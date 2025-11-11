Hand-Drawn Coloring Book Reveals Mathematical Beauty Of Nature’s Designs With Golden Ratio Illustrations

Rafael Araujo is a Venezuelan architect and illustrator. He uses nothing more than pencils, rulers, compass and protractors to create his incredibly beautiful and accurate reflections of Nature’s brilliance. Rafael’s illustrations highlight the recurrence throughout Nature of the “golden ratio”, represented by the Greek letter ϕ. Equal to approximately 1.618, the ϕ ratio lies at the heart of all manner of organic spirals, sequences and proportions – from the hypnotic whorls of the chambered nautilus shell to the balanced proportions of a butterfly’s wings.
Rafael’s work is unique in that he leaves intact the construction lines that form the mathematical framework for his illustrations, each of which can take him as long as 100 hours to complete. Recently Rafael has received requests for prints of his works to color in. From this came the idea to produce a beautiful coloring book with some of his best illustrations. To bring this project to life, Rafael and his team in Sydney created a Kickstarter campaign.
More info: kickstarter.com
Chambered Nautilus Shell
Fibonacci Shell
Blue Morpho Double Helix
Butterflies Infinite Sequence
Phoebis, Triple Helix
Butterflies Infinite Sequence
Monarch Mirror Reflection
Shell Detail
DNA Double Helix
Three Flat Spirals
Blue Morpho Sequence
Monarch, Triple Helix
Diaethrea Sequence
The Golden Ratio coloring book
Waiting to be colored in
Back cover of the Golden Ratio coloring book
