Where The Current Slows: Relaxing Acrylic Pour Painting

by

Where the Current Slows is a relaxing acrylic pour painting inspired by movement, depth, and the quiet power of fluid flow.

Soft blues, deep greens, and layered lines drift across the canvas like underwater currents. This acrylic pour is all about slowing down, watching the paint move, and allowing the artwork to unfold.

Technique: Wrecked Straight Acrylic Pour

Style: Relaxing / Process-focused / Fluid Art

Mood: Calm, meditative, soothing

If this painting speaks to you, feel free to like, comment, or subscribe to Fiona Art for more fluid art videos, acrylic pouring techniques, and peaceful creative moments.

Let the current slow… and enjoy the flow.

More info: youtu.be

Patrick Penrose
