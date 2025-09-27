80 Aww-Inducing Pics Of Cats That Are Impossible Not To Enjoy

by

Humans have liked having cats around for literally thousands of years. They have tolerated us for at least that long. After all, they keep out mice and in return, we pamper them nonstop for their entire lives.

We’ve gathered some pictures of our furry, feline friends being downright adorable. So get comfortable as you scroll through, add some little treats for your cats to your shopping list, upvote the cutest examples here and be sure to add your own thoughts, stories and ideas to the comments section down below.

#1 Two Days After Coming Home From The Shelter, And She Hasn’t Stopped Hugging Me Since

Image source: figlemonade

#2 Tiny Loafs

Image source: FastFox_

#3 Smol And Sleepy

Image source: HoyaHag

#4 We Adopted Klaus Today! He Has 1 Eye, Half Of Each Ear, And A Partially Amputated Tail, But We Think He’s A Perfect Handsome Baby

Image source: RoopeyScoobie

#5 Saw This On My Walk To Work

Image source: typespace

#6 Perfect Paws

Image source: GraphLoverXY

#7 After 23 Years Together I Think We’re At The End And I Can’t Stand It

Image source: lovelyb1ch66

#8 She Was In Hospital So… Made Her Some Legwarmers

Image source: ShadesOfCerulean

#9 My Partner And I Did A Photoshoot With Our Cat For Valentine’s Day. I Love How It Turned Out

Image source: worstgurl

#10 My Princess After 6 Months Of Adoption

Image source: Bulky-Message-192

#11 Found Him In Covered In Engine Oil 2 Years Ago, His Name Is Castrol

Image source: CalligrapherRound358

#12 This Is Wink-182 And It’s Her 4th-Ish Birthday Today!

Image source: To-my-tailfin

#13 I Found This Little, Dying Fellow On The Street. I’d Never Had A Cat Before, But I Couldn’t Just Leave Him There. So I Took Him With Me — First Home, Then To The Vet. And… It’s Been Almost Two Years Since I Got Myself A Loving, Four-Legged Friend

Image source: Mighty_He-Man

#14 Finally Found You

Image source: TamerDubai

#15 I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life … Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her

Image source: amonaroll

#16 My Kitties (Brothers, 10 Months) Are So Connected…. They Always Do The Same Things! So Cuuuuute

Image source: animabot

#17 Lilith, Clancy And Their 4 Newborn Kittens

Image source: bryanisdoomed

#18 A Kind Redditor Who Wants To Stay Anonymous Paid His Adoption Fees And Told Me To Pay It Forward. We’re Home. The 1 Ear Cat And The 9 Finger Man

Image source: Butt_Fucking_Smurfs

#19 My Wife And The Cat That Adopted Us

Image source: PizzaWithPenelope

#20 I Heard That To Smile At A Cat, You Simply Blink Very Slowly At Them. I Tried Today? This Was Her Reaction…

Image source: perceivewithcaution

#21 I Was Living By Myself. I Needed Some Company

Image source: Rskk

#22 Our Cats Inspecting Our First Born

Image source: afrothunder27

#23 The Dechonkification Of Freak (2018 vs. 2023)

Image source: RaigarWasTaken

#24 Mlem

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Cutest Foot Warmers

Image source: vladgrinch

#26 I Have No Idea What This Cat Is Doing

Image source: TheBipolarExpresss

#27 Henry Behrens, Possibly The Smallest Man In The World, Dances With His Cat, 1956

Image source: Melodic2000

#28 This Is Lady. She’s 21 And Wears Tiny Sweaters

Image source: TheLastZombieCat

#29 The Stray I’ve Been Feeding For Some Months Came In The House To Have Her Babies!! First Family Photoshoot

Image source: Important-Specific31

#30 Cat Rescued After Massive Earthquake In Turkey, Today

Image source: Venomousy

#31 She’ll Always Be My Little Girl

Image source: gurumoves

#32 Carl With My Other Cat Squeaky

Image source: Lbooch24

#33 Me And A Cat In Afghanistan Enjoying A Meal In 2009ish. I Put His Food In A Separate Compartment In The Plate, Away From Mine, You Never Know

Image source: bmkerce

#34 My Husband Plays This Game He Calls “King Of The Cats” Where He Tries To Hold All 3 Of Our Boys At Once… Today He Was Successful

Image source: kittygirl_444

#35 My Cat Has Severe Separation Anxiety. I Combat This By Taking Him Everywhere With Me. Am I Doing The Right Thing?

