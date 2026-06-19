57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

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It’s very easy to get lost in negativity now and then, as it tends to attract attention really really well. Despite what internet talking heads and aggressive headlines might suggest, things aren’t all bad, you’ve just got to actually see some positivity.

So we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the “Faith in Humanity” internet group, which is dedicated to highlighting examples of people being actually nice. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own heartwarming stories in the comments down below.

#1 Everyone Is Happy

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: RansomandRansacked

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

#2 Andrew Toles Hasn’t Played Since 2018, And The Dodgers Re-Signed Him So He Can Keep His Health Insurance And Get Mental Health Care

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: ateam1984

#3 Oh 😳

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Aarav_smith

There’s a reason your feed can feel like a highlight reel of everything going wrong. The short answer is that your brain is partly to blame, and the platforms you scroll through have gotten very good at using that against you.

Psychologists call it negativity bias, the built-in tendency to pay closer attention to bad news than good. It’s an evolutionary hangover from a time when scanning the environment for threats was the difference between lunch and becoming lunch. The brain learned early on that potential danger deserved more mental real estate than a pleasant surprise, and thousands of years of civilization haven’t been enough to fully override that wiring.

#4 People Come Together When There’s A Threat

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Appropriate-Camp-540

#5 Titanic

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Aarav_smith

#6 Lucky Bhaskar:

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Aarav_smith

That’s where social media platforms come in, and things get a bit circular. Algorithms are designed to keep you online as long as possible, which means they prioritize content that gets the most clicks, shares, and reactions. Anger and outrage, as it turns out, are exceptionally reliable engagement drivers.

#7 Humanity

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Aarav_smith

#8 True Love ❤️ Faith In Humanity Restored On

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Any_Ad6126

#9 Mister Rogers – “I’m Feeding The Fish”

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: OmicronGR

A Yale University study found that expressing outrage online consistently earns more likes than almost any other type of interaction, and those likes gradually teach people to post angrier content over time. As co-author and Yale professor Molly Crockett explained, the amplification of moral outrage is a direct consequence of a business model built around engagement.

#10 Seen Elsewhere. Faith In Humanity Restored

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Now He’s Called ” Rock “

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Aarav_smith

#12 💜❤️

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Aarav_smith

The mechanics behind this are sometimes striking. Facebook reportedly adjusted its algorithm to weight an “angry” emoji reaction as equivalent to five regular likes, which predictably pushed more inflammatory content into people’s feeds. What gets rewarded gets repeated, and what gets repeated gets amplified.

#13 If This Happens, Will Be Such A Blessing

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: puccyhunter_

#14 This Is What The Older Generations Should Try And Do More Often

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: hmeow

#15 The Fact Over $2 Million+ Has Been Raised For Ahmed Al Ahmed – Bondi Hero

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: a_yubii

A Knight First Amendment Institute study found that of political content surfaced by Twitter’s engagement-based algorithm, 62 percent expressed anger, compared to 52 percent in a simple chronological timeline. The difference isn’t enormous, but it compounds across millions of posts every single day.

#16 We Need More Of Them Today 🥺

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: LiminalLilt

#17 The Trinity Of Wholesomeness

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: lorinthemountains

#18 💕 💔

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Aarav_smith

None of this is a deliberate conspiracy. Platform designers did not sit down and decide to make everyone furious. It emerged gradually from the incentive structure of online advertising, where time-on-platform equals revenue, and negative content turned out to be a particularly effective fuel for keeping the clock ticking. The problem is that what keeps people scrolling tends not to be the heartwarming stuff.

#19 Wang Yan Wasn’t A Millionaire As Mentioned Here But Was An Above Middle Class Guy Who Earned Well

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Aarav_smith

#20 Well Done Humanity!

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: BigTex380

#21 😭💔

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Aarav_smith

The downstream effects are real. Harvard Health reports that a growing body of research connects doomscrolling, the habit of compulsively consuming bleak online news, to worse mental well-being and life satisfaction, and something one researcher calls “popcorn brain,” where constant negative stimulation makes it harder to stay present in everyday life. Even a few minutes of negative content can measurably dip a person’s mood and optimism, according to researchers, even when the person wasn’t actively looking for bad news.

#22 Teen, 14, Diagnosed With Rare Cancer, Used His Single Make-A-Wish Gift Not For Himself But Others In His Community

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: ateam1984

#23 Five-Year-Old Boy Asks To Touch The Hair Of President Obama. “I Want To Know If Your Hair Is Like Mine”

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#24 Teachers Are Amazing!

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: TreKs

Here’s the important footnote to all of this, though. The internet is not actually as negative as your feed might suggest. Research tracking news posts across multiple countries has found that negative content is less prevalent than it appears, but earns disproportionate attention because engagement algorithms surface it first.

