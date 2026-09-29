“What Happens If?”: 80 Interesting And Cool Photos Of Things You Might Not Have Seen Before

Life is weird, humans are strange, and we are just living on a giant blob that’s more bizarre than we can imagine. It’s full of mysteries we have been trying to solve for ages, yet we keep discovering new ones all the time. Sometimes, these realizations also come accidentally and blow us away.
Some netizens stumbled upon it, while others went looking for answers to the question, “What happens if…?” Either way, the results were pretty astonishing, and they just had to share them with the world. We have compiled the most interesting and cool pictures for you. But be prepared to be stunned before you scroll down!
#1 This Happens If You Don’t Eat Your Artichoke Right Away
#2 My Black Shirt Got A Solar Tie-Dyed After Years Of Laying In The Back Of My Car
#3 Planting 90k Trees Takes A Few Inches Off Of A Shovel
As children, everything fascinates us because it’s all so new. From trying to make sense of our own fingers as babies to conducting the weirdest experiments as we grow older, human curiosity is always alive. In fact, it is as natural for humans as breathing.
According to cognitive scientist and researcher Elizabeth Bonawitz, curiosity is innate in all humans — a sensation much like hunger or thirst. “Curiosity acts as a kind of filter you put over the world to help the mind decide what information to attend to,” she says. “It’s a physiological response that helps drive action and decision-making to support learning.”
#4 This Record Was Left In A Car In The Summer
#5 Clear Furnace Filter vs. 2 Weeks Of Wildfires
#6 My Mom Microwaved Some Birdseed To Disinfect It Before Putting It In A Beanbag, And Accidentally Made Tiny Popcorn
Experts at Verywell Mind explain that genes and environment influence curiosity, a trait that plays a vital role in neural development and learning. Also, it turns out that dopamine and novelty-seeking behavior are linked to curiosity, affecting our urge to explore.
No wonder we constantly tinker with things, trying to understand everything about them. So next time your mind reels over some mystery, don’t hesitate to blame it on your genes.
#7 Ice Fur Is When A Soggy Stump Goes Through A Hard Freeze
#8 Here’s What Happens In 180 Mph Wind, If You’re Wearing A Long Sleeve Shirt
#9 Here’s How Titanium Changes Color If You Hit It With Different Voltages
Sometimes, this curiosity is so great in a few people that they feel the need to test the “what if…?” scenario. But it might also come with risk, and they might ignore it. Basically, our brain treats new information like a reward. It makes the potential damage seem like a small price to pay for the satisfaction of finally knowing the answer. In fact, this intrinsic motivation is so strong that it overrides common sense.
#10 Left My Car Sitting At Work For A Little Over A Month. Went To Go Pick It Up Today And The Interior Is Covered In Mold. Fml
Image source: The_Uninspired_One
#11 What Happens To Potatoes After A Year In The Cellar
Image source: Daniel_XXL_69
#12 My Girlfriend Fell With Her Bike And Her Eyelashes Are Embedded In Her Broken Glasses
Image source: Wonderjoy
However, it’s all thanks to their curiosity that we get to see these intriguing images. But what is it about these pictures that actually fascinates us? To understand that, we have to go back to our brain and something called “Predictive Processing.”
Research defines it as “the brain’s method of organizing and interpreting sensory information by continuously generating, updating, and refining predictions to minimize the mismatch between expected and received sensory inputs, thereby enhancing the precision of its internal representations. This process lets the brain adapt effectively to dynamic, complex environments.”
#13 Bamboo That Grew Up During The Pandemic Without The Effect Of Tourists’ Touch
Image source: watercatte
#14 Coconuts Can Crack Open When They’re In The Freezer
#15 If A Bag Of Chips Gets Microwaved, It Shrinks
In simple terms, instead of waiting to see what happens, our brains constantly apply past experiences to predict what they expect to see or hear next. When what we see matches our prediction, our brain ignores the details to save energy.
But when something unexpected happens, our brain detects a “prediction error.” That’s why it’s forced to stop and pay attention to understand what’s going on. So when our brain tries to minimize surprises and suddenly a “what happens if…?” photo pops up, it grabs our attention. Our brain suddenly starts working hard to make sense of the new information that it sees.
