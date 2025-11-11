This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet

Step aside, traditional white wedding cakes, geode cakes are taking over now! Covered in stunning edible crystals, these rocky confections have become the ultimate bridal must-haves this season, making brides say goodbye to the buttercream frosting and hello to colorful crystals.
Earlier this year Intricate Icings’ amethyst-inspired cake created by Rachel Teufel went viral and now we’re seeing these delicate desserts pop up everywhere. Made completely out of edible sugar, I must say, the rock candy accents make the cakes look pretty bad ass. Take a look below and let us know what you think!
The original amethyst cake by Rachel Teufel that inspired the trend
#1
Image source: threetiersforcake
#2
Image source: utahbrideblog
#3
Image source: greenweddingshoes
#4
Image source: sailboatsociety
#5
Image source: weddingchicks
#6
Image source: martin_minis
#7
Image source: kakebydarci
#8
Image source: kakebydarci
#9
Image source: mjcakeskl
#10
Image source: thesugaredrose
#11
Image source: tigrelilycakes
#12
Image source: greenweddingshoes
#13
Image source: mjcakeskl
#14
Image source: mjcakeskl
#15
Image source: emilyriggsbridal
#16
Image source: strictlyweddings
#17
Image source: cakeconservatory
#18
Image source: melissasweetbridal
#19
Image source: nadiaandco
#20
Image source: thesugaredrose
#21
Image source: katiewhitephotog
#22
Image source: borrowednblue
#23
Image source: frostens
#24
Image source: caperucitacupcakes
#25
Image source: kategracebauer
#26
Image source: crumbandberry
#27
Image source: leiba_konditer
#28
Image source: the_valley_cake_co
#29
Image source: heytherecupcake
#30
Image source: cakedbr
#31
Image source: lavendersflowers
#32
Image source: aurevoirdarling
#33
Image source: le.cakery
#34
Image source: lenkalandphoto
#35
Image source: rococoaboutique
#36
Image source: abbiasdelights
#37
Image source: pommehoonie
#38
Image source: cakedbr
#39
Image source: sugar_mamas_sweets
#40
Image source: themonkeycagebakery
#41
Image source: thebrideguide
#42
Image source: tafacakes
#43
Image source: gateauxoflove
