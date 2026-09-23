‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Dogs run on a logic all their own. A walk is the day’s biggest event, food always deserves investigating, and many human rules must seem baffling from knee height. Cartoonist George Webster explores exactly that in his new series, Dog Logic, where dogs browse rescue websites, puzzle over fitness trackers, meet their first elevator, and wonder why humans take so long to drop food from the table.
Bored Panda readers may know Webster from SplitzSense, his single-panel series of relatable absurdity, which he sums up as “Quirky, Offbeat, OldSchool.” His love of the form began with Mad, Cracked, and Crazy magazines in the ’80s, and his method remains simple: start with everyday moments and let them go astray.
In Dog Logic, some jokes rely on wordplay, while others push familiar dog habits into wonderfully ridiculous territory, with just enough truth to feel believable to any dog owner. Webster adds new cartoons every week, so there’s plenty more to come. Scroll down and see how many of these canine thoughts seem suspiciously familiar.
More info: Instagram | dogslogic.com.au
#1 Freedom
Image source: dogs_logic
#2 Doggie Rescue
Image source: dogs_logic
#3 Zoomies
Image source: dogs_logic
#4 Doggie Heaven
Image source: dogs_logic
#5 Barking Band
Image source: dogs_logic
#6 Ball Crazy
Image source: dogs_logic
#7 Bare Bones
Image source: dogs_logic
#8 I Win Not
Image source: dogs_logic
#9 Expressive Impression
Image source: dogs_logic
#10 Gardner Of Eden
Image source: dogs_logic
#11 Joy Riders
Image source: dogs_logic
#12 Union Dog
Image source: dogs_logic
#13 Getting Into Shape With A Step Counter
Image source: dogs_logic
#14 Feed Me
Image source: dogs_logic
#15 Mummy
Image source: dogs_logic
#16 Guide Dog
Image source: dogs_logic
#17 Dog Trick
Image source: dogs_logic
#18 Mad Dog
Image source: dogs_logic
#19 Dogs Through A Worm Hole
Image source: dogs_logic
#20 An Amazing Job
Image source: dogs_logic
Follow Us