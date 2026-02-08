“Would You Sit Next To Gandalf Or Tom Cruise?”: Cast Your Vote On These 20 Flight Scenarios

Welcome onboard! Ever wondered where you’d actually sit on a plane if you had to choose? In this poll, you’ll see different flight situations – from long-haul trips to awkward, funny, or dramatic moments – and your job is simple: pick your seat.
You won’t be sitting next to random people either. Every flight is filled with famous people and characters from movies and TV, which makes each choice a little more interesting.
Ready to board? ✈️
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
#1 You’re flying alone for the first time ever. It’s a 10-hour flight.
Image source: The Bust Stop 33b
#2 You’re flying on a Twin Peaks plane, and these are the only seats left.
Image source: HotJuice2192
#3 It’s an 8-hour flight, and you have a massive hangover.
Image source: jacksfilms
#4 You’re on a flight with these famous singers, and you want to overhear some celebrity gossip.
Image source: q102philly
#5 You want the most interesting conversation. It’s a 9-hour flight.
Image source: joannepgsthelens
#6 You’re on a Brooklyn Nine-Nine plane, and you’re hoping for a story you’ll tell your friends later.
Image source: KnotGunna
#7 You’re on a 5-hour flight on The Office plane after a long work trip, and you’re exhausted.
Image source: reddit
#8 You’re flying on a Shrek plane, and you want to laugh as much as possible.
Image source: PaddyPadang
#9 You’re afraid of flying and feel anxious. It’s a 12-hour flight.
Image source: durmda
#10 You’re flying on a Harry Potter plane and want the flight to feel like a movie scene.
Image source: ConversionError
#11 You want complete peace and quiet. It’s a 7-hour flight.
Image source: Gragdl
#12 You’re flying home for the holidays on a plane full of famous actors.
Image source: confusedbreakfast
#13 You’re on a 15-hour flight and want to people-watch the entire time.
Image source: Teesside International Airport
#14 You’re flying on a Star Wars plane, and you want maximum drama on this flight.
Image source: Seth Brown
#15 You’re flying on a Friends plane right after a breakup. It’s a 6-hour flight.
Image source: itsfriendsmemes
#16 You’re flying on a Game of Thrones plane and want full main-character energy.
Image source: Karmondia
#17 You want to avoid talking to anyone at all. It’s an 11-hour flight.
Image source: CBS
#18 You’re on The Lord of the Rings plane and want the seat with the best vibes.
Image source: Hubbled
#19 You’re flying on a Marvel plane on your birthday. It’s a 15-hour flight.
Image source: BigDogDoom
#20 You’re on The Simpsons plane after pulling an all-nighter.
Image source: The Simpsons
Follow Us