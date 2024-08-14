Where to Stream the Alien Franchise Before Watching Alien Romulus

Fans of the Alien franchise have a lot to look forward to with Alien: Romulus. But before diving into the newest installment, let’s take a look at where you can stream all the previous Alien movies. The series started in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s Alien, a film that set a high bar for sci-fi horror.
Reliving the Horror of the Original Alien
The original Alien is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This iconic film follows a crew of space tuggers who confront a deadly xenomorph aboard their ship. It’s not just a horror classic; it’s the foundation of an extensive universe that includes sequels, prequels, and spinoff movies.
Dive into James Cameron’s Epic Follow-Up
Aliens, directed by James Cameron, takes the horror to new heights with intense action sequences and groundbreaking special effects. You can catch this sequel on Hulu, where its blend of sci-fi and horror continues to captivate audiences decades after its release.
Exploring Other Entries in the Franchise
The third and fourth installments, Alien 3 and Alien Resurrection, are streaming on HBO Max. While these films had mixed receptions, they are crucial for understanding the evolution of the franchise. David Fincher’s vision for Alien 3 and Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s direction of Resurrection brought unique flavors to the series.
Diving into Prequels Directed by Ridley Scott
If you’re intrigued by how it all started, catch Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, both available on Disney+. These prequels delve into the lore behind the xenomorphs and explore existential themes that add depth to the original storyline.
Crossover Excitement with AVP Films
The spinoff movies, Alien vs. Predator and AVP: Requiem, are accessible on Peacock. While these films pivot more towards action than horror, they offer a fascinating crossover experience that melds two iconic franchises together.
The New Challenger: Alien Romulus
Finally, get ready for the latest entry: Alien: Romulus . Slated for release soon, this anticipated film brings freshness to the franchise with Fede Alvarez’s unique storytelling. It’s set between the events of Alien (1979) and James Cameron’s Aliens. Focused on a group of young space colonists led by Cailee Spaeny’s Rain, they’ll face unexpected horrors aboard a derelict space station.
Follow Us