This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

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Much like the hunter-gatherers of our past, collecting and bringing home berries or animal pelts, modern dating often involves sending your choice of online content. A funny TikTok or maybe two kittens laying together, that you’ve captioned “us.”

We’ve gathered some of the funniest and cutest posts from a page dedicated to “love memes.” Save the ones you plan to send to your significant other, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples and thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1 He Made An App Just To Give Her Attention

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: SoftCrush242

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

#2 It’s The Thought That Counts

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Regular-Fig8725

#3 From Heartbreak To Home

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: niksalra

There is a penguin-inspired word for what happens when your partner sends you a blurry video of a cat falling off a counter at 2pm on a Tuesday. It is called “pebbling.” The term borrows from the courtship behavior of Gentoo penguins, who bring their chosen partners small stones as tokens of affection. Digital pebbling works the same way. A meme, a viral clip, a Reddit post that made someone snort at their desk. These are tiny offerings that say “I saw this and immediately thought of you.” In a relationship, that turns out to be worth a lot more than it sounds.

The science behind it is more interesting than you might expect. When couples share something funny and laugh together, the brain releases a mix of feel-good chemicals including dopamine and endorphins. Shared laughter also triggers a surge in oxytocin, the so-called bonding hormone, which helps build trust and closeness between people.

#4 LOL

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: GoldmanApex

#5 It Do Be Like That

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: QRV11_C48_MkII

#6 Men’s

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Admirable-Rice-9949

A well-timed meme about your shared hatred of Monday mornings or your mutual obsession with a specific TV show is not just funny. It is, in a very literal sense, a small chemistry experiment that tends to go in the relationship’s favor. Humor has also quietly become one of the most important qualities couples look for in each other.

#7 True Love

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: jajajjaja123345

#8 Dynamic Kind Of Love

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: ShyGirlEnergy

#9 Just Let Me Be Crazy For A Minute

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Phony_Logic

Research from psychologist Vassilis Saroglou found that sharing a funny moment during a first encounter led to stronger feelings between two people, and that couples with compatible senses of humor were more likely to end up together long-term. Saroglou also found that married people frequently credit shared laughter as one of the cornerstones of a successful relationship. Memes are not just silly distractions. They are one of the primary delivery systems for exactly that kind of humor.

#10 Not Dumb, It Is Just Love

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: ImmaculateFart

#11 😌

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: funs80

#12 May This Love Find Us

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: SherbetHuman9397

Beyond the chemistry, there is something meaningful about the specificity of a well-chosen meme. Dr. Rosanna Guadagno, a social psychologist at Stanford who has researched social influence and virality, points out that one of the clearest signs a relationship is growing stronger is the development of shared inside jokes.

#13 It Is

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Present-Win1440

#14 This Is Partnership. You Lift Me Up, I Hold You Down, We Both Win

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: WillardbLia

#15 The World Needs More Love Like This

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: ReachDuemee

A meme is essentially a visual version of that. Sending your partner a very specific format that captures something only the two of you would find funny is a way of saying “this is ours.” Over time, those accumulate into a private language that belongs entirely to the relationship.

#16 Gratitude

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Unfair_Commission_29

#17 Don’t We All

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Nervous-Form9864

#18 Wholesome Date

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: amoody31

There is also a simple logistical function at play. Couples spend the majority of their days apart, navigating work, commutes, and everything else that has nothing to do with each other. Memes give people a way to briefly re-enter the shared world of the relationship without needing a full conversation.

#19 Sweet Meme

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: jaysepi

#20 Must Be Nice Being The God’s Favourite

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: lisapai

#21 When He Trusts You With His Soft Side

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: lizleonard

A tagged post or forwarded video requires no formal response, no specific timing, and almost no effort. It is the lowest-friction form of “I am thinking about you” that exists, and it works reliably. None of this means memes are a substitute for real conversation or quality time together. Therapists note that while pebbling is a meaningful habit, it works best as a supplement to deeper communication rather than a replacement for it.

#22 I Do This To My Guy Too Sometimes

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: FjotraTheGodless

#23 Girls Is This Actually True?

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Severe_Mulberry_6716

#24 Sweet Chaos

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: croniico

But within those limits, the humble meme is doing more emotional heavy lifting in modern relationships than most people ever stop to think about. The raccoon eating a tiny grape, the perfectly timed reaction image, the post that is just “us.” These are small things. They just happen to matter quite a bit.

#25 Keeper

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Habaree

#26 That’s Gotta Be The Best Sandwich Ever

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Happiness Goals

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: AccidentSoulmate

#28 Introvert Couples

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: itsnotasdeep

#29 May This Love Attack Me

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: thick_thumper

#30 If Its Not Like This I Dont Want It

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Love This :)

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: secondacc_to_delete

#32 Best Feeling Ever

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Outrageous-Pitch-421

#33 Rawr

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#34 The “I Love My Wife” Starter Pack

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Curious_tt777

#35 Humans Were Meant To Hibernate With Their Soulmate

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: UniqueAd4628

#36 “Borrow”

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: prplebunnyslprs

#37 He’s One Heck Of A Wholesome Boyfriend

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: faiza_echo80

#38 Isn’t That Right

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Nervous-Form9864

#39 A Text Changes Everything

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Poisonous28

#40 Words That Teach How To Truly Love

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Own-Bear-6392

#41 LOL

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Smooth-Sprinkles2313

#42 It’s So Easy I Promise!

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: throw_away_AZ_

#43 When I Talk About Football To My Wife

This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Ice_2964

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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