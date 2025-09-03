Side-By-Side ‘Genetic Portraits’ Of Family Members Show Just How Strong Family DNA Is (24 Pics)

Ulric Collette is a photographer and graphic designer who explores family connections in a unique way. His series, Genetic Portraits, combines photos of relatives to show how they look alike. What started as a fun experiment with his son has grown into a striking collection of images.
By carefully blending photos, Ulric highlights surprising similarities and differences between family members. From parents and children to siblings and grandparents, his portraits make us think about how genetics shapes the way we look.
#1 Brothers: Éric, 39 And Dany, 31
#2 Sisters: Catherine, 26 And Véronique, 32
#3 Twins: Laurence And Christine, 25
#4 Son/Mother: Renaud, 17 And Madineg, 41
#5 Brothers: Francis, 37 And Jérome, 39
#6 Brother/Sister: Nathan, 22 And Ismaëlle, 23
#7 Cousins: Ulric, 34 And Justine, 34
#8 Father/Son: Claude, 54 And Benoit, 23
#9 Grandmother/Granddaughter: Ginette, 61 And Ismaëlle, 12
#10 Daughter/Mother: Judith, 25 And Suzanne, 51
#11 Daughter/Mother: Marilène, 35 And Réjeane, 64
#12 Daugther/Mother: Pascale And Ghislaine
#13 Father/Daugther: Hâm, 64 And Sophea, 37
#14 Twins: Christine And Laurence, 25
#15 Daugther/Mother: Sophea, 37 And Sophal, 62
#16 Son/Mother: Ludwig, 33 And Laurence, 59
#17 Sisters: Amélie, 42 And Catherine, 35
#18 Son/Father: Nathan, 22 And Ulric, 45
#19 Daugther/Father: Ismaëlle, 23 And Ulric, 45
#20 Son/Father: Ulric, 45 And Denis, 77
#21 Sister/Brother: Pascale, 45 And David, 36
#22 Sisters: Justine, 34 And Émilie, 36
#23 Mother/Daugther : Mireille, 37 And Juliette, 14
#24 Sisters: Sam, 15 And Maxim, 16
