Sharon Stone’s Skimpy Bikini Pool Workout For Nobody 2 Stuns Fans, Bob Odenkirk Says “Can’t Wait”

Sharon Stone continues to show her commitment to staying fabulously healthy at 66.
The Oscar nominee showed off her toned physique in an Instagram video posted on Thursday (September 12).
Sharon walked out of her swimming pool after a workout in her brown-and-white striped bikini, black sunglasses, and ankle weights.
Bandit, the French bulldog she adopted as a puppy in 2016, made a special appearance at the end of the clip.
“Just finished my last workout with Coach @kristinemarie_18 before I go film NOBODY 2 with @therealbobodenkirk. So excited,” the actress captioned the post.
Thousands of users praised the actress for her dedication to fitness.
“Hope I look that great at your age. I’m sure I will,” one of them wrote.
“What a beauty you are, inside and out. You inspire me to be more healthy,” another commented.
“I love that you put in the work and you are proud of your body. Keep shining your light,” a third added.
Sharon works out as much as five times a week, according to Hello Magazine.
“I work for it. I work at everything. To me, discipline is a kind of freedom,” she explained.
Her diet consists of low-glycemic foods like quinoa, lentils, and vegetables. She also enjoys fish, lean meat, and eggs.
“I don’t eat a lot of processed food, though I haven’t been able to get potato chips out of my mind!”
The Basic Instinct star was also complimented by her A-list friends.
“YUP. ITS THAT WALK…” wrote designer Vera Wang, while actress Melanie Griffith said, “Looking gooooood girlfriend!”
Bob Odenkirk, who is set to co-star with Sharon in the action-thriller Nobody 2, commented, “Sharon, we can’t wait to work with YOU, LEGEND!”
Released in 2021, Nobody follows a family man who returns to his former life as an assassin after his family becomes the target of a Russian crime boss.
Sharon is set to star alongside Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2, a sequel to the 2021 action-thriller film
In addition to Bob, who also served as producer, the film stars Connie Nielsen, Aleksey Serebryakov, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, and Michael Ironside.
The sequel is scheduled for release on August 15, 2025. Sharon is believed to be playing a villain, but specific details about her role have not been disclosed yet.
The Golden Globe winner will also appear in the BBC biographical series Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar
Additionally, the Golden Globe winner is set to appear in Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, a biographical series produced by BBC Arts, which will be released on September 27.
Sharon first became friends with Elizabeth Taylor through her work campaigning for those with HIV/AIDS.
“She was the first person to send me one hundred roses when I had my stroke,” she said.
In the series, Sharon speaks about Elizabeth’s career, their shared history of activism, and their experiences as women in Hollywood.
