Whenever My Husband Frustrates Me, I Draw A Cartoon About It

by

My husband’s one of those guys who’s funny without trying to be funny. For a while I posted some of our conversations on Facebook in a “he said, she said” format, but the humor often got lost. When I began drawing cartoons to go with the words, our conversations made more sense. This eventually led me to start a webcomic.

After cartooning for a while, I noticed my husband and I weren’t arguing as much. Apparently, I was getting out some of my frustrations through my comics. Now I just jot down things he says and tuck them away for future cartoons. It keeps him in check, and I get to express my frustrations in a healthy way. It’s a win-win!

More info: casaweenie.com

#1 Lesson Learned

#2 Sacrifice

#3 Let’s Make A Deal

#4 Honorable Mention

#5 No Tech’s A No Go

#6 Lies

#7 Chick Magnets

#8 This Little Piggy Went To Therapy

#9 Romanticide

#10 The Art Of Negotiation

