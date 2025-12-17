89 Wholesome Tattoos That Prove A Little Ink Can Carry A Lot Of Meaning

What’s the first image that pops into your head when you hear the word tattoo? A snake? A skull? Maybe a tribal totem? While all of these symbols can look awesome on our skin, tattoos don’t have to be edgy to make an impact. Delicate lines and pastel colors can also catch people’s attention. To show that, we put together a list of wholesome designs, capturing pets, friends, family, and other profound parts of our lives. See which ones resonate with you.
#1 A Grandpa Got A Cochlear Implant Tattoo To Become Like His Grandson
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Old Photo Fresh On Skin
Image source: nikaink_tattoostudio
#3 This Awesome Lady Got The Image And Writing From A Card [Her Late Son] Had Written For Her Tattooed On Her Forearm
Image source: -Primum_Non_Nocere-
#4 Grandma Gets A Tattoo
On her 90th birthday grandma Heather Brooks got her first tattoo. She chose a Cancer Research pink ribbon to signify her victory after a five year battle with cancer.
Image source: partyspooper
#5 This Is Tanya. She Is An ER Nurse From SoCal. Last Year She Came To Me To Get Her First Tattoo Ever…on Her Head
She told me that she had developed alopecia, lost all her hair and that she was finally ready and happy to reclaim a bit of her identity back and own her Alopecia. Last week she came back for session 2 and we did this flower on the other side of her head. One of my favorite days. Thank you Tanya!!
Image source: laurajadetattoos
#6 My Girlfriend’s Tattoo Of Her Cat In A Shark Costume And Her Actual Cat In A Shark Costume
Image source: Mikalbbb
#7 A Moment For This Tattoo I Got Of My Big Baby Cat Jim
Image source: sarotto
#8 I Got My Children Tattooed On Me
Image source: luebbertkayla
#9 This Tattoo
Image source: mscbja
#10 A Memory Captured On Skin
Image source: lime_tattoo
#11 Sisters Forever. A Bond That Lasts Beyond Distance And Time
Image source: forbiddentattooo
#12 Clients Prompt, “Something To Do With Pigeons And Wine”. #friendstattoo
Image source: phoebehopetattoos
#13 Tribute To The Family That Rolled Here
Image source: duda_dahmer
#14 I Have Had Multiple Ankle Surgeries. Today I Got A Tattoo To Make My Scar A Little Sillier
Image source: whodinie
#15 I Just Got My First Tattoo Behind My Deaf Ear
Image source: TheAmateurRunner
#16 I Drew This Dog Last Year, A Follower Tattooed It And Since Then It Has Been On The Internet. I Can’t Explain How Much I Love All The Love That This Drawing Received
Image source: baddogsdrawing
#17 The Purrfect Tattoo
Image source: mtlgrems
#18 Two Sisters And Their Brother
Image source: OctopussSevenTwo
#19 Memory Of Grandpa
Image source: mrs.tattoo_
#20 A Memory Kept
Image source: shu_tattooart
#21 Three Little Persimmons, Each One Representing One Of Her Daughters
Image source: zihong_tattoo
#22 The First Time My Daughter Wrote Love
Image source: soicanfap
#23 After A Year And A Half Fighting In Court, I Just Won Custody Of My Two Boys (6 And 4). So, I Got Them Each To Say “Daddy, I Love You.” For My First Tattoo
Image source: GurleyMan30
