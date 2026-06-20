What Happened to ‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya?

Daniel Kaluuya is one of the most electric talents of his generation, an actor whose presence on screen often feels like a tectonic shift. Yet, in the wake of an Academy Award win and a string of blockbusters, one of the industry’s most sought-after leading men seemed to vanish into the shadows. This left people wondering whether his career was declining or whether he simply made a deliberate pivot.
So, what’s the truth here? Why haven’t we seen this esteemed thespian on the silver screen since Jordan Peele‘s Nope in 2022? Here is a breakdown of his journey from North London to Hollywood, the truth behind the bizarre “cult” rumors, and the definitive answer on his return to the screen.
From Skins to the Sunken Place: The Rise of Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya’s ascent to superstardom is a masterclass in the “slow burn” success that forges the path for many actors. He didn’t just appear in Hollywood – he fought his way through the gritty trenches of British television first. Most fans first met him as Posh Kenneth in the cult classic Skins, a role he also helped write. As the show didn’t land big in the U.S., his real turning point came from the “Fifteen Million Merits” episode of Black Mirror that caught Jordan Peele’s eye.
That one hour of television led directly to Get Out, a cultural phenomenon that earned Kaluuya his first Oscar nomination and cemented his status as a leading man. By 2021, he was an Oscar winner for his powerhouse portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. He followed this with the lead in Peele’s Nope . Then, at the height of his powers, the cameras stopped rolling.
Addressing the “Cult” Rumors
When an actor of Kaluuya’s calibre goes quiet, the internet fills the void with speculation. In 2022, Hollywood and beyond swirled with gossip as reports surfaced that Kaluuya had fired his long-time agents at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), along with his publicist, stylist, and assistants. The consensus that spread online was that he took these actions under the influence of a “life strategist” known as Heir Holiness. However, the rumors were truly sensationalized, with tabloids using phrases like “cult-like influence” due to the strategist’s unorthodox branding as a “spiritual gangster.”
The rumor really caught intensity when whispers emerged that her presence on the set of Nope caused friction with the cast and crew. But there’s some nuance here that can’t be skimmed over. Kaluuya has addressed the circulating hearsay with a mix of frustration and poise. He described the situation as a “paradigm of fame,” where unverified stories carry more weight than the truth. To him, the narrative was a result of journalists being “perplexed” by his personal choices. In a move that signalled a return to business as usual, Kaluuya signed with WME in 2025, effectively ending the era of unconventional management and silencing the more extreme rumors.
The Pivot: 59% Productions and ‘The Kitchen’
To put it buntly, Daniel Kaluuya didn’t stop working – he just changed seats. Through his production company, 59% Productions, he shifted his focus to the behind-the-scenes architecture of storytelling. In 2023, he made his directorial debut (co-directing with Kibwe Tavares) for the Netflix dystopian thriller, The Kitchen. It was a clear signal that he wanted to build his own worlds rather than just inhabit them.
Outside of major productions, he made it his mission to give back to the community, launching Centre 59, a youth theatre company at the Roundhouse in London. The group focuses on empowering the next generation of storytellers. To Kaluuya, this didn’t stand as a Hollywood hiatus – it was a community homecoming.
Is Daniel Kaluuya Returning to Acting?
Kaluuya’s brief break from the frame serves as a stark reminder that when in the public eye, you can never please everyone. Tabloids will clutch at straws and make a mountain out of a mole hill. However, he hasn’t let this break his spirit. As of 2026, the quiet period is officially over. Kaluuya has a slate of projects that prove his acting hiatus was merely a recharge.
First, he will lend his voice once again to Sony Pictures’ animated take on Spider-Man, reprising his role as Hobie Brown in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. This role has laid the path for his own spin-off titled Spider-Punk, which he has co-written with Ajon Singh. He is also set to star in Chris Rock‘s star-studded drama movie Misty Green, where he will share the screen with the likes of Rock, Adam Driver, Topher Grace, Anna Kendrick, and Rosalind Eleazar. The plot centers on the titular character, a once-esteemed actress who struggles to revive her career.
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