102 Wholesome Posts That Feel Like A Tiny Break From Everything Going Wrong

The internet can have you believing that society is entirely fractured. But our communities are actually run on quiet and often unnoticed cooperation, and even the smallest positive story can shift our perspective. So if you’re tired of constant exposure to brutal news cycles and doomscrolling, we’ve got just the thing for you here.
Bored Panda has shortlisted some very heartwarming posts from r/wholesomememes — a community that acts as the ultimate digital safe space.
These images capture everything from adorable animal antics — like a raccoon trying its hand at finger painting or a tiger playfully pretending to be a lion — to tender human moments that remind us how good people can be.
Get ready for some intense positive vibes.
#1 A Giraffe Saying Hello To A Terminally Ill Patient In A Dutch Zoo
Image source: Kaos2018
#2 Grumpy Babies Apparently
Image source: FareonMoist
#3 Took This From Gay_irl Found It Wholesome
Image source: [deleted]
Between broken ceasefires, toxic manosphere takes, and a world obsessed with dividing us by how we look or where we’re born, finding the bright side feels a bit difficult right now.
This list proves the light hasn’t completely gone out.
And while it is important to stay aware of what’s going on around you, it’s just as essential to protect your peace of mind and know when to step back.
#4
Image source: Right_Choice_Baby
#5 Grandma Is Watching Your Comments Mind That
Image source: BOSSBABY33
#6 Bless Their Hearts
Image source: no_longer_huhman
Constant exposure to bad news can take a direct toll on physical health. Research shows that heavy media consumption continuously triggers the body’s stress response.
This happens because our brains are wired to prioritize threats. Thousands of years ago, hyper-awareness of danger kept early humans safe from predators. Today, that same survival mechanism drives the urge to scroll through alarming news stories and endless tragedies.
#7 There Was Never A Competition
Image source: FewCaterpillar7728
#8 The Sweetest Kind
Image source: Klutzy_babyboo
#9 Well, What Can We Say?
Image source: Lazybaeboo3
Some intense headlines instantly create a knot in the stomach or a wave of nausea. This physical reaction happens because our nervous system cannot tell the difference between reading about a threat and facing one in real life.
According to experts, distressing news triggers the brain’s internal alarm system, specifically the amygdala. This alert signals the body to prepare for immediate danger — releasing stress hormones like cortisol and activating the fight-or-flight response.
That’s why reading a disturbing story can sometimes cause a racing heart, sudden sweating, and shallow breathing. Even while sitting safely on our couch, our bodies might react as if they’re under direct physical attack.
#10 40 Days, But It Feels Like Forever. Just Wanted To Share With Someone
Image source: ProfessionSilver2391
#11 Sure Will
Image source: PaperDull8355
#12 From The Streets To Sleeping In The Middle
Image source: [deleted]
Dr. Roxane Cohen Silver, a researcher at the University of California, Irvine, found that consuming hours of graphic media coverage often leads to worse long-term physical ailments and psychological distress than directly experiencing the traumatic event itself.
To prevent media overload, Dr. Silver advises setting boundaries around daily news consumption.
She says: “I’m not encouraging people to put their heads in the sand. I’m not encouraging any kind of censorship. What I am strongly encouraging is that people monitor the amount of media to which they’re exposed… to not get so caught up in this doomscrolling that one loses sense of time, caught up in tragedy after tragedy after tragedy.”
She recommends that people be mindful of how many hours they spend consuming news and how much they expose themselves to graphic images.
#13 That’s A Friend Material
Image source: Very_Severe_End
#14 Wholesome Moment
Image source: [deleted]
#15 Thanks For The Concerned Citizen
Image source: Powerful_Look69
A 2025 Pew Research report revealed that roughly four in ten Americans frequently feel angry or sad after checking the news. On top of that, about a quarter of people say the daily headlines leave them feeling scared or downright confused.
Sadly, the positive vibes are quite hard to find. Only a tiny fraction (14%) of folks report feeling hopeful, happy, or empowered by the stories they consume.
