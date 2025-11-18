30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

by

Every occupation has its anecdotes and inside jokes. Mathematicians joke about algebra, statistics, calculus, etc. Teachers have memes about what it’s like to shape young minds and be criminally underappreciated in society. And programmers, the most tech-savvy of careers, have their specific humor as well.

The subreddit r/ProgrammerHumor is where coders and seasoned developers come to share funny content about their everyday lives. We’ve featured this community many times on Bored Panda over the years, so, this is the best-of-all-time edition. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced programmer whose impeccably clean code can make grown men weep, I’m sure you’ll find something for yourself down below!

#1

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: andybudd

#2

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: MalwareJake

#3

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#4

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: sunrise_apps

#5

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Acoustic-Sky

#6

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: BUDESCODE

#7

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: taralino

#8

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#9

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: anxious_silence

#10

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: ihs_ahm

#11

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: _joemag_

#12

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: lil-lil-lil-lil-lil

#13

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: sunrise_apps

#14

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: jayweingarten

#15

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: CatMcGeeCode

#16

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: gottapatchemall

#17

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: nrvz016

#18

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: mrprofessor007

#19

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Iforget1234z

#20

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: debugger_life

#21

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Polycarpboss

#22

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Saadeghi

#23

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Robbotron

#24

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Vajaspiritos

#25

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Sharpie_Extra

#26

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Impulsive_Ranger2410, x.com

#27

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: PassFlat2947

#28

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: reddit.com

#29

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: hot

#30

30 Of The Most Hilarious Memes And Jokes About All Things Programming And Computer Science (Best Of All Time)

Image source: fanta_bhelpuri

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My 18 Pics Of Two Kittens That I Adopted During The Pandemic
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Make Costumes For My Cats
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Place You’ve Ever Visited And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Photoshop Teeth On Stuff (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Attention To Details: Japanese Patchwork By Olga Abakumova
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Anna Sorokin: In-depth Character Analysis from ‘Inventing Anna’
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.