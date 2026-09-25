87 Photos That Are So Wholesome They Might Leave You Feeling Warm And Fuzzy (New Pics)

Before we get into it, if you’ve ever wondered about the etymology of “wholesome,” we’ve got you covered, it comes from the Middle English word holsom, meaning healthy or unhurt with the suffix -some, meaning “tending to” or “causing.” Of course, what is better than etymology? Actually wholesome posts.
So if you need a pick-me-up on a cold September day (or night), we’ve also got you covered with a list of cute, wholesome and soul-healing posts for your enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1 “Little Man Is Chuffed”
Image source: zzill6
#2 She’s Doing A Good Job As A Mum
Image source: mindyour
#3 A Baby Elephant Crosses The River With Mom
Image source: [deleted]
Turns out the science backs up what your gut already knows. Psychologists have a name for that specific warm feeling you get watching someone be kind to a stranger, a dog getting adopted after months in a shelter, or a dad tearing up at his kid’s recital. They call it moral elevation, and it has been shown to inspire optimism and push people toward wanting to be kinder, more generous versions of themselves.
It is not just poetic language either. In one experiment, researchers had over a hundred college students watch either heroic and compassionate videos or simply amusing ones, then measured their heart rate along with activity in the part of the brain tied to empathy and to reading other people’s intentions.
#4 Today Is My Golden Birthday! 27 On The 27th! That Means I’ve Officially Lived To See 24 More Birthdays Than I Was Expected To See!
Image source: A-A-ron98
#5 The Anticipation And Excitement Of Going Out With Friends
Image source: mindyour
#6 A Grandpa And His Onion Farm!
Image source: Marucox
The compassionate clips activated the calming branch of the nervous system rather than the stress response, which is a fancy way of saying wholesome content can quite literally help your body relax. Some researchers even describe the feeling as contagious, since people who experience moral elevation often go on to treat the next person they meet a little better, almost like kindness gets passed down the line.
#7 Drove By This Church Board Today
Image source: Technicolor_Reindeer
#8 That’s A Great Mom
Image source: Bad-Umpire10
#9 I Love Seeing These Types Of Interactions
Image source: mindyour
None of this happens by accident. Our brains are wired to notice danger before anything else, a survival trick called negativity bias, and it is the same wiring that makes bad news easier to fixate on than good news, since our ancestors’ survival depended on spotting danger first. That is a big part of why doomscrolling feels so sticky and so lousy at the same time.
#10 Joined The Wrong Club, Got The Right Vibes!
Image source: micschumi
#11 I’m So Jealous Haha
Image source: HentaiUwu_6969
#12 After A Year Unable To Draw Due To A Nerve Illness, I Won An Art Contest With This Bowling Ball Drawing!
Image source: emilycopeland
Some researchers actually tested the opposite approach on purpose. Instead of feeding people a stream of grim headlines, they showed hundreds of participants either regular news or kindness focused content about people helping each other during a crisis, then compared everyone’s mood afterward. The kindness group came out feeling noticeably better than the group that stuck to regular news.
#13 This Response From An Old Married Couple After I Took Their Picture
Image source: ElectricalAd1850
#14 When Internet Save Life
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#15 This Is Why All Dogs Go To Heaven
Image source: Recent-Sorbet
This is also exactly why the internet built its own little wholesome corner. Back around 2015 and 2016, a wave of image macros started swapping cynical meme templates for genuine positivity and warmth, and the trend spread from Tumblr onto Reddit before growing into one of the internet’s most recognizable content categories.
#16 🏳️⚧️💖 10 Years 💖🏳️⚧️
Image source: jillisonflook
#17 Quokkas Can Be Convincing
Image source: guyoffthegrid
#18 Awesome
Image source: imthehink
People started calling it niceposting, as a cheeky answer to the internet’s usual habit of posting things purely to be sarcastic or edgy, and the idea behind it was simple, posts meant purely to be uplifting, positive and kind. The community that grew out of that shift, r/wholesomememes, is now home to roughly eighteen million members, which should tell you this is not some tiny niche craving.
