People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

by

There have been many faces to come and go from the White House, politicians that the American people have come to recognize for better or worse – but what about the people who work behind the scenes? Little thought is given by the public as to who it is that prepares the First Family’s meal – that is until they laid their eyes on Andre Rush a freelance White House chef with 24-inch biceps.

A retired Army Master Sergeant Chef, the buff culinary master is classically trained in plating, baking, cake decoration, and ice carving. The eye-catching Rush went viral after Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama tweeted out a picture of the famous chef, alongside two other chefs, who were prepping dinner at the White House in honor of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Since being discovered, the mouth-watering top chef uses his platform to raise social awareness for military service suicide prevention. Scroll down to learn more about this multi-talented military veteran.

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: realchefrush

According to his website Rush is renown as one of the top chefs in the United States military, and retired as Master Sergeant. He has represented the Army resulting in over 100 new soldiers joining the forces. He was also a member of the United States Culinary Arts Team where he competed and won 150 medals and trophies.

He caught the attention of the internet after a reporter tweeted out this photo

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: vmsalama

That showcased his jaw-dropping 24-inch biceps which he credits to his challenge to do 2,222 pushups every weekday

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

“Rush does 2,222 push-ups every weekday as a part of the #22PushupChallenge to raise awareness of the estimated 22 war veterans who die from suicide every day. He does up to 200 push-ups at a time, with a three to ten-minute break in between each set,” writes Men’s Health.

The tweet received more comments from people demanding to know more about him

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: vmsalama

Chef Andre Rush holds a Bachelors degree in Business Management from TUI; Associates degree from Culinary Stafford University; and Associates degree in Hotel Restaurant Management from Central Texas. He is also certified in Household/Estate Management from Starkey International; Sommelier Course from Denver Colorado; CCNA; ACF; and Certified Ice Carver, states his personal page.

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: KateBennett_DC

Rush has been serving up delicious dishes to high-profile figures since 1997

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: chefrush

But began his cooking career three years before in 1994

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: chefrush

Cooking is not his only passion. He is an advocate for Wounded Warriors and other veteran-based causes. Rush has teamed up with Veteran Army Food Specialist Charles Johnson to create the “Combat Food Medic LLC.” The project aims to help military service veterans with PTSD heal through healthy food. “We noticed how much the VA likes to push medication on us and our veterans without even getting to know why we have certain ailments, they wrote, “We both have done personal studies on how food can be used as medicine, and we all now see food as a healing conduit for our body, mind, and soul.”

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: chefrush

His own experience with PTSD made him realize just how therapeutic cooking can be. “I didn’t realize cooking was my therapy until I actually realized cooking was my therapy,” said Rush in an interview with Reboot Camp. “I would just do it on a normal basis, and when I was feeling down or depressed or off my game sometimes, I would just go in the kitchen, pull out stuff and I would just start cooking. I would cook, and I would cook, and I sometimes would make a six-course meal without even realizing it.”

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: chefrush

For people who can’t get enough of the chef they can look forward to his upcoming television show called “Chef in the City.” According to PR Newswire, the show will have Chef Rush take the audience on adventures across the United States, visiting restaurants, first responder units, children’s hospitals, local community centers, military bases, and more.

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: realchefrush

“I’m honored to be able to take all of my years of experience and skills and produce a brand-new television show that will take audiences to locations not normally highlighted on current cooking shows,” says Chef Rush. “Each week I will meet new and interesting people, cook with them, talk over the preparation, and discover new adventures in cooking. It’s going to be an amazing experience for me as well as the audience viewing to take cooking out of the studio and into communities across the U.S.”

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: realchefrush

The internet quickly fell in love with Chef Rush and his pic even started a hilarious photoshop battle:

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: Nilosyrtis

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: mandal0re

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: einlj

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: Eierkuchen1213

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: WetCoastLife

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: sweetsummerchild97

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: SmileyFace-_-

As well as inspired some pretty hilarious memes

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: Ben13Porter

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: DanWeldonFL

Everybody is hungry for this body-building chef

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: seankosko

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: alecbojalad

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Image credits: Jalon100

People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle
People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle
People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle
People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle
People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle
People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle
People Notice That This White House Chef Is Something Way Out Of The Ordinary, Even Start A Photoshop Battle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Kerby Rosanes Doodling His Incredibly Detailed ‘Friday Night’
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why The Outsider has Been Cancelled at HBO
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2020
A New Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV Show is Coming
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2017
After 9 Months Of Competition And More Than 130,000 Submissions, Here Are The Most Breathtaking Pics Taken This Year (50 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Don’t Miss The Good Fight Live Streaming
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2017
A Massive Wonder Woman Cosplay Gallery from Photographer James Rulison
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.