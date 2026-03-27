“These Kids Are Doomed”: Clip Of New ‘Harry Potter’ Show’s Harry, Ron And Hermione Sparks Heated Debate

HBO’s release of the first teaser for its highly anticipated Harry Potter series on Wednesday, March 25, immediately ignited a heated online debate, primarily centered on the casting of the iconic main trio.
Fans of the beloved franchise quickly found themselves divided, not only debating whether the new actors are the right fit for Harry, Ron, and Hermione, but also raising concerns about the impact of sudden global fame on such young stars.
The teaser has also sparked controversy over the casting of several other iconic characters, most notably the backlash surrounding Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape.
The teaser release of the new Harry Potter series has sparked a heated debate surrounding the casting of Harry, Hermione, and Ron
Image credits: HBO Max
The upcoming series is officially scheduled to premiere on December 25, Christmas Day, this year on HBO.
Reportedly, the show is planned as a decade-long project spanning seven seasons, with each season dedicated to adapting one of J. K. Rowling’s original Harry Potter novels in depth.
Titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first season will consist of eight episodes and is expected to explore the plot more closely and in greater detail than the films, thanks to its extended format.
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The main trio will be portrayed by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.
These roles were originally played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the film series.
However, many viewers who watched the teaser questioned the casting, particularly that of Arabella Stanton.
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Reacting to the backlash, one user wrote, “You know these kids are doomed sad for me to say. Social media fr**ks and weirdos are already arguing over the race of the girl.”
“Why is Hermione Mexican???” questioned one critic, while another commented, “Imagine using kids to ragebait racist with another DEI dogs**t project… I feel bad for these kids…”
A third sarcastically remarked, “Brown hermione , Asian malfoy , black snape. Yeah in all set.”
Fans also questioned the ethnicities of the young stars stepping into the shoes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint
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One netizen harshly referred to the trio as a “Temu version” of the original film actors, writing, “They might get famous. But they’ll never achieve the same level of fame as the original cast. They’re like the Temu version.”
Another displeased viewer said, “Don’t compare them to the original, don’t compare anything to the original…”
“Shows already ruined with horrible casting! It’s going to be a disaster.”
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Moreover, the young age of the actors has also become a major point of discussion, with many focusing on both their protection as child stars and the challenges of a decade-long production.
The intense spotlight on young actors has repeatedly raised concerns, and even warnings, from stars who themselves rose to fame at a young age.
In light of this, one concerned user wrote, “Bless them, their childhood is over… This is weird, I hope their parents protect them and not exploit them truly.”
Image credits: HBO Max
Another added, “I hope they protect the actress playing hermione. Emma went through the ringer with the paparazzi.”
“OK that’s enough let these kids go sit down they’re still children,” read one comment.
“I hope they protect this kids from toxic grown fans,” one said. “Oof they have no idea what they’re in for in big 2026.”
“I’m happy they don’t get to see and read the nonsense grownups are saying about them being able to match up with the original cast,” read one comment
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“I blame the parents for signing the contract, and the studio for going so far off the books. They’re pawns ultimately,” another commented.
“Please send these kids to school not on these garbage tv series which no one asked for.”
Beyond the main trio, several other casting choices have further fueled the controversy.
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The casting of Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape has drawn criticism from some fans, who argue it contradicts the book’s description of the character as “pale and sickly.”
Some viewers have even trolled the announcement, suggesting actors like Adam Driver would have been better suited for the role.
“Snape deserved better…. this feels like a downgrade nobody asked for,” said one critic.
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Another wrote, “Snape was canonically a pale, hooked-nose, greasy-haired half-blood with sallow skin. This is just race-swapping for the sake of it. Books matter more than modern checkboxes.”
A third added, “I truly think this was a generational casting mistake… Adam Driver could have played the most significant, and emotional role of his life… as Snape.”
In an interview published last week, Paapa told The Times that since joining the cast last year, he has been subjected to messages from people threatening to harm him.
Actor Paapa Essiedu revealed that he has been receiving serious threats following his casting as Professor Snape
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He said, “I’ve been told, ‘Quit, or I’ll m**der you.’ The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and k*ll you.’”
“While I hope I’ll be okay, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in ‘Harry Potter.’”
The discussion resonated online, with one user urging viewers and Harry Potter fans to “criticise the show not the actors — no personal attacks — it is simply evil.”
While the new casting has faced intense scrutiny, several high-profile figures from the original films and the series’ creator have stepped forward to defend the new actors and the creative direction.
Radcliffe, who famously played Harry Potter in the film franchise, has been among the most vocal supporters, urging the public and media to let the new actors “just get on with it.”
He has also asked fans not to constantly compare the new cast to the originals and reportedly wrote a letter to Dominic, the new Harry, congratulating him and wishing him a better experience than he had.
“They’re going to catch a lot of the flak caused by incompetent producers mishandling source material yet again,” wrote one netizen
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