#24 “If Trouble Comes This Way, You Go That Way.” My Dad Used To Shout This From His Car Every Day When He Dropped Me Off At School
Image source: blondennerdy
#25 Honoring My Birth Givers! Tattoo Done By Kitty Jones In Richmond, CA
Image source: tonkatrucktanya
#26 Awesome Tattoo
Image source: iklegemma
#27 I Got Tattoo Of My Dumb Cats And I Love It
Image source: CrimsonCards
#28 Before [My Father] Got Cremated I Took A Photo Of One Of His Tattoos. I Went And Got My Own Version Of It In Memory Of Him
Image source: reddit.com
#29 The Most Perfect, Wonderful Tattoo Cover-Up That Has Ever Existed
Image source: jaapgrolleman
#30 Wanted A Tattoo For My Dad, So I Got The Wrinkles In His Forehead
Image source: 81repeating
#31 A Good Friend Had Her Arm Stump Tattooed
Image source: original_lunokhod
#32 I Asked To Take A Photo Of This Dude’s Tattoo
Image source: heydude1471
#33 The Purr-Fect Tattoo
Image source: holy_kinkers
#34 Tattoo Of My Great Dane By Shae Sullivan At Haunted Heart In Tulsa
Image source: ideserveagoldstar
#35 Awesome Tattoo
Image source: miaandsebastiantheme
#36 A Father Got A Tattoo That Mirrors The Scar On His Young Son’s Chest, A Mark From Life-Saving Surgery For Congenital Heart Disease
Image source: Rook8811
#37 Memory Tattoo For Clare
Image source: dongtattoostudio
#38 Love Tattooing Plushies, This Way The Childhood Best Friend Walks With You Forever
Image source: colette.ink
#39 My Client Wanted A Tattoo In Memory Of Her Late Cat Andrea Who Lived For An Entire 18 Years
The tattoo is inspired by a paw print from one of her front paws. I kept the original shape and size of the paw intact so that the design felt as authentic as possible.
Image source: andreafreja_tattoo
#40 Guests From Monaco Came Together To Get Tattoos. The Design Is Simple Yet Meaningful. A Pair Of Torii Gates
Image source: ron_tattoo_shiryudoh
#41 Matching Tattoos In Memory Of A Childhood Game
Image source: peter_sparkler_tattoo
#42 If You Think This Is Cute, You Should Meet The Author
Image source: inkedbyfaye
#43 The Green Face Of The City, The Forests Of Memories That We Can See If We Look Carefully
Image source: summer.inks
#44 The Most Wholesome Tattoo Session I’ve Done. Thank You Ferry Family
Image source: laurnpokes
#45 Important Reminder
Image source: sweetiebabyhoneydarling
#46 I Made A Tattoo That Truly Warmed My Heart. There’s Something So Magical About Seeing The World Through A Child’s Eyes
With just a few delicate touches, we turned the purest love into a memory that will warm the heart for a lifetime. Turning moments like these into something everlasting is truly the most beautiful part of what I do.
Image source: ecemseper
#47 Cute Little Sunflower Cat Flash Has Been Done
Image source: alexinetattoo
#48 Cute Couple Tom And Jerry Tattoo On Your Skin Forever With You
Image source: _luffy.ink_
#49 In Howl’s Moving Castle, The Scene In The Fantasy World Where The Stars Are Dancing Is So Dreamy. Two Sisters Each Got A Tattoo
Image source: truebird_tattoo
#50 Matching Chefs. A Chef Egg And A Chef Prawn
Image source: plazzybag
#51 I Created This Beautiful Birth Flowers Design For My Client, Where Each Flower Symbolizes A Different Member Of Her Family
Birth flowers are flowers assigned to birth months, and each one has its own symbolic meaning for the person it represents.
