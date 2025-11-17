50 Cringy Screenshots Of Men Not Taking “No” For An Answer

Most women have experienced some form of unwanted attention from the opposite sex. The CDC reports that 1 in 3 women in the US have experienced sexual harassment in a public place. Whether it’s weird messages in DMs or catcalling on the street, it’s never fun. It’s usually embarrassing, uncomfortable and, to be honest, demeaning.
The only upside is that women get to post these pathetic shots at flirting online for others to laugh at. So prepare yourself for some top-notch cringe, dear pandas, for we have collected the most eye-roll-inducing attempts to hit on women. Let’s also marvel at some impressive comebacks from the ladies. This is the true female experience, y’all.
#1 At Flirting
Image source: pomplamousse200
#2 Nice Guy Tries To Insult A Woman And Accidentally Compliments Her Instead
Image source: shireengul
#3 Oh So I Just Don’t Matter In May
Image source: iExorcism
#4 Seems Like A Stable Guy
Image source: mydogispolly
#5 A Guy Thought I Was My Girlfriend Because She’s In My Profile Picture, And The Result Is Gold
Image source: DovahRS
#6 So This Was Sent To Me. I Literally Never Spoke To The Guy Before
Image source: That_guy_Blue
#7 Ice Cold
Image source: knoerifast13
#8 What A Gentleman
Image source: richieZEB00
#9 I’ve Never In My Life Seen A Sign That Has To Instruct People To Not Hit On The Employees. Yikes
Image source: madlaceann
#10 It’s Your Fault That I’m Unprofessionally Hitting On You
Image source: mirandacgreen
#11 A Facebook Friend Had Her BF Pass Away Recently, And She Shared This Experience From A “Nice Guy”
Image source: muni_badnaam
#12 My Boyfriend And I Broke Up And I Got This DM the Same Day
Image source: reddit.com
#13 A Message My Friend Received
Image source: BO5517
#14 Nice Roleplaying Guy Hitting On My Girlfriend, Prepare For Cringe
Image source: jamesmaddogmattis
#15 “It’s An Order, Not A Request”, How Sweet
Image source: SerenaLlia
#16 My Husband Passed Away Last Month, His “Nice” Coworker Started Messaging Me
Image source: reddit.com
#17 This Guy Trying To Hit On My Wife When She’s Applying For A Job
Am I wrong to be extremely infuriated by this? Is this not inappropriate? What kind of action do you think can/should be taken?
Image source: ArchaicChaos
#18 Hard To Watch A Guy In Your DMs Fish For You To Hit On Them
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Grown Man Infamous For Hitting On High School Girls Sends Me An Ominous Message
Image source: jostabaer
#20 My Friend Wanted Me To Share This With You Guys
Image source: xx_420_rekt_xx
#21 Today I Was Reminded Why I Don’t Post Photos Of Myself On Social Media
Image source: reddit.com
#22 I Told Him That I Felt Uncomfortable Because Some Guy Was Hitting On Me. His Solution – Hitting On Me
Image source: destinysolum
#23 I Listed A Dress For Sale On Facebook Marketplace. The Only Messages I’ve Received Are From Men With No Intention Of Buying Said Dress. These Are Just Two Of Many Others Like This
Image source: britbrat2
#24 My Friend Barely Met This Guy Last Week. Real Men Don’t Get Turned Down
Image source: lossaysswag
#25 I Got This Text From A Friend’s Dad After My Mom Told His Wife He Was Hitting On Me. Apparently, I Would Be Lucky To Have Him
Image source: jojofoshonoho
#26 Texts My Wife Got From The Food Delivery Guy Who Has Her Number And Knows Where She Lives
Image source: this-is-not-you
#27 How To Not Hit On A Woman
Image source: citycherub
#28 Chase Banker Saved My Girlfriend’s Phone Number When She Went In To Open An Account
Me and my girlfriend went to open an account at Chase yesterday. The guy was creepy the whole time and flirted right in front of me, then proceeded to save her phone number from the forms she filled out and text her today. Now he has our address from the forms too…
Image source: chare_co8
#29 A Random Person, Who I’ve Never Met Before, Sent Me A Message, Thinking That I Was A Girl And I Don’t Blame Him
Image source: sumirexd
#30 An Old Man Hit On One Of My Friends While She Was Posting A Complaint To A Walmart Facebook Page
Image source: yahrdme
#31 Delivered Lunch To A Guy At His Workplace Today Who Had Trouble Taking A Hint
Image source: skylarparker
#32 I Love When People Flirt By Excessively Complimenting Themselves
Image source: inknaut
#33 Security Guard Texting My Wife After She Checked Into A Business
Image source: FunnyHighway9575
#34 Got Hit On At Starbucks And Gave Him My Number. Never Again
Image source: youthunited
#35 20-Year-Old “Rich” Nice Guy, Hitting On My 16-Year-Old Niece
Image source: MattS213
#36 This Guy Has Created Multiple Profiles To Send All The Women In My Mom’s Meetup Group The Exact Same Message
Image source: snapplesauce1
#37 The Time The Guy From IKEA Who Put My Bedframe Together Took My Phone Number From The Receipt And Tried To Hit On Me
Image source: plurkitty94
#38 “God, We Could Have Worked Out Too”
Image source: cccamtheman
#39 Friend Just Called Off Their Relationship. This Man Wasted No Time And Obviously Played At The Top Of His Game
Image source: FlorrieMarble
#40 I’ve Never Talked To This Kid Before And He Just Randomly Messages Me
Image source: t0byfl3nd3rs0n
#41 My Ex Was Being Hit On After Signing Up For 23andMe By A Cousin
Image source: SupermanRR1980
#42 My Roommate Tried To Get An IKEA Delivery To Our Apartment
They called and refused to drive into our complex, saying she’d have to grab the bookcase from their truck and drive it to our house. After irritatedly doing so in her pajamas and barely speaking to delivery guys, she got this message today.
Image source: roxypotter13
#43 Guy Thought My, Now-Deceased, Dad Was “My Man” Then Proceeded To Hit On Me
Image source: JadeShade
#44 My Wife’s First Message On Xbox Live
Image source: albinorhino215
#45 This Guy Found Me On His Wife’s “Suggested Friends” On Facebook Then Googled Me And Used My Business Number To Text Me. Gross
Image source: LadyKakes
#46 I Still Don’t Understand How Guys Can Think This Is An Appropriate Way To Introduce Yourself To Someone You’ve Never Met
Image source: sortabasicwhitegirl
#47 Found In My Friend’s Messages
Image source: billnyeurmomsaguy1
#48 Got A Message From A Random Number Stating This Person Knows Me
He wrote my name and a specific detail about me, then he sent me his photo proving I should know him. What happened next is this.
Image source: didntreadterms
#49 My Sister Just Got This From The Man Painting Her Fence. Cheating Is More Appropriate Than Hitting On A Client, Apparently
Image source: Pointlesstreat
#50 A Fireman Hits On A Yoga Pants Saleswoman In The Guise Of “Accidentally” Messaging Her
Image source: GTA_Stuff
