Side-By-Side ‘Genetic Portraits’ Of Family Members Show Just How Strong Family DNA Is (24 Pics)

Ulric Collette is a photographer and graphic designer who explores family connections in a unique way. His series, Genetic Portraits, combines photos of relatives to show how they look alike. What started as a fun experiment with his son has grown into a striking collection of images.

By carefully blending photos, Ulric highlights surprising similarities and differences between family members. From parents and children to siblings and grandparents, his portraits make us think about how genetics shapes the way we look.

More info: Instagram | geneticportraits.ca

#1 Brothers: Éric, 39 And Dany, 31

Image source: geneticportraits

#2 Sisters: Catherine, 26 And Véronique, 32

Image source: geneticportraits

#3 Twins: Laurence And Christine, 25

Image source: geneticportraits

#4 Son/Mother: Renaud, 17 And Madineg, 41

Image source: geneticportraits

#5 Brothers: Francis, 37 And Jérome, 39

Image source: geneticportraits

#6 Brother/Sister: Nathan, 22 And Ismaëlle, 23

Image source: geneticportraits

#7 Cousins: Ulric, 34 And Justine, 34

Image source: geneticportraits

#8 Father/Son: Claude, 54 And Benoit, 23

Image source: geneticportraits

#9 Grandmother/Granddaughter: Ginette, 61 And Ismaëlle, 12

Image source: geneticportraits

#10 Daughter/Mother: Judith, 25 And Suzanne, 51

Image source: geneticportraits

#11 Daughter/Mother: Marilène, 35 And Réjeane, 64

Image source: geneticportraits

#12 Daugther/Mother: Pascale And Ghislaine

Image source: geneticportraits

#13 Father/Daugther: Hâm, 64 And Sophea, 37

Image source: geneticportraits

#14 Twins: Christine And Laurence, 25

Image source: geneticportraits

#15 Daugther/Mother: Sophea, 37 And Sophal, 62

Image source: geneticportraits

#16 Son/Mother: Ludwig, 33 And Laurence, 59

Image source: geneticportraits

#17 Sisters: Amélie, 42 And Catherine, 35

Image source: geneticportraits

#18 Son/Father: Nathan, 22 And Ulric, 45

Image source: geneticportraits

#19 Daugther/Father: Ismaëlle, 23 And Ulric, 45

Image source: geneticportraits

#20 Son/Father: Ulric, 45 And Denis, 77

Image source: geneticportraits

#21 Sister/Brother: Pascale, 45 And David, 36

Image source: geneticportraits

#22 Sisters: Justine, 34 And Émilie, 36

Image source: geneticportraits

#23 Mother/Daugther : Mireille, 37 And Juliette, 14

Image source: geneticportraits

#24 Sisters: Sam, 15 And Maxim, 16

Image source: geneticportraits

