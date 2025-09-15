92 Posts So Cringe-Worthy But Wholesome At The Same Time

In an age of irony, sarcasm, perfectly curated online personas and clap-backs, there’s something refreshingly brave about anyone who dares to bare their soul and be deeply sincere online. But sometimes, the wholesome posts we appreciate so much take an unexpected turn. And we don’t know whether to laugh, cry or cringe. Or do all at the same time.
Whether it’s an all-caps declaration of love for a childhood cartoon, a blurry #wokeuplikedis selfie with way too many heart emojis, or someone pouring out their heart and soul in the comments section of a funny video, these posts manage to combine cute and cringe in a way we might never have thought possible.
There’s an entire online community dedicated to sharing such content. Aptly called Wholesome Cringe, the page is a gallery of raw, unfiltered posts from people who perhaps don’t care so much for being “cool.”
Bored Panda has put together our favorite ones for you to scroll through as you strike up the courage to share exactly what’s on your mind. Regardless of what others think. May they serve as a reminder that behind every screen is a human being… one who possibly loves their grandma a little too loud, or still gets emotional about their favorite childhood cartoon.
#1 This Monstrous Unit With His Granny.
Image source: SpiritToes
#2 Tbh I’d Go There…
Image source: hecpara
#3 Nice
Image source: Kingmeverse
#4 Good Dad
Image source: rat_liker
#5 Was Told To Post This Here….
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Honestly I’m A Bit Jealous
Image source: PoonSwoggle
#7 I Was Told To Post This, Our Teachers Made This
Image source: Appleeater42069
#8 My First Post!
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Thanks I Feel Better
Image source: FarmerSockz_
#10 Friend Found This
Image source: GrandlyRet21
#11 Wholesome Doge
Image source: Astros_Odd
#12 My Promise To You…
Image source: miraoister
#13 I Love This
Image source: Nikolaisens
#14 Couple Goals I Guess?
Image source: aman_1706
#15 He’s On The Side Of The Angels.
Image source: Rogue_Professor
#16 Thanks Demon You Were Always There For Me
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Meet “52 Yrs Of Age”
Image source: Ara-gant
#18 How’s It Going Bros?
Image source: alanmartin123
#19 Obama-Kun
Image source: dmw912
#20 She Said Yes!
Image source: MasterBuilder_Macca
#21 This Tinder Bio
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Put On My Dad Uniform Today And Began The Journey Of Fatherhood! I Had To Use My Dads Actual Shoes Cause My Wife Wouldn’t Let Me Buy Dad Shoes.
Image source: Quentin_the_Quaint
#23 It Feels Like This Was Made By Some Like Really Innocent Couple
Image source: TheMightyKamina5
#24 Less Go To Prom
Image source: SwagSoap
#25 He Tired
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Cringe So Hard.
Image source: LulaGagging34
#27 Safe Shrex
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Also Yeet For Upvote!
Image source: Gum8all_org
#29 Know Thyself.
Image source: WikiRando
#30 No You Are Not
Image source: Ahmad_Muawiyah
#31 Among Valentine
Image source: IJustSawAGhost
#32 Well That De-Escalated Quickly
Image source: Benjaminbreeglives
#33 Yes Now Go Away
Image source: Judar1
#34 Bullying Kinda Sus Tho
Image source: Upbeat_Instruction81
#35 Guys, Don’t Drink And Drive. Life Is Precious.
Image source: gaybobfagpants69
#36 Found This Gem On Facebook
Image source: reddit.com
#37 My Teacher’s Meme
Image source: Sightedflyer5
#38 Excited For The Comments On This Post
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Happy Birthday Gamer
Image source: Awaake
#40 Wholesome Instagram Cringe
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Chipmunks
Image source: GooglyEyesOW
#42 Found On R/4panelcringe
Image source: HQ2233
#43 A Little Confused, But They’ve Got The Spirit.
Image source: rkgk13
#44 My College It Teacher Just Sent Me This Email. Was It Really Needed?
Image source: MarineErikclement
#45 Raar
Image source: msamericanpie17
#46 I Have The Best Girlfriend!
Image source: reddit.com
#47 I Feel Safe Here
Image source: Batur0000
#48 Oh Dear
Image source: brasil89
#49 Wow, That’s Sooooo Beautiful Uwu <3
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Anon Goes To The Movies
Image source: ShakyLot
#51 Here’s Something I Found.
Image source: THOTdestroyer101804
#52 Hmm
Image source: woosh_woosh
#53 Does This Count?
Image source: JetpackBlues42
#54 Getting In Shape For Your Waifu
Image source: poopdsz
#55 Remember To Take Notes Y’all :)
Image source: TataFred
#56 Found On A Jjba Amino
Image source: Dandere-Muffin
#57 She Think She A Burger But She Really A Big Mac
Image source: Astros_Odd
#58 This Guy, Replying To A Riley Reid Video Of Her Using A Dildo In Her Ass With The Caption “I Love Anal”.
Image source: Kore624
#59 These Guys R Legends, What Pleasant Men!
Image source: bigdaddy1613
#60 Not Having A Good Time
Image source: lilacthekat
#61 He Just Likes The Meme
Image source: itskirbygriffin
#62 Anon Saves His Father’s Life
Image source: ShakyLot
#63 You Will Be Disappointed
Image source: ohwaioh
#64 I Have No Idea How I Ended Up Here
Image source: reddit.com
#65 Anon Gets Fit
Image source: Anon0111gdd
#66 At Least My Teacher Is Having Fun With This.
Image source: brickswithfun
#67 Love Story
Image source: GAMMON_CHAD
#68 He Just Wanna Sleep
Image source: Astros_Odd
#69 My Brother (22) Posted This About The Supreme Court Decision….he Doesn’t Even Like Sonic
Image source: reddit.com
#70 My Mom Is Going Through A Phase Where She’s Saying Stuff Like This Randomly No Matter The Context, But I Can’t Help But Love It. <3
Image source: FrankTheTank107
#71 Aryan’s Comment Is Silly And Made Me Smile
Image source: reddit.com
#72 This Is What Happens When You Get A Millennial As A Study Hall Monitor
Image source: somelatinnerd
#73 I Love You This Much
Image source: orange__lazarus
#74 Kids Can Curse To
Image source: SucculentOranges
#75 X-Post From R/Comedynecromancy
Image source: Dysfunctional_Orphan
#76 A Bit Late?
Image source: j_curic_5
#77 Spoon
Image source: MINEstar2046
#78 Reminds Me Of My Middle School Days When I Thought Starry Was Romantic
Image source: reddit.com
#79 Libtard Destroyed By Facts.
Image source: Kyrgioan
#80 Something I Found On My Instagram Feed
Image source: diisturbance
#81 How To Title
Image source: HydeVDL
#82 Guy Fieri’s Disaster Of A Tweet
Image source: OnionGod87
#83 Rating A Double Bed But Just Wants To Update You On Their Day.
Image source: RailingTommy
#84 Might Turn Into A Postception
Image source: Zacharywithah
#85 Comment On Dantdm’s Video
Image source: ThatSlipperySeal
#86 Chungus
Image source: reddit.com
#87 No, You’re Swag
Image source: Astros_Odd
#88 Yikes But Absolutely True!! Thanks Grandma.
Image source: Tadgh_Asterix
#89 None Of These Are True
Image source: Y0h_513nn_R3n
#90 You Can Tell They Took A Lot Of Time To Make This
Image source: Daniel_Min
#91 Chad
Image source: barrybee1234
#92 Hold On Peep
Image source: Gravelsteak