#19 The People’s Dad
Image source: Mindless_Tomorrow_45
#20 My Boyfriend Carved Me An Otter Out Of Wood For My Birthday
Image source: strangedot13
#21 Pope Francis Wearing A Custom Anime Robe Which He Was Gifted While Visiting Japan (2019)
Image source: bendubberley_
What people actually flag as wholesome tends to be wonderfully varied too. Sometimes it is an animal rescue reunion, a dog recognizing its owner after a long deployment, or a shelter cat finally relaxing enough to sleep belly up. Sometimes it is a stranger quietly paying for someone’s groceries, a kid saving allowance money for a sibling’s birthday present, or an elderly couple still holding hands on their evening walk decades into marriage.
#22 Cutest Thing Ever
Image source: skidSurya
#23 My Friend Recovered From Depression Recently And I Received This Text From His Mom
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#24 One Last Ride, One Last Tradition..on The House. Signed Off With Kindness
Image source: Jfocii
A teacher surprising a struggling student with new shoes, coworkers pooling cash for someone going through a rough month, a toddler cheering on literally anyone who happens to walk past, these all scratch the exact same itch. Even something as tiny as a bus driver waiting an extra ten seconds for someone jogging to catch it tends to rack up thousands of shares, because most people recognize that small mercy from their own life.
#25 (Oc) I’m A First Time College Student At 50 Yrs Old!
Image source: kidspice
#26 🌸💖after 15 Years Of Homelessness, I Finally Have My Own Home!🌸💖
Image source: Bunklsd
#27 The Start Of A Friendship
Image source: Original_Act_3481
None of it needs to be dramatic. Half the charm is that these moments are small, ordinary and completely genuine, the kind of thing nobody staged for likes, and that authenticity is usually what separates a post people actually save from one they just scroll past. Maybe that is the real appeal. In a feed that often rewards outrage and sarcasm, a post that just wants to make you smile feels almost rebellious in comparison.
#28 So This Is Loveee ❤️
Image source: Sans010394
#29 Walking The Same Hospital Corridor In 2013 And 2023
Image source: alykozak
#30 Dolly Parton Wearing Every Color Of The Rainbow To Close Out June
Image source: EmergencyRead5254
It costs nothing to scroll past something kind, yet somehow it tends to stick with you longer than the loud, angry stuff ever does. So the next time one of these moments crosses your feed and makes your chest go a little warm, know that you are not being soft, you are reacting exactly the way millions of years of survival wiring, plus a very online decade of niceposting, trained you to.
#31 Exactly
Image source: Satoru_9
#32 6 Years To The Day I Attempted An Early Exit
Image source: gm_91
#33 3653 Days
Image source: GetReelFishingPro
#34 Saw This In Meme Sub Months Ago I Think It Belong Here
Image source: Old_Face9295
#35 In 1999, A Londoner, Helped An International Student, By Giving Him Free Accomodation. The Student Eventually Brought The Londoner Back To China To Take Care Of Him After Graduation
Image source: lpomoeaBatatas
#36 Diego Maradona’s Daughter Picks Flowers For Her Father Which He Proudly Wears During Training (1989)
Image source: Sans010394
#37 I Became A Canadian Citizen Today
Image source: CaravalTella
#38 Tonight I Exhibited My Paintings At My First International Art Fair And Brought My Wife And Kids To See It
Image source: gustavoramosart
#39 After 30 Years Of Depression Ruining My Life. I’m Finally Fighting Back And I’m Happier Than Ever Been
Image source: Body_Pillow_Bride
#40 10 Years Sober. 10 Years A Suicide Survivor. I Have A Wife And Kids Now. Life Really Is Worth It
Image source: Amazing-Confusion-23
#41 Love You Mom
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#42 1yr And 6 Months Sober
Image source: Thisbitchmik
#43 I’m An Intern At My Local Library And I’m Proud Of My Job
Image source: ILovePublicLibraries
#44 Today’s My 33rd Birthday And I Had A Good Day Today!
