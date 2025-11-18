Hey Pandas, What Kids’ Show Have You Almost Forgotten About? (Closed)

by

I tried to remember some shows from when I was a kid and there were a few obscure ones I had almost forgotten about. Do you have similar shows?

#1

Some of the ones I just remembered are- Grizzly Tales for Gruesome Kids, Soupe Opéra, Erky Perky, The Trap Door, The Book Place, Agro’s Cartoon Connection, Five Children and It, Funnybones, Pigeon Boy, Where’s Wally, Albert the 5th Musketeer, Help! I’m a Teenage Outlaw, Magic Mountain, Pig’s Breakfast , Tiny Planets, Atomic Betty, Carl², Growing Up Creepie, George Shrinks and George and Martha

#2

The serious series (serious Arctic, serious Amazon, serious jungle, and whatever else there was), where they had 8 teenagers from the uk spend time living in those areas. Actually hated these shows, so I’d blocked them out of my memories until watching latest season of taskmaster and realising Susan Wokoma was in Serious Jungle and it all came flooding back.

#3

Batman beyond. And the Gargoyles

Patrick Penrose
