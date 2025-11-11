This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

by

Step aside, traditional white wedding cakes, geode cakes are taking over now! Covered in stunning edible crystals, these rocky confections have become the ultimate bridal must-haves this season, making brides say goodbye to the buttercream frosting and hello to colorful crystals.

Earlier this year Intricate Icings’ amethyst-inspired cake created by Rachel Teufel went viral and now we’re seeing these delicate desserts pop up everywhere. Made completely out of edible sugar, I must say, the rock candy accents make the cakes look pretty bad ass. Take a look below and let us know what you think!

The original amethyst cake by Rachel Teufel that inspired the trend

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

#1

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: threetiersforcake

#2

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: utahbrideblog

#3

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: greenweddingshoes

#4

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: sailboatsociety

#5

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: weddingchicks

#6

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: martin_minis

#7

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: kakebydarci

#8

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: kakebydarci

#9

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: mjcakeskl

#10

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: thesugaredrose

#11

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: tigrelilycakes

#12

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: greenweddingshoes

#13

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: mjcakeskl

#14

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: mjcakeskl

#15

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: emilyriggsbridal

#16

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: strictlyweddings

#17

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: cakeconservatory

#18

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: melissasweetbridal

#19

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: nadiaandco

#20

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: thesugaredrose

#21

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: katiewhitephotog

#22

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: borrowednblue

#23

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: frostens

#24

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: caperucitacupcakes

#25

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: kategracebauer

#26

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: crumbandberry

#27

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: leiba_konditer

#28

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: the_valley_cake_co

#29

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: heytherecupcake

#30

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: cakedbr

#31

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: lavendersflowers

#32

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: aurevoirdarling

#33

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: le.cakery

#34

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: lenkalandphoto

#35

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: rococoaboutique

#36

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: abbiasdelights

#37

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: pommehoonie

#38

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: cakedbr

#39

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: sugar_mamas_sweets

#40

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: themonkeycagebakery

#41

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: thebrideguide

#42

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: tafacakes

#43

This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Image source: gateauxoflove

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
58 Funny Comics Reveal The Reality Of Owning A Cat
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
We’ve Been Carrying Baby Car Seats WRONG The Whole Time And Here’s How To Do It Correctly
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
60 Crazy And Unhinged Ways People Found Out Their Partner Was Cheating
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
Woman Who Believed She Was Madeleine McCann Reveals Clues That Convinced Her In Court Testimony
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
Men in Kilts: Finale Recap
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2021
Emma Thompson’s New Movie Streaming Now
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.