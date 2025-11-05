81 Interesting Pics That Answer Questions You Didn’t Know You Needed To Ask

What would it look like if bees built a nest in some discarded appliance? How much salt can you actually get from a few jars of saltwater? There are all sorts of questions that people will often idly think about, never hoping to actually get an answer. But, as luck would have it, the universe has a way of making things happen.

So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting examples of people’s wildest hypotheticals actually coming true and someone being around to get a picture of it. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1 This Phenomenon Happens When The Ice Freezes Over And Methane Gas Gets Trapped, Creating Amazing Textures & Bubbles

Image source: boi_thats_my_yeet

#2 My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened

Image source: JuddJasper

#3 This Is What Happens When You Use Flash On An Owl. I Wasn’t Ready

Image source: massimo_bragi

#4 My Venus Flytrap Is Flowering

Image source: VeryNiceSmileDental

#5 Eruption Happening In St. Vincent

Image source: Cereys

#6 What Happens When Foam Filler Has A Slow Leak

Image source: Bleecampbell

#7 Sir, That Is Obviously A Beach Demon

Image source: SantaCruzBio

#8 This Is What Happens When The Triple Foam Breaks At The Car Wash

Image source: GallowBoob

#9 The Melting Point Of Gallium Metal Is So Low, This Is What Happens When You Hold It In Your Hand

Image source: UnifiedQuantumField

#10 This Is What It Looks Like When A Vine Wall Falls Off The Side Of The Wall

Image source: slddngwthtgrs

#11 I Found Out This Is What Happens When Your Cell Phone Vibrates While Trying To Take A Picture Of The Chicago Skyline

Image source: poppinpez333

#12 What Happens When You Park Atop MT Washington

Image source: FirstRoundBye

#13 Square Waves Happen When Two Separate Weather Systems Collide

Image source: Satan_Loves_You_Too

#14 For The 1st Time In 165 Years, The Aurora Australis Appeared In Patagonia, Chile. And It Happened Right Over Our House

Image source: NeillDrake

#15 My Uncle Is A Fisherman, Caught This Lobster Off Felix Cove, Nfld Yesterday. Half Male, Half Female

Image source: okanagandude

#16 Lahaina Noon Is When A Subsolar Point Is In Hawaii

During the high noon of that day, all shadows are cast directly downward, causing straight vertical poles such as these to look like they are photoshopped, or are in a cheap indie video game.

Image source: arenten

#17 What Happens When Lightning Strikes A Carbon Fiber Tripod

Image source: iPhonefondler

#18 What It Looks Like When A Cat Licks Cheese

Image source: IansjonesPGH

#19 This Is What Happens When High Voltage Lines Touch The Ground

Image source: adudeguyman

#20 A Museum Demonstrating What Happens When You Let Visitors Touch Marble

Image source: Caljino

#21 Apparently You Can’t Mix Coke Zero And Fanta

Image source: FailingKomet

#22 My Dad Put Food Coloring On Icicles

Image source: whirlpoolin

#23 I Peeled A Passion Fruit

Image source: gacha_mind

#24 A Friend Left A Glass Bowl Outside, And A Wasp Nest Happened To Be Nearby

Image source: Crabcaked

#25 I Opened A Decade Old Play-Doh Container To Find It Had Grown Crystals

Image source: sumthininteresting

#26 I Boiled Down 5 Gallons Of Seawater And This All The Salt

Image source: jefpatnat

#27 This Is What Happens When A Cat Touches A Plasma Ball

Image source: the_dead_icarus

#28 Whenever It Freezes This Happens To Our Spare Bedroom Windows

Image source: OMurph3

#29 My Monster Zero Turned Red When I Accidentally Froze It

Image source: fortifier22

#30 What Happens To Windmills When There’s Fog

Image source: Vmoney1337

#31 Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight

These yellow and green skies are formed by a combination of blue light (from rain, hail, and suspended water) and yellow light (from the sun low in the sky). This storm is particularly dramatic because it’s forming on the inside of a shelf cloud, which are the leading edges of thunderstorms.
While green/yellow skies aren’t a good tool for forecasting severe weather (such as tornadoes), this coloration in the sky will generally only form with deep convection (read: really big thunderstorms). These are the kinds of storms that are more likely to form tornadoes.

Image source: SoDakZak

#32 It Was Snowing. But Instead Of Snowflakes There Were Snowsticks

Image source: irbis056

#33 I Accidentally Set My Phone Down On Some Acetone At Work, Now It Looks Like This

Image source: reddit.com

#34 An Ostrich Born Without Feathers

Image source: oddballzpfmagic

#35 The Way The Ice Froze On The Rim After Driving

Image source: Jumpy_Simool

#36 I Left This Cup In My Car And After A Couple Days In The Sun, The Lid Flattened Out

Image source: the-talking-goat

#37 This Is What Happens To Aluminium When A 1/2 Oz Piece Of Plastic Hits It At 15,000 MPH In Space

Image source: tpb01

#38 This Is What Happens When You Leave A Pack Of Gummy Bears In A 105 Degree Car

Image source: yellowcyclone

#39 What Happens When You Gain 50 Lbs And Don’t Take Your Rings Off

Image source: jenn2323

#40 Frozen Steam Coming Out From A Branch Forming Thin Sensitive Strokes Of Ice – A Very Rare Happening At Least Where I Live

