Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

by

Rafael Araujo is a Venezuelan architect and illustrator. He uses nothing more than pencils, rulers, compass and protractors to create his incredibly beautiful and accurate reflections of Nature’s brilliance. Rafael’s illustrations highlight the recurrence throughout Nature of the “golden ratio”, represented by the Greek letter ϕ. Equal to approximately 1.618, the ϕ ratio lies at the heart of all manner of organic spirals, sequences and proportions – from the hypnotic whorls of the chambered nautilus shell to the balanced proportions of a butterfly’s wings.

Rafael’s work is unique in that he leaves intact the construction lines that form the mathematical framework for his illustrations, each of which can take him as long as 100 hours to complete. Recently Rafael has received requests for prints of his works to color in. From this came the idea to produce a beautiful coloring book with some of his best illustrations. To bring this project to life, Rafael and his team in Sydney created a Kickstarter campaign.

More info: kickstarter.com

Chambered Nautilus Shell

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Fibonacci Shell

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Blue Morpho Double Helix

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Butterflies Infinite Sequence

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Phoebis, Triple Helix

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Butterflies Infinite Sequence

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Monarch Mirror Reflection

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Shell Detail

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

DNA Double Helix

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Three Flat Spirals

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Blue Morpho Sequence

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Monarch, Triple Helix

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Diaethrea Sequence

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

The Golden Ratio coloring book

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Waiting to be colored in

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Back cover of the Golden Ratio coloring book

Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Home and Family
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2018
What Happens When Star Wars Meets Parking Restrictions?
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2018
6 Underrated TV Shows That No One Talks About
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2024
Woman Visits Friend Abroad, Wants To Go Home ASAP After Friend’s Wife Starts Serenading Her
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
Designated Survivor
Designated Survivor Review: A President Paralyzed By Grief, and the Return Which Could Further Upend Him
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2018
19YO Chooses His Parents Over 27YO Girlfriend And Leaves Her To Take Care Of Their Child
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.