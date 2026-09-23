‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

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Dogs run on a logic all their own. A walk is the day’s biggest event, food always deserves investigating, and many human rules must seem baffling from knee height. Cartoonist George Webster explores exactly that in his new series, Dog Logic, where dogs browse rescue websites, puzzle over fitness trackers, meet their first elevator, and wonder why humans take so long to drop food from the table.

Bored Panda readers may know Webster from SplitzSense, his single-panel series of relatable absurdity, which he sums up as “Quirky, Offbeat, OldSchool.” His love of the form began with Mad, Cracked, and Crazy magazines in the ’80s, and his method remains simple: start with everyday moments and let them go astray.

In Dog Logic, some jokes rely on wordplay, while others push familiar dog habits into wonderfully ridiculous territory, with just enough truth to feel believable to any dog owner. Webster adds new cartoons every week, so there’s plenty more to come. Scroll down and see how many of these canine thoughts seem suspiciously familiar.

More info: Instagram | dogslogic.com.au

#1 Freedom

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

#2 Doggie Rescue

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#3 Zoomies

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#4 Doggie Heaven

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#5 Barking Band

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#6 Ball Crazy

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#7 Bare Bones

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#8 I Win Not

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#9 Expressive Impression

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#10 Gardner Of Eden

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#11 Joy Riders

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#12 Union Dog

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#13 Getting Into Shape With A Step Counter

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#14 Feed Me

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#15 Mummy

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#16 Guide Dog

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#17 Dog Trick

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#18 Mad Dog

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#19 Dogs Through A Worm Hole

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

#20 An Amazing Job

‘Dog Logic’: Artist Imagines The World From A Dog’s Point Of View In 20 Hilarious Comics

Image source: dogs_logic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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