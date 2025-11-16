“What Conspiracy Theory Do You Believe To Your Core But Have No Evidence For?” (30 Answers)

We certainly have not yet discovered all the mysteries of the world, and that’s how we end up speculating on things. Sometimes, we just have that weird feeling in our gut when hearing about socially acceptable truths that we know of today, telling us that they might turn out to be false instead. That has happened before, so why shouldn’t it happen again? We are only human, and we do tend to make mistakes.
So, I’m sure that everybody has a conspiracy theory they believe is true despite there being little to no evidence. Therefore, I asked our community to share what they choose to believe. No judgment here.
#1
You say conspiracy theory, I say prove me wrong! I am certain that Mr. Trump has done more dishonest, despicable, morally corrupt, illegal, selfish, anti-American, treasonous, misogynistic, and immoral acts than any other president or politician in history. I’m sure that many have been put to death for treason for much less than he did in his first year of office. Yet, there is absolutely no way (January 6 Committee notwithstanding) that he will ever be held responsible. The man colluded with Russia in order to tamper with our election. Hello!? He incited the riot on January 6th making it possible for murder and injuries to occur. And those are just the few that we know about. I don’t want to hear about all the Trumpers’ denial out there. Brainwashing is real. Look it up. He deserves to be locked up in a federal penitentiary for the rest of his natural-born life. He will never be severely punished, let alone slapped on the wrist with a fine. So what does that say to the next person or organization who wants the presidency? Pretty soon the American government will be run by the highest bidder who may or may not have ties/affiliations to a foreign government. Slippery slope, people. Open your eyes.
#2
That aliens exist. Look at the night sky, all those stars are suns, and all those suns have planets, so there is NO WAY that Earth is the only planet with life.
#3
The pandemic was orchestrated by cats.
Okay, I don’t legitimately believe this, but it’s still plausible.
Pandemic happens. Everyone has to stay home. And spend more time with their cats. And do business/school over online meetings, which are infiltrated by cats.
#4
The drug companies keep really effective drugs off the market because they profit only from sick people. Once cured, a person no longer relies on the drug industry.
#5
Okay, for those who haven’t seen Beauty and the Beast, this is gonna be gibberish. So, in Belle (the first song, I think), a lady sings “I need six eggs, that’s too expensive.” But later, Gaston sings, “When I was a lad I ate four dozen eggs…now that I’m grown I eat five dozen eggs”! GASTON IS SINGLE-HANDEDLY JACKING UP EGG PRICES AND LEAVING THE EGGCONOMY IN SHAMBLES.
(Not my theory. From Tumblr.)
#6
Historian here, and I think most modern history is a lie: an edited, revised, washed down, sanitized, and censored approximation written by conservative, crusty, old white men in XIX century Europe. Our ideas of civilization, democracy, and progress are neither Western nor modern, and at worst are an ideological excuse for domination.
#7
I believe that kindness still exists.
#8
Not so much a theory per se, but it is my reasoned belief that the far right used Orwell’s 1984 as a how-to manual, rather than as a warning.
#9
There was way, way more to 9/11.
#10
Cats rule the world. We are their puppets.
#11
I know this isn’t the most original theory, and have seen it a gazillion times, but whatever.
Women’s pockets. The purse industry and the pants/other clothing industries are working together to make a ton of money. They make the pockets so dam small that we are forced to either buy men’s clothes or purses.
#12
The reason colleges in the U.S. cost so much is so you’re more pressured to join the military.
#13
I know it’s rather weird but… I think everyone is allergic to something and most people just say they aren’t allergic to anything because they haven’t found the thing they’re allergic to. I know that it’s not true but It just always kind of made sense to me.
#14
You can lie to a lie detector. See, it works based on your pulse. Your pulse is like a mirror of your feelings and thoughts. If you lie but convince yourself to be dead calm, it will read as the truth. If you make yourself uncomfortable when telling the truth, it will be detected as a lie. This is actually based on my own research, and believe it or not, IT. WORKS.
#15
I think that both loop quantum gravity AND string theory are true. Loop quantum gravity states that the universe is made of small loops, but string theory that it is made of tiny strings. My theory is that it is like knitting or crocheting. Tiny strings looped into a larger fabric.
#16
That the people in charge of this world are actively destroying things, taking away life from as many as possible, and making things absolutely miserable for us on purpose. Not sure exactly what the point of killing us all is, but I do believe they’re f*****g stuff up. And it doesn’t matter who wins any election, we can’t fix any of it by voting.
#17
Magic is real.
#18
Me and my family have a theory that Elon Musk is a supervillain. He’s super rich and kids’ names sound like sneezes. I dare you to prove me wrong
#19
Time travel. I think that there are infinite numbers of different dimensions and that people have come to our current time before.
#20
More and more I believe big industrial groups create fake product shortages in order to increase prices and push people to purchase things that they don’t need (in fear of lacking something).
Examples in France this year:
– Semiconductor shortage and now the price of a new car has almost increased by 30%
– Sunflower oil missing for weeks and went from 3€ per liter to 6,50€ “because of war in Ukraine” when the sunflower oil was already stocked and the future seeds were to be harvested months afterward.
– Mustard, same shortage, same overpricing, same lame explanations, when you could buy tons of French mustard in foreign countries at a lower cost.
– Gas/petrol these days, several reasons given (at first it was due to the success of a commercial operation, then a strike in refineries, and today no explanations at all and still many gas stations are closed or have just one type of fuel.
Some people blame the lack of foreseeing of industrial groups who didn’t buy enough to meet the demand, I think it’s done totally on purpose, less storage, fewer workers, fewer logistics, same income.
#21
I firmly believe that the car industry as well as the oil industry prevent the development of more efficient energy sources.
I also believe that many inventions that flop are actually intended to fail so that users will get back to the established products. This is achieved by intentionally flawed design and/or propaganda.
#22
Some days I’m almost convinced that there is a group running things in the background. Sort of like the Illuminati but not for anything as banal as money or power. No, they are doing it for the LOLs.
#23
The universe is a simulation for a middle schooler’s science project. Quantum physics is nuts because they didn’t want to do the math to make things actually make sense. And the speed of light was determined by their CPU clock speed. FYI, they got a C+. Any minute now they will turn it off and this nonsense will be finished.
#24
Bored Panda occasionally chooses a random word out of the dictionary and censors it.
#25
Other people have already said 9/11 and JFK so here’s another one I believe:
The Loch Ness Monster exists or did exist. I have no trouble believing land dinosaurs died out, but we can’t guarantee that sea dinosaurs did. There could be tons of giant dinosaur species at the bottom of the ocean (like in The Meg). There’ve been Nessie sightings for centuries, so a deep sea tunnel makes sense to me, maybe near a family of plesiosaurs.
#26
There was a lot of concern about QAnon before the year 2020, because 2+0+2+0=4, which is the exact amount of nipples Hitler would have had if he had 2 more nipples.
Found online.
#27
All those images and videos from cameras you’ve put up for security around your house are automatically stored at Amazon, at least for the “free trial” month of your “subscription.” How might that be used against us in the future?
Just wondering since 23andMe admitted data could be used against us by insurers and law enforcement.
#28
Aliens are real.
Ghosts and strange creatures are real.
Skinwalkers who I guess are weird creatures are real.
#29
Cryptids just haven’t been scientifically classified yet. There are daily new discoveries, not all of them tiny creatures. There are definitely hoaxes, but a hoax in one continent cannot solve much older, similar sightings. There are also entire light spectrums not seen by the human eye. I believe it is not unheard of to develop camouflage.
-insert manic foaming picture taking here lol-