#16 I Opened A Decade Old Play-Doh Container To Find That It Had Grown Crystals
#17 Here’s What Happens If You Keep Half A Cabbage In The Refrigerator For Way Too Long
#18 When You Heat A Marble Over A Flame And Immediately Drop It Into Cold Water:
It’s almost like a cycle, isn’t it? Some people let curiosity override them and search for answers to the question, “What happens if…?” When they realize something strange, they post about it online. And finally, when we see the pictures, they trigger our curiosity as we try to make sense of how it happened. But, hey, curiosity is a good thing, so I couldn’t mind falling into this loop, staying in it, and discovering new things all the time.
#19 I Found These Crystals At The Bottom Of A Maple Syrup Bottle That Sat In The Back Of My Fridge For A Few Years
#20 My Grandma Has Used The Same Spoon In Her Coffee For About 45 Years And It’s Gone Square
#21 Here’s What A Basketball Court Looks Like When The Pipes Under It Burst
Research shows that scientists have now been looking for ways to cultivate more curiosity in our lives, and even simple interventions could reap enormous benefits. Curiosity can boost our memory, which helps with learning. It can also increase our patience.
Similarly profound effects appear in studies of creative problem solving, with signs that curiosity helps people build more exciting and original ideas. Lastly, curiosity can also support engagement and well-being.
#22 This Is What Broccoli Looks Like If You Don’t Harvest It
Image source: UnsaidSleet4223
#23 My Venus Flytrap Is Flowering
Image source: VeryNiceSmileDental
#24 The Interior Of The Breathable Mattress My Infant Son Uses To Prevent Suffocation
Image source: smzt
Honestly, curiosity sounds like a helpful tool to have. Researchers claim it can bridge the gap between feeling stuck and living your best life. In fact, they offer 5 ways to become more curious:
- Find what fascinates you.
- Do things you don’t know how to do.
- Ask questions.
- Go to people, not Google.
- Don’t allow boredom to become you.
#25 This Is What Tree Roots Look Like
Image source: neonlights322
#26 This Is What Happens When You Let A Bag Of Milk Expire Without Opening It
Image source: Umikaloo
#27 I Peeled A Passion Fruit!
Image source: gacha_mind
Beyond those 5, looking at such interesting pictures can also make you more curious. Well, I hope this list proved entertaining and helpful in a way, dear Pandas. Which one of these bizarre pictures totally blew you away? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to jot them in the comments below or just upvote your favorites.
#28 Tripped And Fell On Concrete. I Hit The Ground So Hard It Deformed My Wedding Ring
Image source: BushyEyes
#29 A Vine Grew Around This Little Tree And The Tree Absorbed It, Making It Look Like A Snake Had Woven Itself Around The Tree
Image source: goodytwotoes
#30 Today The Sky In Murcia, Spain, Turned Orange Because Of Dust From The Sahara
Image source: Nightrach
#31 Back Of A Hornet’s Nest They Made On A Window
Image source: Crasz
#32 An Ostrich Born Without Feathers
Image source: oddballzpfmagic
#33 Just 2 Girls That Went Swimming In An Outdoor Pool At −40°c
#34 Here’s What Happens If You’re Shortsighted In One Eye, Farsighted In The Other, And You Put Your Glasses In The Sun
#35 I Put Blue Food Coloring In My White Roses’ Water
#36 I Accidentally Set My Phone Down On Some Acetone At Work, Now It Looks Like This
Image source: [deleted]
#37 When I Took A Photo Of A Full Moon From My Car In Night Mode And Didn’t Hold The Camera Still Enough
Image source: [deleted]
#38 Accidentally Left Salt Water In An Old Mug For Too Long And This Is What Happened
Image source: Harris_Octavius
#39 Shadow Of My Glasses – Only The The Shadow Of One Lens Is Dark
Image source: [deleted]
#40 This Is What’s Inside Of A USB Drive
Image source: [deleted]