#16 Look How Happy He Is!
Image source: FareonMoist
#17 Taking Nice Care It Seems
Image source: miaxblack1
#18 Brown Es LOL
Image source: Bitmandoo
A 2023 study published in Nature Human Behavior revealed just how deeply the human brain favors bad news. Researchers discovered that adding a single negative word to a news headline increased its click-through rate by 2.3%, while positive words actually reduced clicks. Outrage drives engagement, and algorithms naturally amplify what angers people.
Just by clicking on this article, you overcame these basic instincts and bypassed profit-driven algorithms.
#19 When Dog Is Happy Everybody Is Happy
Image source: RareMasterpiece96
#20 Get One And Share
Image source: Sad_Cakie
If research is to be believed, reading the stories in this list might trigger oxytocin — the so-called ‘love hormone’ — in your body.
Media packed with positive images and kind messages triggers a psychological state called elevation. It’s the warm, uplifting feeling you get when you see someone do something genuinely good, like showing deep gratitude, generosity, or loyalty.
Research by Mary Beth Oliver of Penn State University found that these feelings of elevation were associated with a greater motivation to become a better person and do good things for others.
#21 Iloveyouu 3000
Image source: Sea_Tangerine8393
#22 Seeing That His Future Is Bright
Image source: DazzlingLychee7
Positive news can also inspire real-world action and rewire how our brains handle stress.
Research published by Professor Denise Baden at the University of Southampton found that positive, solution-focused stories directly encourage people to take constructive steps in their own lives — such as adopting eco-friendly habits or helping people in their communities.
That’s why, dear reader, this list is a great start to shift your perspective and give yourself a little break. But don’t just stop there. Share it with your friends, tell us about your wholesome moments, and keep doing good.
#23 You Want Some Company?
Image source: MilkBoo58
#24 Well, Isn’t He Photogenic?
Image source: Duchess_Caterpillar
#25 In Case You Feeling Down.. Just Have A Look At This
Image source: LoveYogurt_00
#26 Wholesomememes
Image source: Tempting_Form
#27 This Is So Me
Image source: PaperDull8355
#28 Me Every Time Someone Wants To Mess Up With My Bestie
Image source: CharmingOne66
#29 Lovely
Image source: ImpressiveStar2
#30 Hahahah What R U Doing LOL
Image source: Tempting_Form
#31 Who Could Even Resist That Kind Of Cuteness?
Image source: mariekondofan041990
#32 Just Sharing This Love Fluff
Image source: Acrobatic_Free7651
#33 Can Someone Give Him Attention Please LOL
Image source: Pure_Satisfaction0
#34 Two Dads Taking Care Of Their Child
Image source: AdorableImplement921
#35 Dad
Image source: Bitmandoo
#36 Omg My Heart
Image source: PuzzledBee_4560
#37 Cha Cha With The Zumbats
Image source: Glitteringface146
#38 Who Cares About The Neighbor, The Dog Is Nice!