Image source: Joohansson

#41 My Phone Glitched While Taking A Picture Of The Sunset And This Happened

Image source: Ardellia

#42 What Happens When You Forget To Roll Your Window Up Before A Snowstorm

Image source: dopeedits

#43 What Happens When You Blow Bubbles In 15 F

Image source: tiffzilla

#44 My Mom Microwaved Some Birdseed To Disinfect It Before Putting It In A Beanbag And Accidentally Made Tiny Popcorn

Image source: xXBonerPrinceXx

#45 Unintentionally Left A Bottle Of Rice Vinegar With The Cap Off & Became An Accidental Fruit Fly Trap

Image source: ilanajoy

#46 Accidental Bleach Spill Lifted Printed Letters From Nikwax Label

Image source: thespaceghetto

#47 Accidentally Sat On An Extremely Dusty Ledge

Image source: vjb021594

#48 My Sister Accidentally Left Some Salt Water In Her Ceramic Mug Overnight And Salt Crystals Seeped Through

Image source: dragoneerdude

#49 My Mom Works At The Bank, An Elderly Couple Gave Her Microwaved Money, Thinking It Will Clean It From Viruses

Image source: ronderon

#50 Here’s What Will Happen To Potato Sprouts After 3 Weeks If You Let Them Grow

Image source: Ganessa

#51 This Is What Broccoli Looks Like If You Don’t Harvest It

Image source: UnsaidSleet4223

#52 My Salt Lamp Has Mysteriously Leaked

Image source: amamartin999

#53 What Happens When A Small Space Debris Object Hits A Spacecraft

This image shows the results of a lab test impact between a small sphere of aluminum traveling at approximately 6.8 km/second and a block of aluminum 18 cm thick. This test simulates what can happen when a small space debris object hits a spacecraft.

Image source: esa.int

#54 I Was Cleaning Out The Fridge When I Discovered Two Hidden Eggs That Must Have Been There For Years. The Whites Dried Out And The Yolks Are Hard As Rock

Image source: Krazywolve

#55 My Grandmother Accidentally Put One Of Her Leather Gloves In The Washing Machine

Image source: besteella

#56 My Brother-In-Law’s Side Mirror Broke, Allowing Water To Seep Between And Create This Interesting Effect

Image source: Static914

#57 If You Were Wondering How Far A Bag Of Chips Bought In Indiana Could Be Driven Up Pikes Peak In Colorado Before It Pops, The Answer Is 8 Miles Past The Entrance

Image source: asdfgdhtns

#58 The Flame Coming Out Of My Melting Furnace Looked Like I Was Cremating A Unicorn When I Was Melting Some Aluminum Cans Last Night

Image source: IsentropicExpansion

#59 Tried To Go Magnet Fishing In Volcanic Lake, Sand Was Magnetic

Image source: Babalou0

#60 My New Mug Has A Paw Print On The Bottom, But When I Wash It The Soap Bubbles Make It Look Like It’s Covered In Paw Prints

Image source: budderscotche

#61 When You Leave Your Books In Your Garage For 20 Years, The Termites That Eat Them Make Rorschach Tests

Image source: Nebkheperure

#62 What Happens To Potatoes After A Year In The Cellar

Image source: Daniel_XXL_69

#63 This Apple Was Damaged At Some Point And Then Healed Itself. It Isn’t Squishy Or Mushy At All, Completely Firm And Normal

Image source: Desirai

#64 If You’re Bored In The Winter Time, Go To A Car Wash When It’s Freezing For A Satisfying, Artistic Discovery

Image source: SickNumbles

#65 I Put My Candle Out With Drops Of Water And This Is What It Looked Like When It Cooled

Image source: VaultDweller837

#66 My Mom Accidentally Melted A Plastic Plate In Her Oven. When She Pried It Out, It Looked Like Fire

Image source: virtualRefrain

#67 This Is What Happens When You Throw All Your “Worthless” Cuttings In A “Give Up” Pot

This year, any time someone said “what do I do with this?”, it went in THE pot. Obviously, they weren’t worthless cuttings, and we ended up with this! It sat next to the planting table, and I’ve been admiring its resilience all summer!

Image source: the_voodoo_sauce

#68 Accidentally Left Salt Water In An Old Mug For Too Long And This Is What Happened

Image source: Harris_Octavius

#69 I Froze Some Watermelon Balls, An Hour Later They Looked Like They Had Grown Frosty Curly-Q’s

Image source: PolkaDotPrairie

#70 Ice Tea Froze In The Fridge And Self-Separated

Image source: freethebeers

#71 Poured Hot Tea And The Glass Split In The Middle

Image source: yrabl81

#72 Let An Onion Go Bad In The Fridge. This Is What Happens Apparently

Image source: SaltyMargarita

#73 What Happened To This “All Natural Soap” After Sitting In The Shower For A Few Months

Image source: Sacred_Stardust

#74 What Happens When Wood Is Burnt With High Voltage

Image source: -N3ptun3-

#75 I Put A Carrot Stub In Water To See What Would Happen And Accidentally Created A Tiny Island

Image source: gopperman

#76 What Happens When You Don’t Trim Your Horse’s Shoes

Image source: hoikarnage

#77 I Accidentally Froze This Raw Egg By Putting It At The Back Of My Fridge

Image source: Prism___lights

#78 LEGO Sent Me A Letter Along With My Missing Part

Image source: About_56_Ninjas

#79 Petrified Ladder In France

Water full of minerals is dripping down on the ladder for a long time. The minerals stick to the ladder and after some time you have this result.

Image source: TroubledReward

#80 Pepper That Fell Behind The Fridge Dried Perfectly Instead Of Molding

Image source: Only1Schematic

#81 This Is What Happens When You Crush A Cake

Image source: sofiaspicehead