#41 This Is What A Time Lock For A Bank Vault Looks Like
Image source: purrgatory920
#42 I Guess We Forgot About A Potato In The Cupboard.. Went To Put Away Some Dishes And Found This
Image source: hugz4satan
#43 Ice Tea Froze In The Fridge And Self-Separated
Image source: freethebeers
#44 This Is What It Looks Like If You Stick Your Hand Out On The Eiffel Tower
Image source: jerrydisco
#45 My Gold Ring Gilded The Handle Of My Coffee Cup Over The Years
Image source: dubeyaneesh
#46 Poured Hot Tea And The Glass Split In The Middle
Image source: yrabl81
#47 The Salsa Dripped Onto The Copper Pot And Turned Blue
Image source: [deleted]
#48 Birds Nest Made With My Dogs Fur
Image source: MD_Lincoln
#49 My Old Phone Case Of 4 Years (Left) vs. This New One I Just Got Today (Right)
Image source: lonelyshara
#50 My Sun Glasses Allow Me To See Some Otherwise Invisible Pattern On These Car Windows
Image source: tobascofish111
#51 I Left This Cup In My Car And After A Couple Days In The Sun, The Lid Flattened Out
Image source: the-talking-goat
#52 My Sweaty Palms Have Corroded My MacBook’s Aluminum Over The Years
Image source: PlatinumRaptor95
#53 My Salt Lamp Has Mysteriously Leaked
Image source: amamartin999
#54 This Allspice In My Father-In-Law’s Cabinet Expired 31 Years Ago
Image source: jraygun13
#55 The Way The Ice Froze On The Rim After Driving
Image source: Jumpy_Simool
#56 The Color Of Our Freshly Pressed Olive Oil
Image source: gnk2018
#57 This Apple Was Damaged At Some Point And Then Healed Itself. It Isn’t Squishy Or Mushy At All, Completely Firm And Normal
Image source: Desirai
#58 My Girl Lina Has A Golden Tooth
Image source: HoneyDrops12
#59 My Brother-In-Law’s Side Mirror Broke, Allowing Water To Seep Between And Create This Interesting Effect
Image source: Static914
#60 This Is What Earth Would Look Like If It Had Rings Like Saturn
Image source: One-Spelling-Error
#61 Friend Poured Hot Bacon Fat In A Cold Glass And It Broke Clean In Half
Image source: FishBrain208
#62 My Left Eyebrow And Lashes Turned White
Image source: Sokka_621
#63 Fox Asleep On My Outdoor Couch
Image source: Extension-Sun-9651
#64 Here Are My Removed & Genetically Modified White Blood Cells, About To Be Put Back In To Hopefully Cure My Cancer! This Is T-Cell Immunotherapy!
Image source: sarahjewel
#65 My Grandpa In Front Of The Plane He Flew In World War II. He Is 97 Now
Image source: SonOfQuora
#66 There’s A House In My Attic
Image source: CatchingWindows
#67 Chicago Skyline Visible From Nearly 50 Miles Away In Indiana Dunes Sunset
Image source: wesskywalker
#68 Saturn Through My 6″ Telescope
Image source: danborja
#69 Im The Girl From The “Giant” Wolf Post. Here’s Another One Of Our Rescues, Yuki
Image source: britweins
#70 The Door Is Real—the Rest Is Graffiti
Image source: iam4real
#71 This Is What Sunset Looks Like From Space
Image source: armyfidds
#72 You Are Looking The First Image Of Another Solar System
Image source: thunde-r
#73 Tom Brown, Retired Engineer, Has Saved Around 1,200 Types Of Apples From Extinction Over 25 Years
Image source: Thomist84
#74 When The Maldivian President Held The World’s First Underwater Cabinet Meeting To Sign A Climate Change Sos
Image source: [deleted]
#75 Vilnius Has Put Up A Statue That Offers A “Portal” To The Polish City Of Lublin, Allowing People To See Each Other In Real Time
Image source: verylateish
#76 Aerial Picture Of An Uncontacted Amazon Tribe
Image source: [deleted]
#77 Lighting Up The Set Of Jordan Peele’s Nope
Image source: Naweezy
#78 I Boiled Down 5 Gallons Of Seawater And This All The Salt
Image source: jefpatnat
#79 The Expression On The Face Of The Guy Who’s Picture Fell Accurately Represents What His Expression Might Be If He Saw That His Picture Had Fallen
Image source: [deleted]
#80 Sleeping Squirrels In Their Nest On Someones Window Ledge
Image source: astacea
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