Image source: cloudfangLP
#45 After 2 Years Of Needing Oxygen Support, My Son No Longer Needs It During The Day!
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#46 Dad For The Win
Image source: mindyour
#47 Today I Celebrate 8 Years Clean!
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#48 Eminem Is 17 Years Sober Today
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#49 Frankie Muniz With Bryan Cranston And Jane Kaczmarek Ready For The “Malcolm In The Middle” Reboot: ‘Always Good To Have Mom And Dad Around!’
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#50 Family Picture
Image source: Hypnoidz
#51 Such Nice Souls
Image source: SatyamRajput004
#52 I’m Autistic And Today Is My 14 Year Anniversary With 127 Hours, My Special Interest!
Image source: TheGirlWithTheLove
#53 Every Time I Lose Faith In Humanity I Go Back To This Screenshot I Took In 2017
Image source: Karnaf0
#54 Restaurant Comps Doggo’s Last Meal And Leave As Warm Note
Image source: Bihema
#55 Our Local Library Has A “Fix-It-Fair” Where Local Experts Volunteer Their Expertise To Fix Stuff For Free. My Guy Austin Got My Generator Up And Running And Wanted Nothing But A Handshake
Image source: Cranialscrewtop
#56 That’s Just Adorable
Image source: mindyour
#57 Scientific Proof
Image source: TheGhost5322
#58 Today I Graduated Summa Cum Laude With My Associates After Three Years Of Taking Online Classes Part-Time While Working Two Jobs!
Image source: Efficient-Notice9938
#59 Today I Became A Dad
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#60 This Girl Is So Precious
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#61 Told My GF Over The Phone I Needed To Take A Poo When I Got Home. Came Home To This
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#62 Today I Am 8 Years Sober
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#63 We Need More Professors Like This
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#64 My Wife Leaves Drawings On Our Door For Me Upon My Return From Work
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#65 Spending My Birthday In The Icu Awaiting Hearty Surgery, Woke Up To My Room Decorated
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#66 Be Humble
Image source: PsychologicalDebts
#67 Grandpa Really Loved Spending Time With You
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#68 Being Called Dad For The First Time By Stepson
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#69 7/11 For The Win
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#70 Bill Murray Went To A Bluegrass Concert In Charleston And Bought The Remaining Tickets. He Then Handed Them Out To Everyone Waiting In Line
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#71 Crows Never Forget A Good Person
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#72 [oc] My Grandmother Graduated At 88!
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#73 This Is So Wholesome
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#74 Barack Obama Let’s A Young Boy See They’re The Same
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#75 The Mom Definitely Knew
Image source: Hypnoidz
#76 Elementary School Teacher Tammy Waddell Asked That Instead Of Flowers At Her Funeral That People Donate School Supplies To Be Given To Students In Need
Image source: Hypnoidz
#77 After Two Years Together My Boyfriend Is Now My Fiance!!
Image source: jaredes291
#78 Christian Bale Helping Foster Children
Image source: -Xoz-
#79 A Museum Being Incredibly Wholesome To A Child
Image source: SatyamRajput004
#80 This Is So Sweet 🥹
Image source: Sans010394
#81 Biggest Crowd Ever Gathers At The Budapest Pride In Hungary, After Politicians Threatened Participants With Legal Consequences
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#82 Great Call By Mom
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#83 W Dad
Image source: TheGhost5322
#84 Cutely Chuffed
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#85 Google Earth For The Win
Image source: Puzzled_ethics9175
#86 Jaden Smith Opens A Food Truck To Feed The Homeless
Image source: EmergencyRead5254
#87 Best Neighbor Ever
Image source: Original_Act_3481
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