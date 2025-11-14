While I Was Shooting Wedding Photos, Deadpool Happened

Last week I did a photoshoot with newlywed Luiza and Lewis on Manchester St Peters Square, just after leaving the ceremony. It didn’t take long after shooting photos around so many people in the busy city center after someone noticed the couple.
More info: Instagram
We shot next to Manchester Central library where architecture is just stunning
As the couple prepared for more serious shoots
Deadpool appeared out of nowhere
Even gave them flowers!
And then decided to be a part of our photoshoot
Gave amazing poses
Like a truly cute model
After he left, the couple couldn’t stop smiling!
