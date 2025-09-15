92 Posts So Cringe-Worthy But Wholesome At The Same Time

In an age of irony, sarcasm, perfectly curated online personas and clap-backs, there’s something refreshingly brave about anyone who dares to bare their soul and be deeply sincere online. But sometimes, the wholesome posts we appreciate so much take an unexpected turn. And we don’t know whether to laugh, cry or cringe. Or do all at the same time.

Whether it’s an all-caps declaration of love for a childhood cartoon, a blurry #wokeuplikedis selfie with way too many heart emojis, or someone pouring out their heart and soul in the comments section of a funny video, these posts manage to combine cute and cringe in a way we might never have thought possible.

There’s an entire online community dedicated to sharing such content. Aptly called Wholesome Cringe, the page is a gallery of raw, unfiltered posts from people who perhaps don’t care so much for being “cool.”

Bored Panda has put together our favorite ones for you to scroll through as you strike up the courage to share exactly what’s on your mind. Regardless of what others think. May they serve as a reminder that behind every screen is a human being… one who possibly loves their grandma a little too loud, or still gets emotional about their favorite childhood cartoon.

#1 This Monstrous Unit With His Granny.

Image source: SpiritToes

#2 Tbh I’d Go There…

Image source: hecpara

#3 Nice

Image source: Kingmeverse

#4 Good Dad

Image source: rat_liker

#5 Was Told To Post This Here….

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Honestly I’m A Bit Jealous

Image source: PoonSwoggle

#7 I Was Told To Post This, Our Teachers Made This

Image source: Appleeater42069

#8 My First Post!

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Thanks I Feel Better

Image source: FarmerSockz_

#10 Friend Found This

Image source: GrandlyRet21

#11 Wholesome Doge

Image source: Astros_Odd

#12 My Promise To You…

Image source: miraoister

#13 I Love This

Image source: Nikolaisens

#14 Couple Goals I Guess?

Image source: aman_1706

#15 He’s On The Side Of The Angels.

Image source: Rogue_Professor

#16 Thanks Demon You Were Always There For Me

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Meet “52 Yrs Of Age”

Image source: Ara-gant

#18 How’s It Going Bros?

Image source: alanmartin123

#19 Obama-Kun

Image source: dmw912

#20 She Said Yes!

Image source: MasterBuilder_Macca

#21 This Tinder Bio

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Put On My Dad Uniform Today And Began The Journey Of Fatherhood! I Had To Use My Dads Actual Shoes Cause My Wife Wouldn’t Let Me Buy Dad Shoes.

Image source: Quentin_the_Quaint

#23 It Feels Like This Was Made By Some Like Really Innocent Couple

Image source: TheMightyKamina5

#24 Less Go To Prom

Image source: SwagSoap

#25 He Tired

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Cringe So Hard.

Image source: LulaGagging34

#27 Safe Shrex

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Also Yeet For Upvote!

Image source: Gum8all_org

#29 Know Thyself.

Image source: WikiRando

#30 No You Are Not

Image source: Ahmad_Muawiyah

#31 Among Valentine

Image source: IJustSawAGhost

#32 Well That De-Escalated Quickly

Image source: Benjaminbreeglives

#33 Yes Now Go Away

Image source: Judar1

#34 Bullying Kinda Sus Tho

Image source: Upbeat_Instruction81

#35 Guys, Don’t Drink And Drive. Life Is Precious.

Image source: gaybobfagpants69

#36 Found This Gem On Facebook

Image source: reddit.com

#37 My Teacher’s Meme

Image source: Sightedflyer5

#38 Excited For The Comments On This Post

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Happy Birthday Gamer

Image source: Awaake

#40 Wholesome Instagram Cringe

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Chipmunks

Image source: GooglyEyesOW

#42 Found On R/4panelcringe

Image source: HQ2233

#43 A Little Confused, But They’ve Got The Spirit.

Image source: rkgk13

#44 My College It Teacher Just Sent Me This Email. Was It Really Needed?

Image source: MarineErikclement

#45 Raar

Image source: msamericanpie17

#46 I Have The Best Girlfriend!

Image source: reddit.com

#47 I Feel Safe Here

Image source: Batur0000

#48 Oh Dear

Image source: brasil89

#49 Wow, That’s Sooooo Beautiful Uwu <3

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Anon Goes To The Movies

Image source: ShakyLot

#51 Here’s Something I Found.

Image source: THOTdestroyer101804

#52 Hmm

Image source: woosh_woosh

#53 Does This Count?

Image source: JetpackBlues42

#54 Getting In Shape For Your Waifu

Image source: poopdsz

#55 Remember To Take Notes Y’all :)

Image source: TataFred

#56 Found On A Jjba Amino

Image source: Dandere-Muffin

#57 She Think She A Burger But She Really A Big Mac

Image source: Astros_Odd

#58 This Guy, Replying To A Riley Reid Video Of Her Using A Dildo In Her Ass With The Caption “I Love Anal”.

Image source: Kore624

#59 These Guys R Legends, What Pleasant Men!

Image source: bigdaddy1613

#60 Not Having A Good Time

Image source: lilacthekat

#61 He Just Likes The Meme

Image source: itskirbygriffin

#62 Anon Saves His Father’s Life

Image source: ShakyLot

#63 You Will Be Disappointed

Image source: ohwaioh

#64 I Have No Idea How I Ended Up Here

Image source: reddit.com

#65 Anon Gets Fit

Image source: Anon0111gdd

#66 At Least My Teacher Is Having Fun With This.

Image source: brickswithfun

#67 Love Story

Image source: GAMMON_CHAD

#68 He Just Wanna Sleep

Image source: Astros_Odd

#69 My Brother (22) Posted This About The Supreme Court Decision….he Doesn’t Even Like Sonic

Image source: reddit.com

#70 My Mom Is Going Through A Phase Where She’s Saying Stuff Like This Randomly No Matter The Context, But I Can’t Help But Love It. <3

Image source: FrankTheTank107

#71 Aryan’s Comment Is Silly And Made Me Smile

Image source: reddit.com

#72 This Is What Happens When You Get A Millennial As A Study Hall Monitor

Image source: somelatinnerd

#73 I Love You This Much

Image source: orange__lazarus

#74 Kids Can Curse To

Image source: SucculentOranges

#75 X-Post From R/Comedynecromancy

Image source: Dysfunctional_Orphan

#76 A Bit Late?

Image source: j_curic_5

#77 Spoon

Image source: MINEstar2046

#78 Reminds Me Of My Middle School Days When I Thought Starry Was Romantic

Image source: reddit.com

#79 Libtard Destroyed By Facts.

Image source: Kyrgioan

#80 Something I Found On My Instagram Feed

Image source: diisturbance

#81 How To Title

Image source: HydeVDL

#82 Guy Fieri’s Disaster Of A Tweet

Image source: OnionGod87

#83 Rating A Double Bed But Just Wants To Update You On Their Day.

Image source: RailingTommy

#84 Might Turn Into A Postception

Image source: Zacharywithah

#85 Comment On Dantdm’s Video

Image source: ThatSlipperySeal

#86 Chungus

Image source: reddit.com

#87 No, You’re Swag

Image source: Astros_Odd

#88 Yikes But Absolutely True!! Thanks Grandma.

Image source: Tadgh_Asterix

#89 None Of These Are True

Image source: Y0h_513nn_R3n

#90 You Can Tell They Took A Lot Of Time To Make This

Image source: Daniel_Min

#91 Chad

Image source: barrybee1234

#92 Hold On Peep

Image source: Gravelsteak

