This Online Community Is Dedicated To Love, Here Are 43 Of Their Sweetest Posts (New Pics)

Much like the hunter-gatherers of our past, collecting and bringing home berries or animal pelts, modern dating often involves sending your choice of online content. A funny TikTok or maybe two kittens laying together, that you’ve captioned “us.”
We’ve gathered some of the funniest and cutest posts from a page dedicated to “love memes.” Save the ones you plan to send to your significant other, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples and thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1 He Made An App Just To Give Her Attention
Image source: SoftCrush242
#2 It’s The Thought That Counts
Image source: Regular-Fig8725
#3 From Heartbreak To Home
Image source: niksalra
There is a penguin-inspired word for what happens when your partner sends you a blurry video of a cat falling off a counter at 2pm on a Tuesday. It is called “pebbling.” The term borrows from the courtship behavior of Gentoo penguins, who bring their chosen partners small stones as tokens of affection. Digital pebbling works the same way. A meme, a viral clip, a Reddit post that made someone snort at their desk. These are tiny offerings that say “I saw this and immediately thought of you.” In a relationship, that turns out to be worth a lot more than it sounds.
The science behind it is more interesting than you might expect. When couples share something funny and laugh together, the brain releases a mix of feel-good chemicals including dopamine and endorphins. Shared laughter also triggers a surge in oxytocin, the so-called bonding hormone, which helps build trust and closeness between people.
#4 LOL
Image source: GoldmanApex
#5 It Do Be Like That
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#6 Men’s
Image source: Admirable-Rice-9949
A well-timed meme about your shared hatred of Monday mornings or your mutual obsession with a specific TV show is not just funny. It is, in a very literal sense, a small chemistry experiment that tends to go in the relationship’s favor. Humor has also quietly become one of the most important qualities couples look for in each other.
#7 True Love
Image source: jajajjaja123345
#8 Dynamic Kind Of Love
Image source: ShyGirlEnergy
#9 Just Let Me Be Crazy For A Minute
Image source: Phony_Logic
Research from psychologist Vassilis Saroglou found that sharing a funny moment during a first encounter led to stronger feelings between two people, and that couples with compatible senses of humor were more likely to end up together long-term. Saroglou also found that married people frequently credit shared laughter as one of the cornerstones of a successful relationship. Memes are not just silly distractions. They are one of the primary delivery systems for exactly that kind of humor.
#10 Not Dumb, It Is Just Love
Image source: ImmaculateFart
#11 😌
Image source: funs80
#12 May This Love Find Us
Image source: SherbetHuman9397
Beyond the chemistry, there is something meaningful about the specificity of a well-chosen meme. Dr. Rosanna Guadagno, a social psychologist at Stanford who has researched social influence and virality, points out that one of the clearest signs a relationship is growing stronger is the development of shared inside jokes.
#13 It Is
Image source: Present-Win1440
#14 This Is Partnership. You Lift Me Up, I Hold You Down, We Both Win
Image source: WillardbLia
#15 The World Needs More Love Like This
Image source: ReachDuemee
A meme is essentially a visual version of that. Sending your partner a very specific format that captures something only the two of you would find funny is a way of saying “this is ours.” Over time, those accumulate into a private language that belongs entirely to the relationship.
#16 Gratitude
Image source: Unfair_Commission_29
#17 Don’t We All
Image source: Nervous-Form9864
#18 Wholesome Date
Image source: amoody31
There is also a simple logistical function at play. Couples spend the majority of their days apart, navigating work, commutes, and everything else that has nothing to do with each other. Memes give people a way to briefly re-enter the shared world of the relationship without needing a full conversation.
#19 Sweet Meme
Image source: jaysepi
#20 Must Be Nice Being The God’s Favourite
Image source: lisapai
#21 When He Trusts You With His Soft Side
Image source: lizleonard
A tagged post or forwarded video requires no formal response, no specific timing, and almost no effort. It is the lowest-friction form of “I am thinking about you” that exists, and it works reliably. None of this means memes are a substitute for real conversation or quality time together. Therapists note that while pebbling is a meaningful habit, it works best as a supplement to deeper communication rather than a replacement for it.
#22 I Do This To My Guy Too Sometimes
Image source: FjotraTheGodless
#23 Girls Is This Actually True?
Image source: Severe_Mulberry_6716
#24 Sweet Chaos
Image source: croniico
But within those limits, the humble meme is doing more emotional heavy lifting in modern relationships than most people ever stop to think about. The raccoon eating a tiny grape, the perfectly timed reaction image, the post that is just “us.” These are small things. They just happen to matter quite a bit.
#25 Keeper
Image source: Habaree
#26 That’s Gotta Be The Best Sandwich Ever
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Happiness Goals
Image source: AccidentSoulmate
#28 Introvert Couples
Image source: itsnotasdeep
#29 May This Love Attack Me
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#30 If Its Not Like This I Dont Want It
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Love This :)
Image source: secondacc_to_delete
#32 Best Feeling Ever
Image source: Outrageous-Pitch-421
#33 Rawr
Image source: reddit.com
#34 The “I Love My Wife” Starter Pack
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#35 Humans Were Meant To Hibernate With Their Soulmate
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#36 “Borrow”
Image source: prplebunnyslprs
#37 He’s One Heck Of A Wholesome Boyfriend
Image source: faiza_echo80
#38 Isn’t That Right
Image source: Nervous-Form9864
#39 A Text Changes Everything
Image source: Poisonous28
#40 Words That Teach How To Truly Love
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#41 LOL
Image source: Smooth-Sprinkles2313
#42 It’s So Easy I Promise!
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#43 When I Talk About Football To My Wife
Image source: Particular_Ice_2964
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