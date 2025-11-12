I Make Lamps From Microphones

Hello,
I’m Leen, I recently started a “new hobby”. Home made lamps made from microphone Shells.
It all started with an idea I had for a chandelier for my living room –
the perfect combination between my love for music and my need for a creative outlet. Thanks to my professional background as a sound technician I managed to give life to my idea and the concept of Microphone Mania was born; lamps made from microphones!
So here I am now, in my living room, running my own webstore and soldering microphone lamps in my studio.
I like making the standard items, but from time to time I find old retro shells online, I always get excited when they arrive. It’s so nice and exciting to see if I can convert the old and broken to something new and useful.
I love seeing my products make their way all over the world and ending up in bars, stores and homes. It never ceases to amaze me and I’m grateful this is happening to me.
I’ll never stop looking for new ideas and expand my technical knowledge so I can keep growing as a creative artist.
Thank you for reading my story, and sharing it with the world :)
More info: microphonmania.com
Personal living room pendant
Haning Shure SM58 Lamp
Studio Microphone on Stand
Hanging Retro Microphone Lamp
