy Lawnmower

Image source: madfruit.co.uk

#29 My Coworker Has A Tendency To Spill His Cereal Walking Out Of The Kitchen In The Morning And Just Leave It There. I Made It Modern Art

Image source: unthused

#30 Throwing Away Paint Roller Trays Is Just Wasteful, And Cleaning Them Is A Damn Mess. Here’s Your Lazy, Smart Solution

Image source: LoosechangeNYC

#31 Someone At The City Hall Is Lazy

Image source: laiwzhu

#32 I Was Too Lazy To Keep Getting Up And Check My Pot If It Was Boiling, So I Just Skyped It

Image source: itoa5t

#33 Wanted To See How Some Rugs Would Look In Our Living Room But Too Lazy To Photoshop It

Image source: nizzbot

#34 This Is How Lazy Our Facilities Guys Are

Image source: RF_Guy1654

#35 We Use Only The Latest Hands Free Technology

Image source: unstablereality

#36 A Choice Was Made Today: A Lazy One

Image source: It_Crawls

#37 Tie A String To Your Garbage Cans So You Don’t Have To Walk Downstairs

Image source: swagondemhoes

#38 I Was Too Lazy To Get The Wrapping Paper In My Car, So I Found Some Clothes I Didn’t Wear Anymore. It Took More Work Than It Would’ve To Just Go To The Car

Image source: fancymcbacon

#39 Seriously People, Are You Too Lazy To Walk 50 Feet To Return?

Image source: Barack-OJimmy

#40 A New Level Of Lazy

Image source: frivus

#41 Lazy Birthday Cake

Image source: entermeus.com

#42 The Perfect Garden For People Too Lazy To Water Their Plants

Image source: Chouette4u

#43 I Was Lazy And Hadn’t Washed The Dishes For A Few Days. Life, Uh, Found A Way

Image source: atafies

#44 My Friend’s Taken Lazy To A New Drunk Level

Image source: imgur.com

#45 There’s Lazy And Then There’s This Guy

Image source: dutchy4233

#46 My Friend Redefined Laziness. She Built A Floating Table Over Her Bed, So She Never Has To Stand Up Again

Image source: Lyxodius

#47 I Am A Lazy Man

Image source: Dylsta23

#48 Swing String

Image source: reddit.com

#49 This Genius Watching Taken Using A Clear Plastic Bag To Hold His Phone On A Plane

Image source: kimantor1

#50 Lazy But Fashionable Girl

#51 Spotted In Target. Next Level Fashion

Image source: EkkoWan

