“Which Mythological Quest Would You Be Sent On?”: 24 Questions Reveal Your Legendary Path

Somewhere between paying taxes and remembering to defrost the chicken, most of us stopped thinking about what kind of hero we’d be. Life has a way of quietly retiring your inner Odysseus.
But (spoiler alert!) the old stories were never really about swords and sea monsters, they were about people (mostly stubborn ones) figuring out what they were actually built for. Some were built for the long grind. Some for one impossible errand of the heart. Some for showing up at the worst possible moment and somehow talking their way through it.
You’ve been doing your own version of a quest for years, and it’s highly likely you just didn’t get a prophecy or a talking animal to go with it. The instincts you used to get to where you are now map pretty neatly onto one specific ancient quest.
This one’s for anyone who’s ever wondered whether they’d have been the reluctant hero, the reliable one, or the person who somehow ends up leading the whole expedition by accident.
Go on, find out which myth already has your name on it.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀
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