Image source: zebrasprite

#36 1 Month Progress Of Coco, The Kitten Who Was Found Covered In Adhesive

Image source: ikedness

#37 Stray Baby Found On Bridge, Before & After Flea Bath

Image source: dry_soup

#38 I Took My Cat To Himalayas On 30 Days Bike Tour

Image source: sarmadlatif

#39 My 15 Year Old Sheep

Image source: narwhal_noop

#40 There Was A Kitty Under The Hood Of A Car At Work And Now I’m Taking Her Home

Image source: xanny4dani

#41 My Handsome Man Who Lived On The Streets For 4 Years, This Is Kenny

Image source: LittleG69420

#42 The Two Men In My Life Napping

Image source: SilkySyl

#43 Enjoying The Winter Sun

Image source: Milgerardo

#44 Like Father, Like Son

Image source: Alexasweetie

#45 I Finally Got Some Good Photos Of Lola’s Eyes! (Tortie-Point Siamese)

Image source: Vi0lentLeft0vers

#46 “We’re Taking A Break From Fostering.” I Said. Bast Said Otherwise

Image source: SithRose

#47 Pink Beans And Belly For Miles

Image source: HoyaHag

#48 The Lil Munchkin Is Eepy

Image source: The_Spyre

#49 My ‘Little’ Girl At 9 Months Old Now. Swipe To See Before

Image source: BassEvers

#50 ʍoǝɯ

Image source: CelticHipflask

#51 This Is Not My Cat. Do I Let It In?

Image source: Doctor_M_Toboggan

#52 Our Cat, Who Is Typically An Asshole To Everyone, Is In Love With Our Blind Daughter 🤍

Image source: thegreatchippino

#53 This Feral Cat From My Village Let Himself Into My House And Has Decided That He Lives In My Basement Now

Image source: Wahpoash

#54 Siblings

Image source: Guygirl00

#55 Went To The Beach Feeling Shitty About Having To Hang Alone, This Cutie Decided To Join Me Out Of Nowhere And Helped Me Feel Much Better

Image source: nakedcrusaydur

#56 I Could Have Cried Tears Of Joy When I Saw My Senior (14 Years Old) Cat Climb The Top Of The Doorframe For The First Time In Years…

Image source: Apocalipstikk

#57 My Folks Are Babysitting My Cat For A Few Months While I Move. Mom Sent Me This Tonight…

Image source: Profoundsoup

#58 She Was Very Concerned That I Hadn’t Eaten Dinner Yet And Stole This To Bring It To My Bedroom (Her Favorite Treat Is Cheddar Cheese)

Image source: that_goon

#59 You Can Sleep Well Tonight. This Gang Of Criminals Is Off The Streets

Image source: The_Spyre

#60 Welcome Our New Kitten. She Has Unique Heart Shape Spot On Back

Image source: BeenCalledLazy1ce

#61 Visited My Parents This Weekend To Break These Guys Out Of Jail

Image source: kalatix

#62 Smol Criminals Drunk On Milk

Image source: limashy

#63 Poor Little Guy Is All Eyes (And Belly)

Image source: Nearby_Airline_3353

#64 Are We Sure It’s Not A Parrot?

Image source: HudsonWisler

#65 So Smol So Adorable

Image source: AvaJax99

#66 First Time Trying Wet Food. They Sent One To See If It Was Safe While The Rest Formed A Council

Image source: Quirky_Arugula_5438

#67 Took A Photo Of Our Senior Boys With Their Painted Portrait

Image source: thiccatlongcat

#68 Show Me Your Bonded Kitties!

Image source: MeishaBuki

#69 Ten Years With My Girls

Image source: Peircen20

#70 She Keeps Putting Her Babies Under My Blankets W Me When I’m Sleeping

Image source: driedoutplant

#71 Found The Perfect Chair For My Sweet Boy And He Actually Sits In It 😭

Image source: Jillanthropist

#72 She Wanted Me To Meet Her Kitten

Image source: That_Music2938

#73 This Is Obi-Wan Kenobi. He Came Into Our Shelter. So We Got Him A Good Fix Up And Now This Cat Is Friskier Than Any Other!

Image source: Ok_Actuator_5091

#74 My Sweet Boy Comforting Me After A Breakup Last Night

Image source: Existing-Quantity161

#75 The Kitten Has Grown Up, But Still Likes To Sleep With His Mom. Do Everyone’s Kittens Do The Same Thing?

Image source: blackbox114

#76 Met This Cutie While I Was On A Trip Abroad A Few Weeks Ago. Wouldn’t Stop Following Me

Image source: reddit.com

#77 Big Bro And Lil Sis (Oc)

Image source: echo0o0o0o0

#78 I Got My Cat A Little Kitten So That He Wouldn’t Be Alone And It Fixed His Litter Issues!

Image source: The_KJV_Corner

#79 Been Feeding A Stray Cat For A Few Days, And Today I Let Her In The Shop Because Of The Rain. He Immediately Felt Like Home, So I Decided To Let Him Stay In His New Home

Image source: thunderc8

#80 So, After Our First Day Of Volunteering At Our Local Animal Shelter…

Image source: sharkyjam

#81 This Kitty’s Name Is Achilles And As You Can See He Has No Eyes. He Is The Sweetest Boy (Oc) ☺️

#82 I Hurt My Forearm. She Put Both Paws Around The Part That Wasn’t Wounded, Snuggled In, And Fell Asleep. I Swear It’s Healing Faster Now

#83 Will I Ever Be Able To Eat My Yogurt Alone Again???

