While I Was Shooting Wedding Photos, Deadpool Happened

by

Last week I did a photoshoot with newlywed Luiza and Lewis on Manchester St Peters Square, just after leaving the ceremony. It didn’t take long after shooting photos around so many people in the busy city center after someone noticed the couple.

We shot next to Manchester Central library where architecture is just stunning

As the couple prepared for more serious shoots

Deadpool appeared out of nowhere

Even gave them flowers!

And then decided to be a part of our photoshoot

Gave amazing poses

Like a truly cute model

After he left, the couple couldn’t stop smiling!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