Image source: Agile_Sprinkle6
#39 Not Too Old To Be Like This
Image source: Lazy_jolly38
#40 Every Single Day LOL
Image source: Antiquebeauty02
#41 :)
Image source: AdventurousGaL1
#42 Loving Girlfriend
Image source: Candid-Lifeguard-211
#43 Maybe
Image source: -no-idea-of-the-time
#44 Yeah… You Will Have Good Dinner
Image source: WildAlpha00
#45 Naughty Cat
Image source: WinterNeonie
#46 Awwwww He’s So Done With It
Image source: Reasonable-Cowgirl
#47 Yep, Thats Me
Image source: Meoowmy
#48 It Would Really Work On Me
Image source: Open_Heartily
#49 This Made My Day
Image source: Right_Choice_Baby
#50 Literally Me
Image source: DemonicSentry87
#51 Such A Sweetheart
Image source: Yum_Blueberrypie
#52 They Say You Usually Find Something In The Last Place You Look For; This Time, She Was Popping Out From There
Image source: [deleted]
#53 Happiness Is Temporary
Image source: MonkeMagnus
#54 Help Grandma
Image source: Meoowmy
#55 Accepting Flaws And Sending More Love To This Handsome Fur Baby
Image source: Special_Interest1749
#56 Best. Dad. Ever
Image source: JazzlikeSpare9
#57 Self Love
Image source: DCauliflower4940
#58 Mom’s Umbrella Actually Looks Good
Image source: Top_Bluevery21
#59 Oohhhh.. Uuhmmm Mister Landlord, I Can Explain
Image source: Antiquebeauty02
#60
Image source: Cat_person22
#61 Mom Won’t Take This One ;)
Image source: BlueWolfXI
#62 Ang They Sat Happily Ever After
Image source: Fine_Power_5123
#63 Do You Want To Know How Much Of A Good Learner You Are
Image source: [deleted]
#64 How Clingy This Fur Baby Is But Still Looking Cute Though
Image source: HotHistory5394
#65
Image source: CharmingOne66
#66 When You Fake It ‘Til You Make It
Image source: WinterNeonie
#67 A Smile Of A Simple Karen, Haha
Image source: RareMasterpiece96
#68 More Community Pantries!!!
Image source: ADignifiedLife
#69 R/Wholesomemes
Image source: Klutzy_babyboo
#70 This Really Made My Day So I Wanna Share
Image source: SeaCare981
#71 I’m Not Jealous…
Image source: JazzlikeSpare9
#72 A Little Comfort From A Strangers Word
Image source: Misguided_beauty
#73 Tag Them!
Image source: thestrongcoder
#74 Too Cute Not To Share
Image source: PaperDull8355
#75 Now Give It Hooman
Image source: Special_Interest1749
#76 Moment
Image source: 1Astromann
#77 This Is Meow, A Sweet Kitty
Image source: Reasonable-Cowgirl
#78 You Know Who You Are
Image source: PaperDull8355
#79 There Are No Bad Dogs, Only Bad Owners
Image source: JazzlikeSpare9
#80 We All Know Someone Who Would Do This
Image source: Bitmandoo
#81 What Cat? I Only See A Picture Of Dogs
Image source: cutieyours
#82 Lucky Me
Image source: DCauliflower4940
#83 This Is Just Adorable
Image source: [deleted]
#84 Yes This Is So Me LOL
Image source: PaperDull8355
#85 Saw It And Poof!…. Stress Gone
Image source: Enoughforyou0
#86 I Mean, Why Is That?
Image source: KissyFace00
#87 Who’s Neither?
Image source: BabeJelly4972
#88 Goes With The Color Too
Image source: JazzlikeSpare9
#89 Now It’s Not A Cone Of Shame But A Happy Costume
Image source: Saltyberry78
#90 Im Cool Hehhe
Image source: Reasonable-Cowgirl
#91 A Date? That’s At Least Twenty Dates. Hell, By The Time Y’all Finish You’re Probably Engaged
Image source: AdventurousGaL1
#92 Relate
Image source: Affectionate_Play9
#93 I Need A Comfort Dog Too
Image source: HotHistory5394
#94 When I Said, I’d Give You A Heart
Image source: Lonely_Duck1
#95 If You’re A Fan Of The Classic, Cinematic Masterpiece Ratatouille, You’re Going To Love These Little Guys!
Image source: Greedy_Pizza414
#96 Spread Love And Peace
Image source: CharmingOne66
#97 I Need This
Image source: DCauliflower4940
#98 The Best Grandma
Image source: Pretty_Complexity
#99 Humans Make Terrible Emotional Support Beings, Except For Dogs
Image source: FareonMoist
#100 The Cutie Therapy Dog
Image source: Pure_Satisfaction0
#101 Oh Golden..
Image source: LuckySweetspec2
#102 It’s The Other Way Around This Time. LOL
Image source: KissyFace00
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