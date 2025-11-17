Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Liminal Space Photo? (Closed)

by

Do you ever get “that feeling” when you look at a photo? A school at night? A non-descript office hallway. Maybe an empty shopping mall, or a house with no furniture. Perhaps the most famous example of this is the Backrooms. Most people are disturbed by these photos, and are uncomfortable around them. But there are some liminal spaces that are comforting. That is what this post it. Pandas, please find and post the most comforting liminal space you have, whether it’s off the internet, or a photo you took yourself.

#1 Liminal Space

#2 I Took This On My Trip To Puerto Rico!

#3 I’m Not Sure If This Counts But…

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
