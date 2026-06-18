“Are You A Geography Genius?”: Identify The Location Of These 19 Famous Places To Prove It

The world is full of famous landmarks, hidden regions, massive deserts, and places you’ve definitely heard of, but can you actually identify their location?
In this quiz, you’ll travel across continents, islands, mountains, and world-famous destinations without ever leaving your seat.
Your challenge is simple: figure out where each location is.
Ready to put your world knowledge to the test? Let’s see how many locations you can identify. 🌍
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: AK Photography
Follow Us