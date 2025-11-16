Hey Pandas, Share Some Good News From Your Local Area (Closed)

Let’s share some good news to counterbalance all the bad news there is across the globe.
#1
Memphis (Tennessee) Animal Services hosted an adoption event recently, and 77 animals were adopted or placed in foster homes! One day closer to clearing the shelters! 🙂
#2
Homosexuality has finally been decrimilised here in Singapore! Finally!
#3
After months and months and months of no rain and drastic drought it rained!!! I got four inches!
#4
Osprey birds are endangered in my area but a pair have been reintroduced and recently had babies for the first in years 🦅
#5
Local humane society is no longer listing animals by breed. They are focusing on the behavior of each individual animal to help better match them with a forever home and the needs of their new family. This eventually should also help change breed specific laws and make pet owners more accountable for bad behavior of their animal instead of blaming an entire breed for something.
#6
A young seal broke into a marine biologist’s home to traumatise his cat. It seems to have had a good time, meeting his whole family while he was out. Seal 1, Marine Biologist 0.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/19/seal-breaks-into-new-zealand-home-traumatises-cat-and-hangs-out-on-couch
#7
It rained last night!
#8
