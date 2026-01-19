Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing That Happened To You That Made You Realize You’d Had Enough?

by

What’s one thing that happened to you that made you realize you’d had enough, or made you spiral or snap. Something done by a teacher? A family member? A coworker? Some thing that made you realize that you were too good for them? Or you needed to cut things off?

#1

I was running a day-long software training course that I’d run dozens of times before. At one point, I was writing on the whiteboard, and I suddenly could hear myself talking – and I realised that I’d been pretty much doing the whole day on auto-pilot. I decided I had to move on and get a new challenge.

Patrick Penrose
