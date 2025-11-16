Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

by

A million miles away from the usual picture postcard images of the UK’s capital city, Graphic Designer and born east Londoner Gary Riley has reimagined the cover art from well-known chart-topping albums as soundtracks for the city.

Recognizable elements from the albums’ original artwork are transported to a London setting, featuring the landmarks and characters that make London what it is today.

Digitally created in Adobe’s Photoshop and InDesign, for artworks and apparel brand LondonBaby’s launch into print-on-demand products, these London concept album covers reflect the great range of pop cultural sights and sounds to be found in London. Something the city’s famed on both sides of the River Thames and beyond.

As a music lover and Londoner the project for Riley is more than a passion, it’s part of the city he wishes to share with those who know London as more than old buildings, red buses, and cups of tea.

More info: totellylondonbaby.com

#1 #3 London Concept Album Pink Floyd Remix- Dark Side Of The Shard

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#2 #1 London Concept Album Bruce Springsteen Remix – Born In London Baby

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#3 #2 London Concept Album De La Soul Remix- 1016 Feet High And Rising

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#4 #4 London Concept Album Nas Remix- Lillmatic

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#5 #5 London Concept Album Daft Punk Remix- Random Rides In London Baby

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#6 #6 London Concept Album Nirvana Remix – Nevermind It’s London Baby

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#7 #7 London Concept Album Bob Marley Remix – London Vibrations

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#8 #8 London Concept Album Wild Cherry Remix – Play That Funky Music (In London Baby)

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#9 #9 London Concept Album Dizzee Rascal Remix – Bear In Da Corner

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#10 #10 London Concept Album The Velvet Underground & Nico Remix – Velvet London Underground

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#11 #11 London Concept Album The Clash Remix – The Rent (In London Baby)

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#12 #12 London Concept Album Joy Division Remix – Unknown Pleasures (In London Baby)

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#13 #13 London Concept Album Blue Note Records/Kenny Burrell Remix – Kind Of Blue (In London Baby)

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

#14 #14 London Concept Album Sex Pistols Remix – Royally Rocking It (In London Baby)

Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Has Anything Nice Happened To You Lately?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Iconic Mermaid Statue To Be Taken Down After Critics Say It’s Inappropriate
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
The “Seinfeld Experience” is Coming to New York City
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2019
Penelope and Colin from Netflix TV show Bridgerton season 3
‘Fool Me Once,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Baby Reindeer,’ and ‘The Gentlemen’ Soaring At The Top In Netflix’s Half-Yearly Streaming Report
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2024
Modern family season 11
How The “Modern Family” Ending Came Full Circle
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2022
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favourite Type Of Biscuit Or Cookie? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.