Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, And We’ve Gathered 93 Funny Examples

A good way to approach dating is to consider what you bring to the table (sometimes literally) but way too often, people think that they can put in zero effort and get their dream partner just because they feel like it.
So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from this Facebook group dedicated to men vastly overestimating their market value and getting shamed for it online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, brace yourself for some truly hot takes, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories and examples in the comments down below.
More info: Facebook
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There is a well-documented psychological phenomenon called the Lake Wobegon effect, named after Garrison Keillor’s fictional town where “all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average.” The idea is simple: most people believe they are above average in ways that are statistically impossible.
Research published by psychological scientists has consistently shown that this bias is particularly strong in men when it comes to self-assessed attractiveness and social desirability. The dating market, as it turns out, is one of the sharpest mirrors this bias has ever been held up to.
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Data from dating apps tells a story that many men would rather not hear. A widely circulated analysis of OKCupid’s own user data found that women rated approximately 80 percent of men as below average in attractiveness. Men, meanwhile, rated women on a much more even bell curve.
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This is not necessarily a statement about physical looks alone. It reflects the full package that women are evaluating, including how a man presents himself, communicates, and carries himself in a profile. The gap between how men perceive themselves and how they are actually perceived is not a small rounding error. It is enormous.
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Part of the reason for this gap is that men are rarely given honest feedback. Social dynamics tend to protect male egos in ways that do not extend equally to women. A man who strikes out repeatedly may be told he is “too good for her” or that women “don’t know what they’re missing,” rather than receiving any constructive insight.
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This is probably the most disgusting interaction I’ve ever had with a man. I didn’t just see red, I was transported straight to hell
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This absence of honest mirrors means that unrealistic self-assessments go unchallenged for years, sometimes decades. Psychologists refer to this as a feedback vacuum, and dating coaches have written about it extensively. There is also a cultural script problem. Many men grew up absorbing media that told them the average, everyday guy was entitled to a partner who looked like a movie star, as long as he was funny or had a good heart.
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Romantic comedies, sitcoms, and advertising spent decades reinforcing the idea that men of middling effort deserved exceptional reward. That script is deeply embedded. When reality does not match the movie, it is far easier to blame the dating market or women’s standards than to examine one’s own expectations or presentation.
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Cheating on his wife and admitting he’s mass swiping without thinking while hiding his face… Don’t all line up at once! Women, stop giving these guys your bodies (if anyone is even up to that nonsense). It is our herd responsibility to let them go extinct
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Social media has added an entirely new layer of distortion. Algorithms reward confident, even outrageous self-presentation, and some men mistake online bravado for real-world desirability. Watching certain content creators perform supreme confidence while attracting attention can create a warped benchmark.
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It becomes easy to believe that simply existing and declaring one’s worth is enough, without doing the actual work of becoming a genuinely attractive, emotionally available, and growth-oriented partner.
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Image source: Men are so confused about their current market value
What behavioral economists call “overconfidence bias” is measurably higher in men than in women across a range of domains. Dating is simply one arena where this plays out with particularly visible and sometimes embarrassing results. When a man who brings very little to the table arrives with a checklist longer than a lease agreement, it is not a mystery rooted in some deep market failure.
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It is a predictable outcome of unchallenged overconfidence colliding with a world that finally has enough data to push back. The good news is that awareness is the beginning of recalibration. Understanding why the gap exists is genuinely useful, both for the men willing to reflect honestly and for everyone else trying to make sense of what they are witnessing on their timelines every single day.
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I hate men…
I invited a guy out SECOND date to a trivia night. He said he would love to go.
We get In the car. Mind you our last date was a week ago, only texting since then.
So I say “I haven’t seen you in some time, I’m happy you decided to go.” He proceededs to say “ya well it’s only been a couple of days since our last date. I just met you” (like boy get out of my car🙄) then tells me “if my social battery runs out I’ll have to leave.” Which I assume means he will let me know… and we will leave..
He seemed really anxious when we arrived so I said: “you seem anxious, are you ok?”
He said: “No, but you seem anxious.” (Ya.. BC YOUR MAKING ME ANXIOUS-)
We sit down with a group of people we planned to meet up with, it was like a social group, I’m chatting these people up, he doesn’t say a word to me. We sit for not even 5 min, he gets up, introduced himself to another member of the group. Then left without a word. About an hour later I get this message.
I drove him here… idk how he got home. Why men bro? Why do you think it’s socially acceptable to leave without a word on A DATE? Let’s just say I stopped swiping today.
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We matched on Tinder earlier this week. I told him a little about me and said we probably wouldn’t work out because we seem to have different hobbies and status in life. He said he didn’t really see it that way but we could probably be friends with benefits. He texts me yesterday around 2 pm and I respond, then don’t answer for the rest of the night. The next day in the afternoon he’s messaging me upset because I haven’t contacted him in 24 hours. I don’t message fwb everyday, but I have been answering everyday! Just not enough apparently.
Cut to him saying “I’ll just leave you alone.” Instead of answering my questions meant to clarify the situation and what I’m missing. I think the answer is that he wants my full attention whether I’m a hookup or a girlfriend, and I don’t like that. I hate when men try to make me the villain when I’m just giving the energy I receive. ALL OF OUR CONVERSATIONS HAVE BEEN S*XUAL. I was like “well I can’t be s*xting all the time in public or around friends and family??”
Tell me if I’m crazy or if he’s being incredibly whiny about a situation he agreed to.
Just in: “I guess I talk to my friends everyday so that’s why.” Buddy, fwb aren’t the same as your childhood buddy Brandon.
Edit: I just wanted to feel vindicated in my decision tbh. Sometimes I convince myself I’m being harsh when I’m not. I was never going to meet up with a dude that complains about me before we meet with no open communication
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