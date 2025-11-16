Here Are Some Popular Iconic Album Covers Remixed As London Concept Albums (14 Pics)

A million miles away from the usual picture postcard images of the UK’s capital city, Graphic Designer and born east Londoner Gary Riley has reimagined the cover art from well-known chart-topping albums as soundtracks for the city.
Recognizable elements from the albums’ original artwork are transported to a London setting, featuring the landmarks and characters that make London what it is today.
Digitally created in Adobe’s Photoshop and InDesign, for artworks and apparel brand LondonBaby’s launch into print-on-demand products, these London concept album covers reflect the great range of pop cultural sights and sounds to be found in London. Something the city’s famed on both sides of the River Thames and beyond.
As a music lover and Londoner the project for Riley is more than a passion, it’s part of the city he wishes to share with those who know London as more than old buildings, red buses, and cups of tea.
More info: totellylondonbaby.com
#1 #3 London Concept Album Pink Floyd Remix- Dark Side Of The Shard
#2 #1 London Concept Album Bruce Springsteen Remix – Born In London Baby
#3 #2 London Concept Album De La Soul Remix- 1016 Feet High And Rising
#4 #4 London Concept Album Nas Remix- Lillmatic
#5 #5 London Concept Album Daft Punk Remix- Random Rides In London Baby
#6 #6 London Concept Album Nirvana Remix – Nevermind It’s London Baby
#7 #7 London Concept Album Bob Marley Remix – London Vibrations
#8 #8 London Concept Album Wild Cherry Remix – Play That Funky Music (In London Baby)
#9 #9 London Concept Album Dizzee Rascal Remix – Bear In Da Corner
#10 #10 London Concept Album The Velvet Underground & Nico Remix – Velvet London Underground
#11 #11 London Concept Album The Clash Remix – The Rent (In London Baby)
#12 #12 London Concept Album Joy Division Remix – Unknown Pleasures (In London Baby)
#13 #13 London Concept Album Blue Note Records/Kenny Burrell Remix – Kind Of Blue (In London Baby)
#14 #14 London Concept Album Sex Pistols Remix – Royally Rocking It (In London Baby)