Image source: liveage_zlin
#52 Memorial Tattoo(Nose Print) Of My Recently Passed Pup, Zero
Image source: jjjeremiahz
#53 My 70-Year-Old Dad Got His First Tattoo To Honor His Love For My 73-Year-Old Mom. For Their 50 Year Anniversary
Image source: reddit.com
#54 For My 18th Birthday I Got A Tattoo Of My Dads Laugh On My Arm, He Passed 3 Years Ago. I Have His Smile And Joy Wherever I Go Now
Image source: drewsoulman
#55 A Complete Stranger And I Got Tattoos Of Each Others Face
Image source: lancaster27
#56 Did A Tattoo With My Siblings
Image source: basroomsoes
#57 In Memory Of My Father
Image source: PupsikCat
#58 For The One I’ll Always Remember
Image source: inkbyjoowei
#59 In Eternal Memory Of Ciccmi
Image source: lencsiink
#60 One Of The Most Wholesome Tattoos I’ve Done
Image source: lish.tattoos
#61 A Wholesome Picture
Image source: morphology_art_collective
#62 Ballet Shoes For Tony. This Is A Tattoo Dedicated To His Mom
Image source: joeysneedle
#63 Matching Girlfriend Tattoos. Whether It’s The Same Design Or Two Different Ones, I Love Creating Your Matching Tattoos
Image source: lacurieusetattoo
#64 Love Is Born Between Footprints And Footsteps. Every Line Tells A Story, Every Stroke Carries Emotion
Image source: majestictattoo.gt
#65 Talisman Matching Tattoos With Their Symbols And Meanings
Image source: e.nal.tattoo
#66 It’s Never To Late To Get Your First Tattoo
Image source: drewhorner
#67 My First Baby Portrait, Approx
Image source: golden_specter_tattoo
#68 I Just Got My First Tattoo To Commemorate My Battle With Depression
Image source: wailordlord
#69 Tattoos My Mom And I Got
Image source: Horny_pig
#70 Best Twin Brother Tattoos Ever
Image source: BanillaJoe
#71 My Grandma (77 Years Young) Just Got Her First Tattoo! “It Didn’t Hurt At All”
Image source: pafdoot
#72 UV Tattoo
Image source: ion_citat
#73 I Spent 14 Years Trying To Decide What My First Tattoo Would Be. Think I Got It Right
Image source: Tacotimeisallthetime
#74 At 5 Years Old, My Oldest Daughter (Now 21) Drew A Picture Of Me As A Hot-Air Balloon And Her Riding In The Basket, With “Daddy Day” Written On It
Image source: theundercoverpapist
#75 They Covered Up The Girl’s Scar, So To Speak, Patched It With A Plaster, And To Warm Her Little Heart And Soul With All This, They Added Some Flowers
Image source: klubnichnayabu
#76 My Wife’s Simple But Meaningful Tattoo. Son Was 10.5 Inches At Birth
Image source: Not_all_aware
#77 When I Turned 18, I Got A Tattoo For My Birthday
So I got a volcano with honeycomb coming out the top as smoke, so that it represents my mom and my sister, the volcano is for my mom because we always say I lava you to each other, and a honeycomb is for my sister because her nickname is bee.
Image source: ConvexPC
#78 She Got A Matching Tattoo With Her Best Friend As A Surprise And I’ve Never Seen Anything So Wholesome
Image source: ittybitty_pokes
#79 Wholesome Princess Bubblegum And Marceline Content
Image source: nancychapmantattoos
#80 Drawing On The Skin What’s Already Written In The Heart
Image source: sils.tattooartist
#81 Meaningful Tattoos, Deep Conversations, Astrology, And The Icon That Was Evelyn Ruth Karlson
Image source: bookstacks.on.stacks
#82 Brother Tattoo
Image source: gulsumm.yildizzpo
#83 This Om Tattoo With A Ganesha Portrait Inside Can Symbolise A Variety Of Meanings Like Wisdom, Protection And New Beginnings
Image source: justjanak_ink
#84 My 3.5-Year-Old-Daughter Drew My Newest Tattoo, I’ll Be Adding To It As She Gets Older And Can Draw Other Things! It’s A Self-Portrait And Her Name
Image source: marafaye80
#85 If You’re Going To Get A Couples Tattoo, Its Hard To Beat This
Image source: Hollacaine
#86 Sister Tattoo I Designed
Image source: iH8peasAndCarrots
#87 Courage Tattoo
Image source: Twbtattoos
#88 I Got A Tattoo Of My Cats Favourite Toy, Ropey
Image source: crispychimps
#89 Ambigram Of My Daughter’s Name By Steve Hanley At Youngbloods Tattoo In Rockingham, WA Australia
Image source: 2pagesaweek
Follow Us