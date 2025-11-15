Pandas, What Is Something You Like, But Are Ashamed Of Revealing? (Closed)

by

Tell me something you absolutely love, but because people do not like it, you’ve kept silent!

#1

cop shows

#2

I’m obsessed with cartoons meant for kids.

Animaniacs, DuckTales, Pinky and the Brain, Looney Tunes, Mickey Mouse.

I’m not an adult, but I’m not exactly in the age range these shows are aimed for.

#3

Uhh probably watching my little pony 6 times as a teen (still my comfort show) ITS AMAZING dont judge me

#4

I love kpop and BTS , but since people in my country are not in favour , i dont tell people !

#5

Tamagotchis.

#6

I normally like kids movies and shows. It’s embarrassing especially since a lot of people I know were watching r rated movies when they were 9

#7

kpop, but everyone judges me for it

#8

I loved watching TV drama and reality TV that was mostly marketed for women, like America’s Next Top Model, etc. Why is it shameful? Well, I was a male, and I should like male things, like cars and stuff. Now I don’t care, honestly, as people don’t have that much prejudice against it.

#9

I have a thing for vaudeville

#10

I like watching blackhead and zit videos lol I don’t know why but I do

#11

Shounen Ai (soft boys love) and Yuri (girls love)

#12

I love NSFW, and, let me tell you, it hits different every time.

#13

I love yaoi and bl id never in hell tell anyone besides my best friend my favorite bl is 19 days and another i cant mention for reasons

