“Which Historical Figure Are You Like?”: Take This 24 Question Personality Quiz To Find Out

At some point, most of us have wondered who we would have been if we had been born a few centuries earlier. Probably not royalty (the odds were never good), but maybe someone who left a mark. A thinker, a fighter, a schemer with excellent timing.
The thing is, personality does not really change across the centuries. The same traits that make someone a great general today would have made them a great general in 44 BCE. The person who reorganizes the office supply closet unprompted would have been the same person meticulously labeling scrolls. History is just us, wearing older clothes.
So we built a quiz to figure out which historical figure you actually line up with. Not who you admire, and not who you wish you were at your most flattering, but the one whose instincts match yours.
You might get the restless genius who never finishes anything. You might get the one who reads a room in three seconds flat. You might get the one who would rather be burned at the stake than admit they were wrong, which, no judgment, is a personality type we all know.
Answer honestly rather than aspirationally, and let us see who you really are underneath it all.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀
Follow Us