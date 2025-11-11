Pimple Cupcakes With Squeezable Heads Are A Thing Now (Unfortunately)

Like cute cupcakes? Well, that might be about to change when you take a look at these disgusting pimple cupcakes with edible pus-filled centers. You can even pop the heads! Just squeeze the cake, and bright yellow lemon curd or custard comes oozing from the septic-looking red center. Still, like cupcakes? Didn’t think so.
The twisted cupcake design was made by California-based bakery Blessed by Baking as a special gift for Dr. Sandra Lee. For those who don’t know, Lee has a popular YouTube channel called Dr. Pimple Popper where she – you guessed it – she’s squeezing pimples, cysts, blackheads and in a series of nauseating videos. The bakery is run by Rachael Sanchez, who has worked for Dr. Lee for over four and a half years. “The dessert design was made for a “pimple popping potluck” we were having at the office,” Sanchez told Bored Panda. “I do not ship as of now, but they’re available to purchase locally.”
She shared the cupcakes on her Facebook page over the weekend, and the video has already been viewed over 6 million times. You can watch it below…if you dare.
More info: Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
