Draw-Tography

by

Looking at photos or trying to understand the world around you has become as everyday as reading road signs. Or Bar-El uses his illustration skills to take seemingly ordinary everyday scenes and adding his commentary to it.

He has a lot to say about how we treat the elderly, the homeless, or traditions, and on our addiction to our smart-devices.

More info: draw-tography.com

#1 Gentrification

Image source: Or Bar-El

#2 Signal?

Image source: Or Bar-El

