Isa Briones: Bio And Career Highlights

Isa Briones
January 17, 1999
London, England
27 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Isa Briones?
Isabella Camille Briones is an American actress and singer recognized for her versatile performances across stage and screen. She often brings depth to complex characters in varied genres.
Her breakout moment arrived with the Star Trek: Picard series, where she impressively played multiple synthetic characters. Briones received significant notice for her nuanced portrayal of Dahj and Soji Asha, quickly becoming a fan favorite.
Early Life and Education
A family focus on performing arts marked Isabella Camille Briones’ early life, born in London to Filipino father Jon Jon Briones and American mother Megan Briones, both theater actors. The family moved to New York City when she was ten months old, and later to Los Angeles.
She learned acting and singing at home, later attending the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts where she majored in theater and musical theater. This foundation prepared her for a diverse career.
Notable Relationships
Isa Briones has largely kept her romantic life private, with no publicly confirmed long-term relationships reported. She has not spoken or posted about being in a relationship.
The actress is currently single, focusing on her burgeoning career in both television and musical theater. Her character in The Pitt, Dr. Trinity Santos, has a developing relationship, which Briones has discussed in interviews.
Career Highlights
Isabella Camille Briones found significant success in the science fiction genre, notably as a lead in Star Trek: Picard, portraying multiple android characters including Dahj and Soji. Her intricate performances across 14 episodes earned critical acclaim for their emotional range.
Beyond television, Briones has a strong foundation in theater, receiving an Ovation Award for her role in Next to Normal. She later became the youngest performer in the first national touring company of Hamilton and made her Broadway debut in Hadestown.
Signature Quote
“I know that I can’t get a big head when things start to go well because you never know what’s around the corner. It’s the life of an actor.”
