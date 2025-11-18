The “Ketamine Queen” Charged In Matthew Perry Case Ran An “Emporium” From Her Hollywood Home

Five suspects were arrested in connection with Matthew Perry’s death on Thursday (August 15). The Friends star was found dead in a hot tub on October 28, 2023, after reportedly drowning due to a ketamine overdose.
Following his death, a seven-month investigation was opened that involved seizing computers, phones, and other electronic devices to determine those responsible for supplying the actor with the substance.
The US Department of Justice concluded that there had existed “a broad underground criminal network” that “took advantage” of Matthew.
This network included the late actor’s live-in assistant, several doctors, and a major drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen.“
Her real name is Jasveen Sangha. A dual US and UK citizen who lived in North Hollywood, Sangha had been selling ketamine and other drugs since 2019, according to federal prosecutors.
US Attorney for California’s Central District Martin Estrada revealed that investigators found around 80 vials of ketamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, and Xanax in her North Hollywood home—a criminal activity described by Estrada as a “drug-selling emporium.”
Sangha was “aware of the danger of ketamine,” prosecutors said. In August 2019, a man overdosed on ketamine provided by Sangha. Afterward, she received a text from one of the man’s family members: “The ketamine you sold my brother killed him. It’s listed as the cause of death.”
According to prosecutors, Sangha then typed a question into Google: “Can ketamine be listed as a cause of death[?]”
The 41-year-old now faces nine charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death.
She began providing the drugs to the late actor through Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of Matthew’s, and he coordinated the sales with Kenneth Iwamasa, Matthew’s assistant, the indictment says.
Sangha “only deal[s] with high-end and celebs,” Fleming reportedly said. After Matthew’s overdose, she posted pictures depicting her extravagant lifestyle, including parties and a trip to Japan and Mexico, as per the BBC.
Sangha pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday.
Her bail request was denied by US officials, and she will remain in custody until her trial in October.
If convicted of all charges, Sangha may face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
“Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday,” Drug Enforcement Administration Chief Anne Milgram said at the Thursday news conference.
“And it ended with street dealers who sold him ketamine in unmarked vials.”
Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic used to make patients feel detached from their pain and environment.
The drug is supposed to be administered only by a physician, investigators said. Patients who have taken ketamine should be monitored by a professional because of its possible harmful effects.
Matthew had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression and anxiety, but the medical examiner noted that the ketamine in his system “could not be from that infusion therapy,” given its short half-life.
The levels of ketamine in his body were equivalent to the amount used for general anesthesia during surgery, according to the medical examiner.
Four people have been charged in connection to Matthew’s death in addition to Sangha: Fleming, Iwamasa, and Doctors Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia.
