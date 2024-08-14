Bowen Yang Discusses Emotional Moments with an SNL Host

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, August 11, Bowen Yang shared some revelatory behind-the-scenes moments about Saturday Night Live. The comedian, who has been a part of the show since 2018, was candid about an unsettling incident involving an unnamed host.
The Host Who Made Cast Members Cry
On playing a game of “Truth or Kink,” Yang disclosed without revealing the name,
This man who… this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table-read. The cause? The host’s disdain for the ideas presented. Yang didn’t specify which host he referred to.
Challenging Moments on Set
Yang isn’t new to addressing awkward and controversial moments on the NBC variety series. Earlier in January, viewers noticed comedian Dave Chappelle making an appearance alongside Dakota Johnson during her final goodbyes. Fans speculated if Yang’s distant stance from Chappelle was a response to Chappelle’s contentious standup material. However, Yang clarified his position stating,
I stand where I always stand on [goodnights]. His placement wasn’t intended as a statement but rather resulted from internal dynamics.
Navigating Controversy
Crediting Lorne Michaels amid the controversies surrounding recent shows, Yang remarked,
I’m going to give Lorne Michaels some credit to that meta-narrative. There’s a story around the show now, and it’s his show. He gets to do whatever he wants. Addressing these challenges appears to be part of Yang’s approach toward maintaining professionalism while moving forward.
Follow Us