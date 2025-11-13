Bulgarian Designers Unveil The ‘Aesthetic Apartment’ That Looks Like A Piet Mondrian Painting

The famous Dutch painter Piet Mondrian was known for his simplistic, yet distinct style that was a part of the De Stijl movement. Using straight lines and also a limited palette, he aimed to deconstruct reality and depict its ‘true’ form.
Even though his style is considered to be simplistic, in 2015 he broke records as his famous painting titled ‘Composition No III, with Red, Blue, Yellow and Black’ from 1929 was sold for $50.6m. Impressive, isn’t it?
But have you ever wondered what was in the mind of the abstract painter when he came up with the ideas for this work? Bulgarian design studio Brani & Desi has it all figured out!
Inspired by the works of Piet Mondrian, two passionate designers Branimira Ivanova and Desislava Ivanova created interior design for an apartment that seems to represent the mind and imagination of the controversial artist.
The apartment looks like ‘Composition with Red Blue and Yellow’ itself, representing the colors which were used in this painting – red, blue, yellow and the inevitable black and white.
On all surfaces of the apartment, there are folded lines and geometric shapes that were used in the works of the Dutch artist.
The interesting part is that the perception of space changes according to the point of view.
From one point of view, it seems to be drawn in 2D, however, from the other it seems to have no end.
Branimira Ivanova and Desislava Ivanova designed an open layout that features different zones for each function that are united with lines to perfectly draw your eye around them.
They used black elements in order to ground the space as a passive color and also white elements to activate the other colors and make them ‘pop’.
The whole apartment looks very spacious and aesthetic. Wouldn’t be wonderful to live here?
