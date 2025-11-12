Socially Awkward Artist Illustrates Her Most Embarrassing Childhood Moments, And It’s Hilarious

by

Kristie Lane is socially awkward and she has been perfecting this ‘skill’ since she was little. “As a child, I raised unholy hell,” Kristie writes. “And as an adult- well, I still do.” This multidisciplinary artist has shared her autobiographical childhood comics with the internet, and they perfectly capture the innocent fun of being a kid.

“My comics are all true, much to the frustration of my family. I’m an active walking disaster with a giant smile on my face and a slight pep in my step.” From inappropriately applying kissing techniques she learned from the TV to asking the pastor to pray for things he probably shouldn’t, it’s clear that Kristie’s early days were full of spontaneous giggles.

More info: deviantarttumblr

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
