“Would You Sit Next To Gandalf Or Tom Cruise?”: Cast Your Vote On These 20 Flight Scenarios

by

Welcome onboard! Ever wondered where you’d actually sit on a plane if you had to choose? In this poll, you’ll see different flight situations – from long-haul trips to awkward, funny, or dramatic moments – and your job is simple: pick your seat.

You won’t be sitting next to random people either. Every flight is filled with famous people and characters from movies and TV, which makes each choice a little more interesting.

Ready to board? ✈️

#1 You’re flying alone for the first time ever. It’s a 10-hour flight.

Image source: The Bust Stop 33b

#2 You’re flying on a Twin Peaks plane, and these are the only seats left.

Image source: HotJuice2192

#3 It’s an 8-hour flight, and you have a massive hangover.

Image source: jacksfilms

#4 You’re on a flight with these famous singers, and you want to overhear some celebrity gossip.

Image source: q102philly

#5 You want the most interesting conversation. It’s a 9-hour flight.

Image source: joannepgsthelens

#6 You’re on a Brooklyn Nine-Nine plane, and you’re hoping for a story you’ll tell your friends later.

Image source: KnotGunna

#7 You’re on a 5-hour flight on The Office plane after a long work trip, and you’re exhausted.

Image source: reddit

#8 You’re flying on a Shrek plane, and you want to laugh as much as possible.

Image source: PaddyPadang

#9 You’re afraid of flying and feel anxious. It’s a 12-hour flight.

Image source: durmda

#10 You’re flying on a Harry Potter plane and want the flight to feel like a movie scene.

Image source: ConversionError

#11 You want complete peace and quiet. It’s a 7-hour flight.

Image source: Gragdl

#12 You’re flying home for the holidays on a plane full of famous actors.

Image source: confusedbreakfast

#13 You’re on a 15-hour flight and want to people-watch the entire time.

Image source: Teesside International Airport

#14 You’re flying on a Star Wars plane, and you want maximum drama on this flight.

Image source: Seth Brown

#15 You’re flying on a Friends plane right after a breakup. It’s a 6-hour flight.

Image source: itsfriendsmemes

#16 You’re flying on a Game of Thrones plane and want full main-character energy.

Image source: Karmondia

#17 You want to avoid talking to anyone at all. It’s an 11-hour flight.

Image source: CBS

#18 You’re on The Lord of the Rings plane and want the seat with the best vibes.

Image source: Hubbled

#19 You’re flying on a Marvel plane on your birthday. It’s a 15-hour flight.

Image source: BigDogDoom

#20 You’re on The Simpsons plane after pulling an all-nighter.

Image source: The Simpsons

