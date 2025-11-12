Whenever My Husband Frustrates Me, I Draw A Cartoon About It

My husband’s one of those guys who’s funny without trying to be funny. For a while I posted some of our conversations on Facebook in a “he said, she said” format, but the humor often got lost. When I began drawing cartoons to go with the words, our conversations made more sense. This eventually led me to start a webcomic.
After cartooning for a while, I noticed my husband and I weren’t arguing as much. Apparently, I was getting out some of my frustrations through my comics. Now I just jot down things he says and tuck them away for future cartoons. It keeps him in check, and I get to express my frustrations in a healthy way. It’s a win-win!
More info: casaweenie.com
#1 Lesson Learned
#2 Sacrifice
#3 Let’s Make A Deal
#4 Honorable Mention
#5 No Tech’s A No Go
#6 Lies
#7 Chick Magnets
#8 This Little Piggy Went To Therapy
#9 Romanticide
#10 The Art Of Negotiation