#25 I Love My Parents

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: reddit.com

#26 This Is The Kinda Energy We Need

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: TheRoyalDon

#27 I Wish More People Like Her Existed

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Aarav_smith

Positive, kind, and generous content exists in enormous quantities and often quietly outnumbers the grim stuff. It just doesn’t fight as hard for visibility. Which is exactly why spaces dedicated to uplifting and wholesome content matter more than they might seem. Counteracting a tilted system doesn’t require dismantling it. Sometimes it’s as simple as deliberately looking for the good stuff, sharing it when you find it, and letting collections like this one do a bit of the heavy lifting.

#28 Not All Hero’s Wear Capes, Some Work The Aisle On American Airlines

On a recent American Airlines flight that was only about half full, a flight attendant went out of his way to make sure passengers were comfortable. Instead of leaving people randomly packed together, he helped spread passengers throughout the cabin, avoided seating strangers directly next to groups when possible, and made sure nobody was unnecessarily crammed into a full row.

I’ve seen plenty of flights where no effort is made, especially when larger passengers end up squeezed into crowded rows and constantly getting bumped by people passing through the aisle, despite there being empty seats available elsewhere. He simply took a few extra minutes to make everyone’s experience a little better. Those small acts of thoughtfulness and consideration can make a huge difference when you’re traveling.

So here’s a shoutout to this dude on American Airlines. The world needs more people who take the time to make life a little easier for others.

Faith in humanity restored ❤️✈️

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: KB-802

#29 This Person Typed Out 8+ Paragraphs Of Captions On A Video For A Deaf Person. Very Sweet

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: LateAd6145

#30 A Canadian Cop Went Undercover In A Wheelchair, Leaving Cash Visible To Attract Thieves. Instead, He Received Money, Prayers, And Warnings, With Zero Arrests In Five Days

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#31 I’ll Remove This If It’s Been Posted But Heres This

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: reddit.com

#32 I’m A Cook In A Restaurant. Someone Came In, Told The Hostess To Give These To Every Employee And Immediately Left. I Didn’t Even Get To Thank The Person Because They Were Already Gone

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Fun_Sized_Momo

#33 The Stranger That Helped

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: reddit.com

#34 She Donated A Kidney To A Friend, Then Part Of Her Liver To A Stranger’s Child, Ucsd’s First Double Living Donor

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: SERP_Whisperer

#35 Humanity Is Seen Everywhere

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Aarav_smith

#36 She Took 40 Bites To Save A Baby’s Life

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: ateam1984

#37 Xpost: Humanity

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Obliterous

#38 Here’s Some Uplifting Headlines In These Dark Times

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: GriffinFTW

#39 To The Woman That Paid For Our Prom Meal, We Thank You For Making Our Evening Even More Enjoyable

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Crypto-Gamez

#40 I Love Supportive Parents

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Thedepressionoftrees

#41 The Rescue Kitty Got Nothing Less Than What She Deserved. Raybrielle Lionheart Is A Whole Year Old Now

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: tucchurchnj

#42 I Found This Stuck To My Car Windshield The Other Day

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Timbo66

#43 In Front Of A House Near Where I Live. Looking Out For Each Other

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: thetripleb

#44 Good To Know There’s Great People Out Here

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: AntiBullshyt

#45 A Texas Dad Sold Off His Business To Build A Theme Park Nonprofit

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Purple_Ant_8119

#46 It’s For All Of You…

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: bluesteelballs

#47 In Turkey They Build These Stray Houses So That Stray Cats Don’t Get Cold At Night

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: ThaProtege

#48 My Mother, On The Brink Of Homelessness Herself, Stopping To Care For Homeless Man And His Dog

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: meanie_beanie5

#49 Thanks To This Human !!!

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Itchy_Inevitable_846

#50 The Youth Of Today Are Judged Too Harshly In My Opinion. There’s Some Lovely Kids Out There

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: w1ldfr33

#51 Small Little Gift On The Plane

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Crumbcakie

#52 Always Do Good. It’ll Come Back To You In Unexpected Ways

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Educational-Win6329

#53 My Husband Has Cancer, And Just Had Surgery This Past Wednesday. Found This In Our Mailbox This Morning, From Our Landlords

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: craftsy

#54 This Girl In Egypt Spends Time Teaching A Street Vendor Child How To Read And Write After Exiting The Subway Every Day

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: kr613

#55 This Is The Kinda Energy We Need

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: velvetdreamkissx

#56 This Is What Making A Difference Looks Like

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Catwhisperer2007

#57 It’s The The Little Things In Life

57 Amazing And Wholesome Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: bigmanly1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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