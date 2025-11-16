Hey Pandas, What Was The Stupidest Thing You Have Done When Your Brain’s Autopilot Misfired? (Closed)

We have all done something enough times that we can do it without thinking about it, but sometimes you screw up in the process, so, what was the stupidest thing you have done when your brain’s autopilot misfired.
#1
I went to the hangout with a friend at the mall, noticed extra bills in my wallet I didn’t remember putting there or why I was carrying bills, but just thought “sweet. Got more money than I thought I did.”
Over a week later, my mom calls asking me if I had gotten her books. I’m like, “what books?” Then it hit me. She gave me some money to buy her a couple copies of a book. Big, DOH!
#2
I’ll go first, one time, I was hungry, so I decided to get up and get a banana. Standard procedure, take the banana, flip it upside-down, peel from the bottom (allows you to peel banana with more simplicity.) and dumb-a**e me walks over to the trash can, opens it up, and I proceed to throw away the fruit and take a bite of the peel.
#3
I said have fun instead of goodnight.
Water on the toothpaste tune instead of my tooth brush
#4
Went into autopilot while playing guitar (happens every now and then if I get really familiar with a song) went to adjust my amp and ended up turning off my minifridge.
#5
Forgot about the whole “holding your breath thing” when I was swimming
#6
Threw my phone in the bin instead of the rubbish I was supposed to throw away
