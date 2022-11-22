What is Sharon Osbourne Up to Now?

Sharon Osbourne To Hell & Back is the documentary that no one saw coming. This is the show about a woman whose world was turned upside down after one comment, and the title is aptly chosen for how she felt afterward. This is not Sharon Osbourne’s first foray into the world of television. The star and wife of longtime rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has been on television before. She’s been a talk show host. Osbourne is a reality star. She’s been through just about everything designed to break a person, and she’s managed to come out on the other side over and over again. Sharon is a woman who has led a fascinating life, and she’s telling her story now. Sharon Osbourne To Hell & Back is currently streaming on Fox Nation, and it tells the story of how she was branded a racist.
It all Began with Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan once made it clear that he does not agree with much that’s been said by Meghan Markle over the years. The former actress met and married Prince Harry – Princess Diana’s youngest son. They met in 2016. They were engaged in 2017. The couple got married in 2018. Their first child was born in 2019. Their second child was born in 2021. However, things got hairy for the couple in 2020. Everyone was shocked when they announced they’d be removing themselves from the royal family as working members and they’d move to California.
They did, too, and the world was shaken. For two years now, the Royal Family has been plagued with rumors that they are in the midst of a rift, and the world blames Meghan Markle. Piers Morgan is not a fan of Markle, and he’s made it clear time and time again that he sees the holes in her stories and the things that don’t make sense and that he does not care for her, and some people are coming down hard on his opinions while others agree. When Sharon Osbourne agreed with his statements, she was labeled racist. That comment caused a rift in “The Talk’s” panel, and Osbourne and another host fought.
Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out
Following the agreement she had with Piers Morgan, she faced a lot of backlash. Her show was put on hiatus as a result, and some people she worked with came out and said she’s racist, she’s said racist things, and they shared their own opinions. “Piers felt that Meghan was making up stories. He was branded a racist, and because I supported him, I was branded a racist. I was this lamb that was slaughtered that morning,” said Osbourne of the moment the world turned on her.
She’s now being given the opportunity to share her own side of the story through her documentary, and it’s been a situation. Sharon Osbourne and her family, including her husband and their kids, have received death threats. She’s so upset by what’s happened in her life that she’s ready to move back to England after spending the better of four decades living in the states. Osbourne is unhappy, she’s scared, and she never saw this coming.
She’s Got Friends Speaking Out for Her
At the end of the day, though, Sharon Osbourne has many people speaking out in support of her. They’re taking the opportunity to share their own stories in support of the star, and one of those women is the former host of Dancing with the Stars and The Talk, Carrie Ann Inaba. She said, “It was so unfair that she was labeled something that she wasn’t,” said Inaba in the documentary.
Would Sharon Osbourne Go Back to The Talk?
Something that her fans have been inquiring about recently is her desire to go back to the talk show that ousted her so quickly. Sharon Osbourne To Hell & Back has been something she’s worked on since she left the show, and she’s not spoken much about it until recently. “Nothing would make me go back to The Talk, with their hypocrisy and lies at that company. Nothing would make me go there. I’d rather go to Afghanistan on holiday,” she said honestly about her feelings. Though she’s still close to some of the women she sat at the table with in the past, she’s clearly uninterested in a return.
At the moment, Osbourne and her husband are moving back to the United Kingdom. She’s clear that she no longer feels safe in California and is not happy with how things are going there. She’s not shy about it, though her husband has made it clear that moving back is not something he really wants to do.