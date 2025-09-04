Meowsome Accessories To 3D Print For Your Cat

A few years ago, I adopted a couple of cats. The first one adopted was Paf, grey cat, 4kg of silk fur, sassy with a strong cat attitude. Then came Tika, a tabby and tender kitten. Follow their adventures on Instagram for a bit of fun & cuteness!

The technology has brought affordable, easy-to-use, consumer-grade 3D printers to market. You can create almost everything for your home, adding a personal customized touch.

Here are some 3D printed accessories for my furry felines.

#1 Cat Drinking Pond. All Cats Love Freshwater

#2 Litter Scoop

#3 Cactus Case. To Safeguard Our Furry Friends. Cats Are So Curious!

#4 Push And Chase! There’s Another, Smaller Ball Printed Inside That Is Off-Centre, Meaning The Ball Will Never Roll Straight

#5 Bat Wings

#6 Pet Tag

#7 Pet Tag

#8 Halloween Stuff

#9 Hat

#10 Butterfly Wings

#11 Mobile Support. That’s Great For Watching Birds

#12 These Vases Are 3D Printed With A Special Wood Filament

#13 Keep Your Cat Classy And Fun With This Trendy Bow Tie!

#14 Food-Dispensing Cat Toy. Fill This Simple Cat Toy With Cat Treats And Watch Your Cat Bat It Around In Attempt To Get At The Treats Inside

#15 Cat Toy Rack. Organize All Your Cat’s Playthings In One Handy Place

