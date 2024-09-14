What the Early Reviews Tell Us About Joker 2

Ever since Joker took audiences by storm in 2019, Joker 2 has been one of Hollywood’s most anticipated projects. Todd Phillips‘ origin story take on the famed character was nominated for 11 Oscars and saw Joaquin Phoenix take home the gold for Best Actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir for Best Original Score. On October 4, 2024, Joker: Folie à Deux will finally land in movie theaters.
As the sequel rapidly approaches, audiences and critics alike are weighing in on its bold new direction. With a mix of musical elements, a narrative shift, and varying opinions on Lady Gaga‘s role, Joker: Folie à Deux has ignited conversations that underscore the complexities of sequels and the evolution of iconic characters. So, here’s what the early reviews tell us about the movie.
Todd Phillips Has Taken the Sequel in a Different Direction
2019’s Joker defied expectations and formulated a unique backstory to the character of the Joker. As the movie opens, we meet Arthur Fleck, a party clown and struggling comedian who spends the majority of his life caring for his ill mother. As his mental-health begins to decline, society shuns him and he transcends into a life of crime. The grisly finale of the movie sees Arthur paint his face in makeup and kill TV presenter Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) live on air.
Based on the reviews, Joker: Folie à Deux will still explore the mental health problems of Arthur as he is sent to Arkham Asylum, where he meets Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga). This section of the film reportedly takes over the first hour until Arthur heads to trial for his crimes. To that, many critics have had their expectations flipped once again as the movie unveils itself to be more of a courtroom drama as apposed to the beginning of Joker’s reign of terror on Gotham City, which the end of the first movie suggested it may lead to. This unexpected shift has led to many critics feeling underwhelmed with Joker 2 – such as Variety, who said: “there’s no longer any danger to his presence. He’s not trying to kill someone, and he’s not leading a revolution. He’s just singing and (on occasion) dancing his way into his Joker daydream.”
However, some critics have praised Todd Phillips‘ ability to play against the audience’s expectations. Deadline hailed Joker 2 a “Brilliant Musical Return To A World Of Madness”. To that, they lauded the movie’s production value, cinematography, score, and Joaquin Phoenix’s lead performance, saying: “he tap dances, sings and sells this role like no other — if not topping his Oscar-winning turn in Joker, at least finding a way to take him in different, wholly surprising direction.”
The Movie’s Musical Elements Have Divided Critics
One of the most striking elements of Joker 2 is its incorporation of a musical format, which stands in stark contrast to the gritty, Joker-centric narrative of its predecessor. While the original film was a dark exploration of Arthur Fleck’s descent into madness, the sequel promises a more theatrical approach, blending intense emotions with song and dance. According to The Independent, Joker: Folie à Deux will see Phoenix and Gaga perform song-and-dance routines to classic existing songs like “Get Happy,” “For Once in My Life” and “That’s Life”. This bold choice has led to mixed reviews.
On one hand, some critics praise the ambition of blending musical elements into a story that centers on one of pop culture’s most infamous villains. For example, The Guardian stated that the movie’s musical components give the picture a “structure and flavour that the first film didn’t have.” However, The Standard labelled the movie “depressingly dull and plodding”, and said: “If we had had a bit more comic book action and a little less singing, this could have been a truly outstanding film.”
Lady Gaga’s Star Power May Be Wasted in Joker 2
One of the major draws of Joker 2 was the casting of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn – a fierce, iconic character with a complex relationship with the Joker. The superstar song-writer turned actress has been on a roll since proving her cinematic prowess in 2018’s A Star Is Born, to which she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2019 Academy Awards. She then garnered further critical acclaim for her role in Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci, in 2021.
While Joker: Folie à Deux should be poised as her biggest role to date, many critics have slated the movie for its under-use of her character. IGN critic Siddhant Adlakha expressed how the romance between Quinn and Arthur is quickly side-lined, saying it is “bogged down by a lengthy courtroom saga, which not only keeps the dazzling Lady Gaga away from the spotlight, but centres the movie entirely around its own predecessor.” Want to read more about Joker: Folie à Deux ahead of its release? Here’s our top five moments from the teaser trailer.
